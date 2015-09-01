Self-help author and motivational speaker Wayne Dyer, who inspired audiences for decades with his message of personal growth and self-discovery, died Aug. 29. He was 75.

“Wayne has left his body, passing away through the night. He always said he couldn”t wait for this next adventure to begin and had no fear of dying,” the Dyer family posted on his Facebook page. “Our hearts are broken, but we smile to think of how much our scurvy elephant will enjoy the other side.”

Being a “scurvy elephant” (a term that came from Dyer mishearing his grade school teacher calling him a “disturbing element”) was part of Dyer’s philosophy—that it’s OK to break the rules, to be authentically you.

In this 2009 SUCCESS interview, Dyer talks about finding purpose in life and his belief that people are only one thought away from changing their lives. “The greatest gift that we all have, every single one of us, is our imagination. Everything that exists was once only imagined,” he says. “Nobody can take your dreams away from you. You can imagine anything you want.”

It’s only a thought away.