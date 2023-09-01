It takes commitment to unlock your full potential. Top personal growth strategies help you develop mindfulness techniques, goal-setting skills and more. Online self-development tools offer guidance but may lack the daily support and encouragement you often need to stay on track and focused. That is where the top personal development podcasts can provide exactly what you need.

The best personal growth podcasts encourage us daily from a place of knowledge and experience. They also provide the tools, methods and strategies to help us live our best lives. Here are 14 of the best personal growth podcasts to empower you today while helping you grow into a happier and more resilient tomorrow.

Hosted by Gretchen Rubin

Photo of Gretchen Rubin; Photo Credit: Austin Walsh

Wouldn’t you love to be happier every day? On the Happier personal growth podcast, bestselling author of The Happiness Project and Better Than Before shares the microphone with her younger sister, Elizabeth Craft. Together, they share insights and encouragement for lasting growth.

Episodes offer thought-provoking insights, interviews, and research-based strategies. The Happier personal growth podcast inspires and supports listeners like you to create habits to achieve a little more happiness.

Best Episode

“Don’t Volunteer to Bring Bad News & Listeners Suggest Great Tips for Accountability and Pairing”

The insight on when you shouldn’t be the bearer of bad news is eye-opening. Sure, you may believe warning someone about a difficult situation is helpful—but what if it isn’t? Sometimes bearing the bad news helps no one.

Rubin also discusses why you should decide early and stick to it when RSVPing to an event. Whether a “yes” or a “no,” making the decision helps create a sense of peace.

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Hosted by Jake Humphrey and Damian Hughes

Photo of Jake Humphrey and Damian Hughes; High Performance Podcast

For many, the goal of personal growth is optimal performance. In The High Performance podcast, hosts Humphrey and Hughes interview innovative and inspiring people, including Lewis Howes, Laila Ali and Spencer Matthews.

They dig into topics that challenge conventional wisdom and help listeners break free from traditional success models. Exploring the attitudes, mindsets and behaviors that lead people to the top and keep them there, each episode is packed with inspiration and concrete tips.

Best Episode

“Re-Wire Your Brain to Crush Self-Doubt: Lewis Howes”

For former professional athlete Lewis Howes, success did not arrive on a silver platter. Humphrey and Hughes discuss his difficult childhood and how he learned to achieve greatness. Howes believes you can burn out on chasing success for validation, but living a life of purpose changes your outlook.

Their conversation dives into Howes’ reflections on personal struggles and how he overcame trauma and fear of public speaking. They also discuss how he built a successful brand with a personal growth podcast and several bestselling books.

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Hosted by Tim Ferriss

Photo of Tim Ferriss; Photo Courtesy of The Tim Ferris Show

Ferriss hosts what is often the No.1 business podcast at Apple. But rather than investment advice, the podcast digs into the tools and skills required for personal development. Along with top guests, Ferriss explores the regimens, tactics and tools used to optimize your life.

Podcast guests include Aisha Tyler, Jacqueline Novogratz, and Hugh Jackman. Each guest offers priceless personal growth wisdom, leaving you with the necessary tools to make real change in your life.

Best Episode

“Matthew McConaughey – The Power of ‘No, Thank You,’ Key Life Lessons, 30+ Years of Diary Notes, and The Art of Catching Greenlights”

Although best known as one of Hollywood’s most sought-after leading men, McConaughey is as down-to-earth as he is inspiring. He talks about only writing in his diary when he was having a hard time with life. So he started writing in it when things were going well, too. In doing so, he discovered he could use that information to get out of a rut later in life.

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Hosted by Natalie Bacon

Photo of Natalie Bacon; Photo Courtesy of momonpurpose.com

Personal growth is complicated because we are. To live our best life, we must address many challenges that don’t necessarily seem connected. From embracing our imperfections to raising children, Bacon takes on the issues that matter to us most with warmth and humor.

In Mom on Purpose, host Natalie Bacon offers insights on motherhood and entrepreneurship on the journey to becoming your best self as a mom.

Best Episode

“10 Mindset Shifts for Moms”

Perspective is hard to find when kids refuse to get up for school or constantly do the opposite of what you ask of them. Moms often struggle with the day-to-day of life and can get stuck in negative mindsets. In this podcast, Bacon discusses 10 unhealthy mindsets and how to shift them into something positive.

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Hosted by Jay Shetty

Photo of Jay Shetty; Photo Courtesy of On Purpose With Jay Shetty

We have much to learn about mindfulness, focus and existing with purpose from a former monk like Shetty. His insightful wisdom and kindness have made him a top motivational speaker, while his personal growth podcast has featured guests such as President Joe Biden and Rick Rubin.

In On Purpose with Jay Shetty, guest interviews cover a variety of insights, from why mindfulness improves your life to how to break free from the “herd mentality.”

Best Episode

“8 Reasons Why Traveling Alone is the Ultimate Path to Self-Discovery & Why You Should Take a Solo Trip”

While you might see traveling alone as boring or lonely, Shetty discusses why it might be the best way to get to know yourself. Solo travel helps people get out of their comfort zone and away from the “herd mentality” travelers often experience.

Instead of following the group’s lead, you can make your own decisions, learn from mistakes and discover more about yourself.

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Hosted by Trent Shelton

Photo of Trent Shelton; Photo Courtesy of The Trent Shelton Podcast

Former NFL wide receiver Trent Shelton knows that personal growth requires healthy living and grit. He’s become a podcaster and keynote speaker, hosting one of the best personal growth podcasts discussing tough issues.

Never a man to pull punches, Shelton provides both the tough honesty and the tools you need to win your own existence.

Best Episode

“Make Adversity Count”

In this podcast, Shelton discusses how to grow through adversity and discusses that there is only one way to go if your back is against the wall: forward. His inspiring message is simple and strong–reminding listeners to push through life’s challenges.

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Hosted by Brooke Castillo

Photo of Brooke Castillo; Photo Courtesy of thelifecoachschool.com

Personal growth is rarely easy, and most journeys are full of potholes and detours. Yet, learning how to grow personally often begins with helping others. While Castillo’s podcast is designed to help others grow to become certified life coaches, each episode explores the lessons of kindness and giving that improve our own lives, too.

Whether you love change or hide from it, Castillo helps with tools and tricks to help manage change with grace.

Best Episode

“How Thought Work Works”

There is no shortage of self-help material, but sometimes, putting the ideas into action is easier said than done. Castillo discusses how she began to do just that, using thought work. This podcast is full of interesting tidbits and tips–a must-listen episode.

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Hosted by Robin Sharma

Photo of Robin Sharma; Photo Courtesy of The Daily Mastery Podcast

The giants in business, sports or entertainment may seem different, but something in common led them to success. With insights into the strategies, methods and tactics used by global game-changers, Sharma’s personal development podcast guides you to grow as a master of your existence.

But, before you say you do not have time for even one more podcast, The Daily Mastery Podcast episodes are only about two minutes—packed with actionable wisdom to jump-start your day while you brush your teeth.

Best Episode

“How Great Geniuses Stay Focused”

“You’re not going to get genius-level results if you’re not doing genius-level things.” Focus is one of the most important assets, yet we squander it in meaningless entertainment. Sharma discusses how to maintain your mental focus to achieve top performance and leadership. This inspiring personal growth podcast pushes you to think about how you can make your mindset work for you.

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Hosted by Chris Duffy

Photo Courtesy of How to Be a Better Human Podcast

Being human doesn’t come with an instruction manual. During the life journey, we accumulate resentments and other negative attitudes that limit personal growth. Along with guests, including popular TED speakers, Duffy provides the reset needed to grow, succeed and become a better person.

The guests share innovative ideas and concepts that inspire listeners to be greater than they currently are. Past guests include Brian Lowery, Alexandra Hudson and Nonette Royo, who share stories that will motivate you on your personal growth journey.

Best Episode

“How to Re-Spark Your Imagination (w/Anab Jain)”

Guest Anab Jain discusses how she combines art, technology and data in her work. She explains that we only understand things when we engage all our senses. The company she co-founded, Superflux, creates experiences that help people understand why they need to invest in a given project.

Her inspiring work connects us to future possibilities that we may not understand otherwise. Re-sparking your imagination sometimes takes using all your senses to make new connections.

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Hosted by Kathrin Zenkina

Photo of Kathrin Zenkina; Photo Courtesy of The Manifestation Babe Podcast

Scarcity and abundance seem forever at odds. Yet a single seed can manifest into a field of plenty. It requires nurturing. What if we could learn to nurture ourselves in that same way? In this personal development podcast, Zenkina shares the healing wisdom that guides you through the mental shifts necessary for a life of abundance.

Zenkina’s infectious positivity is evident in each personal growth podcast episode. She weaves inspiration and guidance on the law of attraction into everything she does, which means her podcast is uplifting and inspirational.

Best Episode

“How to Keep the Faith When Everything is Falling Apart, Overcoming Feeling Stuck, Feeling Jealous, and Knowing When to Give Up”

Sometimes, despite our best efforts, things start to fall apart. Zenkina shares what helped her look at tough times differently, handle jealousy and know when you should give up.

She reminds us that when we start feeling stuck, our minds build a wall that blocks us inside a negative mindset.

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Hosted by Tom Bilyeu

Photo of Tom Bilyeu; Photo Courtesy of Impact Theory Podcast

Named one of SUCCESS magazine’s Top 25 Influential People in 2018, Bilyeu understands that to improve the world, we must first improve ourselves. One of the most popular personal growth podcasts available, Impact Theory tackles complex topics with a candid, science-based approach to personal development.

Impact Theory challenges assumptions with every episode and encourages listeners to look within to find true personal growth. Bilyeu doesn’t pull punches; each episode only makes you want to work harder.

Best Episode

“If You Want to Completely Change Your Life in 7 Days, Watch This with David Goggins”

Tom Bilyeu interviews some of the most remarkable people in the world. This episode welcomes David Goggins, an incredible individual whose story demonstrates an amazing capacity for growth.

Goggins’ inspiring journey from a bullied kid to an ultramarathoner should be required reading for everyone on a self-improvement journey. Caution: Strong language.

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Hosted by James Whittaker

Photo of James Whittaker; Photo Courtesy of Win The Day Podcast

When Whittaker hit rock bottom, he climbed his way back to a happy, productive life through self-improvement and what he calls the Win the Day mentality. His podcast features chats with athletes, medical experts, founders and others to explore their journeys.

Instead of just learning about the mentality from others who have adopted it, you can adopt it for yourself with Whittaker’s Win the Day Accelerator. His approach reaches millions of people every month through podcast episodes, books and online programs.

Best Episode

“Negotiating Like Your Life Depends On It with Chris Voss”

In this episode, Whittaker speaks with Chris Voss, the founder and CEO of the Black Swan Group Ltd, which shares negotiation tactics and leadership programs worldwide. His negotiation techniques have saved lives, helped people overcome depression and regret, and taught parents how to negotiate with their children.

In his book, Never Split the Difference, Voss points out that compromise doesn’t always result in a successful outcome, just mismatched shoes.

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Hosted by Gregg Clunis

Photo Courtesy of Tiny Leaps, Big Changes Podcast

Small challenges can appear overwhelming. If we ignore them, they multiply and grow until we become overwhelmed, resulting in anxiety and a sense of powerlessness. There’s no reason to live this way. Clunis coaches you through the simple strategies to reclaim your life and achieve your goals.

Unfortunately, Clunis stopped producing this personal growth podcast about a year ago. However, Tiny Leaps, Big Changes has timeless inspiration and actionable strategies to help you along your journey.

Best Episode

“Age is Just a Number”

His thought-provoking conversation with Mauro F. Guillén highlighted the cultural issues caused by generational labels. They pit one group against another based on age or experience and prevent real discussions that foster personal development and growth.

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Hosted by Karen M. Allen

Photo of Karen Allen; Photo Courtesy of In The Details Podcast

Do you live for the details, or do you gloss over them? Growth mindset coach and keynote speaker Karen Allen explores in detail the mindset change and behavior that can transform setbacks into life-affirming victories.

Podcast guests include Jason Shen, Jenn Drummond and Marie Forleo. Each 30- to 45-minute episode offers help manifesting the personal growth you seek by looking at the small changes that yield surprisingly large results.

Although new episodes are no longer being released, you can still listen to all 88 podcasts on the SUCCESS Podcast Network.

Best Episode

“Taking Human-Centric Leadership Global with Jackie Camp”

Jackie Camp rose from entry-level HR to leadership roles, learning the key qualities of a human-centric leader. She and Allen discuss the changing work environments caused by COVID-19, the impact of taking action toward your goals and the value of building professional relationships.

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Hosted by Tristan Ahumada

Photo of Tristan Ahumada; Photo Courtesy of Brilliant Thoughts Podcast

No human exists in isolation. Relationships guide both our personal lives and careers. Ahumada’s podcast shares tips and insights on unlocking our potential through a better understanding of our interactions with others.

Each podcast episode features insightful discussions with people like Barbara Corcoran and Seth Godin, who share their best advice and brilliant thoughts.

Although the last episode came out in October 2023, all 100 episodes of the Brilliant Thoughts personal growth podcast are outstanding resources for your self-improvement journey.

Best Episode

“The Art of Effective Communication with Matt Abrahams”

Communication is the heart of every relationship, whether personal or professional. On this episode of Brilliant Thoughts, educator and communication coach Matt Abrahams discusses what it takes to become a better communicator.

If you struggle to listen effectively and communicate, this podcast episode is full of great information you can use on your journey of personal growth.

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The Best Podcasts For Personal Growth Inspire Action

Hopefully, this list provides you with a personal growth podcast that suits your needs. Committing to self-improvement takes time and work. Often, our enthusiasm tapers as time goes on, and we need motivation to keep moving. Listening to the best personal growth podcasts help nudge us forward in our journey, with a little bit of entertainment, too.

Photo by Damir Khabirov/Shutterstock.com