In recent years, the number of podcasts has exploded, with seemingly anyone and everyone jumping on the trend, from high-profile comedians and A-list celebrities to local tradespeople, various designers, fledgling journalists and political commentators.

And with comedian Marc Maron’s recent announcement of the end of his 16-year-old, uber-popular WTF with Marc Maron podcast, slated to end this fall, some might be asking the question: Are there too many podcasts?

Maron noted on his podcast back in early June that his show had started when there were few podcasts back in 2009, but that now, “there are nothing but podcasts.”

Even radio veteran Howard Stern, whose broadcast career took off in the early ‘80s, said, “It’s crazy. Everyone has a podcast now,” during a recent interview with comedian Jeff Ross on his SiriusXM satellite radio broadcast.

And podcast analytics seem to show that indeed, there are lots of podcasts out there.

The Podcast Index estimates that worldwide there are more than 4 million registered podcasts, or podcasts that appear in directories and platforms, such as Apple or Spotify, allowing people to discover them and listen.

According to Edison Podcast Metrics, a service which tracks actual listening and not just downloads across all platforms, shows and networks, the three most popular podcast listening platforms are YouTube, Spotify and Apple Podcasts, respectively.

Further, the latest research from Statista says that nearly 160 million Americans listen to podcasts every month.

It would appear that there is a plethora of, if not too many, podcasts out there to accomplish basic goals such as generating revenue or gaining exposure for a product, service or cause.

Is the podcast landscape truly saturated?

Both podcasters and media experts and producers have mixed opinions on whether or not the medium is now saturated.

“Not at all—though it may feel that way,” says Doug Downs, director at Stories and Strategies, a podcast agency. He points to a statistic that states that as of May, fewer than 400,000 podcasts had been published in the past 30 days. “While total shows are in the millions, the active universe is much smaller. That means the vast majority are dormant—walking-dead zombie shows with no new content.”

He adds that for people who produce consistent, quality episodes, “there’s massive opportunity—especially in underserved niches.”

For Bogdan Bratis, founder of Saspod, a podcast production company, the issue is not so much quantity but the quality of podcasts.

“Yes, there are too many bad podcasts, but not enough good podcasts. AI and accessibility to podcast recording equipment have lowered the bar of entry, and as a consequence, there is a lot of low-quality content out there.”

He says that listeners are becoming more discerning and now demand better production and more unique ideas, moving away from standard question-and-answer formats.

While Patrick Hinds, co-host of the award-winning True Crime Obsessed and Golden Girls Deep Dive podcasts, believes that the podcast community is indeed crowded, he says there’s still room for everyone.

“Only you have your perspective, your personality, your sense of humor, your wit,” he says. “So even in crowded categories like true crime or wellness, you can still stand out. If you get into podcasting for the love of content you’re creating, you will find the fulfillment you’re looking for.”

Can you really make money with a podcast?

The question of whether or not you can make money with a podcast is not as straightforward as it might seem. Podcasters and media experts alike say there are many variables when it comes to translating a podcast into revenue.

“The biggest myth around earning revenue from your show is [that] you need a lot of downloads. False,” says Matt LeBris, host of Decoding Success, a top 1% globally ranked podcast, launched in 2018.

“The problem is, podcasters who are just launching their show, especially if they don’t have fame or notoriety, try to imitate the likes of these major Call Her Daddy and Joe Rogan players,” explains LeBris, who has also worked with Daymond John of TV’s Shark Tank.

“Yes, they might have brand deals, sponsorship offers. And that is a legitimate form of revenue. The problem is, it’s not for everyone. We need to monetize through our own products, services or brand.”

Olivia Howell, an award-winning podcast producer who is also co-founder and CEO of Fresh Starts Registry, a podcast incubator, elaborates on how to best position a podcast to eventually generate revenue.

“When I coach new podcasters, we look at the podcast as a brand asset—something that helps you build credibility, tell your story and cultivate a dedicated audience. If you can do that with heart and consistency, revenue can show up in all sorts of ways: through aligned partnerships, paid speaking engagements, product or book sales, client conversions, or memberships,” Howell says.

“I’ve seen podcasts with relatively small audiences generate tremendous value because they’re talking to the right people in a deep, consistent way. The podcast isn’t the product—it’s the bridge to something bigger. That’s where the real potential lies.”

Some media experts say that podcasts should not just be seen as a way to generate revenue.

“Podcasts still offer unmatched value for building trust, amplifying ideas and generating leads, especially in professional services and category design,” says Tom Schwab, founder and CEO of Interview Valet. “As the internet grows more crowded, consumers are hungry for authenticity, and long-form podcast interviews offer exactly that.”

Should you start a podcast?

While advice from media experts as well as podcasters varies regarding what to focus on, there’s a consensus that really dialing in on a topic with limited focus is the way forward.

Downs offers that limited-scope podcasts have much less competition, with the potential for much more loyal listenership.

“Don’t get dazzled by the charts. You probably won’t hit the top 50 global podcasts. Podcasts are hyper-decentralizing. Hosts and shows are found based on specialized interests, not mass appeal. That’s why brands should lean in—serving a specific community allows you to build a personal, trust-based bond with listeners,” he says. “It’s not about competing with Rogan or Mel Robbins—it’s about owning your vertical. That relationship helps guide mid-funnel engagement (interest and desire), rather than just awareness or call to action.”

For example, one of Downs’ clients hosts a decidedly niche program called Self Storage Investing. He explains that this client wants to be known as the go-to self-storage expert in the field and that the podcast is helping drive that message, as evidenced by an increased number of speaking requests at industry-related trade events.

Downs even has a strategy for newbie podcasters. He advises, “Pick a tightly defined niche—you’re competing for engagement, not chart placement. Prioritize consistency—weekly or biweekly shows build loyalty. Optimize for multi-platform discovery—audio, video, show notes and social-clip teasers. Encourage engagement—ask for feedback, comments, listener questions. Iterate every three to five episodes—tweak format, length [and] structure based on early data.”

Hinds’ advice on starting a podcast is very much like the Nike slogan, “Just do it.”

“It might sound redundant, but the most important thing you can do when starting a podcast is to just start. Don’t overthink it in the beginning, just get going,” he says. “Hit record and start talking. Yes, it’s great to have an outline and to spend some time figuring out what mics to get, but you will be shocked at how easy it is to focus on everything but making the actual podcast. So be brave and dive in. Just do it! Stop reading this and get started.”

LeBris says to be careful and not underestimate how much work it is to run your podcast.

“The kiss of death in this game is inconsistency. The minute you stop being consistent, you open the door for your listeners to walk right on out and go listen to another show,” he says. “In a hyper-saturated market, we want to retain. And we retain by producing. To produce, we must understand all that goes into it. Production on the front end, the back end and the actual show itself. It’s a hell of a lot of work.”

For those more concerned with gaining exposure for a product, service or cause, LeBris advises that one of the best ways to gain exposure for your show is by being a guest on other podcasts. “We can’t expect someone who is on Instagram to be a podcast listener. That’s unfair for us to assume that. But when you’re a guest and share your thought leadership on someone else’s show, it’s way safer to bet your bottom dollar that a listener of their show will listen to yours if your call to action is strong and you’re a compelling interviewee.”

What should I avoid doing with my podcast?

Asked about what prospective podcasters should avoid, Howell notes there are a few pitfalls to watch out for.

“The biggest mistakes I see aspiring podcasters make are trying to sound like everyone else, chasing trends or getting discouraged too early. Your show should sound like you, not a watered-down version of something you think you’re ‘supposed’ to make. Prioritize clarity, sound quality and sustainability. Keep your format simple and your voice honest. The truth is, some of the most impactful podcasts I’ve ever heard had minimal production and a mic taped to a box—but they worked because they were emotionally resonant, thoughtfully structured and deeply human.”

Downs adds, “It’s not about racing to the top of the podcast charts—it’s about launching right-sized, niche shows that directly engage your audience. The numbers show the demand is real, the window is open and those who move now will benefit most.”

LeBris says that one mistake potential podcasters can make is not clearly targeting their main audience.

“The most overlooked thing, a mistake I personally made, was starting my podcast seven years ago without knowing who my show was actually for. In other words, I started a show without getting clear on my core target audience. When you try to speak to everyone, you speak to no one.”

What are some examples of well-done podcasts?

While the topic of which podcasts are done well is still subjective, there are many productions that producers, hosts and media experts say are worth listening to.

LeBris is a fan of The School of Greatness, hosted by Lewis Howes.

“Personally, I believe Lewis is one of the godfathers of the podcasting game. He leads by example. Seeing his personal evolution grow with his show over the years has been impressive. The way he conducts his interviews, builds his community, generates revenue—all worth noting as impressive.”

For Hinds, some of the best-produced shows include Crime Junkie, Call Her Daddy, Pod Save America and SmartLess.

In addition, Schwab says that The Stacking Benjamins Show is worth checking out. “They have creatively moved beyond the podcast to build community with local meetups and live shows at comedy clubs midweek. They have stretched what a podcast is. Heck, you can even hear them on Cumulus radio stations.”

Bratis says that he personally listens to The Diary of a CEO with Steven Bartlett.

“This podcast is, in my opinion, an example of high production value combined with powerful storytelling. In my opinion, it is the perfect video podcast. Each episode is crafted to perfection, with high audio and video quality, camera movements and creative post-production,” he says.

“It feels more like a TV series than a podcast. After each episode, you feel like you got something of value, which is why DOAC became such an iconic podcast.”

Photo from La Famiglia/Shutterstock.com