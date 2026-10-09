How to Perform Under Pressure in a High-Stakes Pitch

You’ve given this pitch 20 times. You know every beat of it. Then the meeting that actually matters arrives—the investor, the dream client, the promotion panel—and something strange happens. Your voice goes flat. Your answers sound canned. The material that felt natural in rehearsal comes out sounding like you’re reading it off a card, and everyone in the room can tell.

Performing under pressure is a skill I spend a lot of time on with the coaches I train in SUCCESS Coaching Certification™ because their clients keep bringing them the same complaint: “I’m great until the stakes go up.”

Here’s what’s actually happening and what to do about it.

Why Capable People Choke Under Pressure

The frustrating irony of choking under pressure is that it hits capable people hardest. A 2006 study by David Gimmig and colleagues in Psychonomic Bulletin & Review found that high-working-memory individuals choked and that this extends to fluid reasoning. The people with the most cognitive horsepower lost the most because pressure-driven worry consumed the very mental resources their performance normally runs on.

Cognitive scientist Sian Beilock, who spent years studying why people choke at the University of Chicago, describes the mechanism as an information logjam—worry floods working memory, and overthinking disrupts what would otherwise flow. That’s why your rehearsed pitch comes out mechanical. The part of your mind that adapts, reads the room and finds the right word in the moment is busy processing the question, “What happens to me if this goes badly?”

Why More Rehearsal Can Make You Sound Scripted

Here’s the part the research doesn’t fully capture but 25 years of coaching conversations have made unmissable to me: Pressure doesn’t just degrade your thinking. It changes what you’re transmitting.

When you need the outcome, the other person becomes a means to an end, and people can feel it. Your questions stop being curious and start being maneuvers. Your listening gets thin because you’re waiting to deliver your next line. What the prospect or panel experiences isn’t your polished content—it’s your grip on the result. That grip reads as pressure, and their instinctive response to pressure is to pull back.

This is why “more rehearsal” so often makes the problem worse. You’re polishing the script while the thing actually sinking the meeting is the energy underneath it.

How to Practice Under Pressure

The good news is that performing under pressure responds to practice, but you have to practice the right thing.

Practice with stakes attached. Beilock’s research points to a counterintuitive prescription: rehearse under mild pressure, not just in comfortable conditions. Run your pitch in front of someone whose opinion you care about. Record yourself. Set a timer. A closed door and zero audience trains a skill you won’t actually be using.

Give your mind somewhere to settle first. In one study Beilock cites , students who received just 10 minutes of meditation training before a high-stakes test scored a B+ average against a B- for untrained students. Ten minutes of settling your attention isn’t a wellness nicety. It’s a measurable performance intervention.

Decide what you’re there to give. Before you walk in, write one sentence: “My job in this room is to find out whether I can help these people.” That single reframe—from getting an outcome to making a contribution—redirects your attention from threat to task, which is exactly where working memory needs to be.

How to Calm Your Nerves Before a Pitch in 90 Seconds

Here’s the pre-meeting protocol I give clients. It fits in a hallway.

First, breathe longer out than in. Six slow breaths with an extended exhale signal your nervous system that this is a conversation, not a threat.

Second, name the fear in one sentence. “I’m afraid they’ll say no, and I’ll have wasted three months.” Naming it parks it, so it stops running as background noise in working memory.

Third, plan your first question, not your first line. Walking in with a question puts your attention on them. Attention on them is presence. Presence is what the rehearsal was never able to give you.

If the freeze for you happens before the meeting rather than in it—stalling on the decision itself, not the delivery—I’ve written separately about why decision paralysis is a survival alarm, not a focus problem .

The Pitch Was Never the Problem

You don’t sound scripted because you rehearsed too little. You sound scripted because, under pressure, your mind leaves the room and starts negotiating with an imagined future. Every technique above is a way of bringing it back.

The next high-stakes meeting on your calendar is the practice rep. Take the 90 seconds. Ask the question. Let the version of you that shows up when nothing is at stake finally show up when everything is.