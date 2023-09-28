Personal challenges arise daily, and we can’t fix them all. Stress, financial concerns and difficulty in relationships can plague even the most outgoing and dynamic among us. But while we can’t fix everything instantly, we can put in the work to improve ourselves. Personal development courses teach the tools and strategies necessary to find calm in the storm, communicate better with others and build resilience, both in our personal and professional lives. In fact, an online personal growth and development class can even help us achieve our unique personal development goals while increasing happiness and well-being.
But what is a personal growth and development class? And where can you find the best online courses to master your inner growth and outer development skills? We’ve gathered our top 10 personal growth and development courses to get you started.
What Is A Personal Development Course?
A personal growth and development class for adults provides a guided program to help us facilitate our self-growth and personal improvement journey. Conveniently offered online, they often focus on developing various aspects of emotional intelligence, such as self-awareness and inner motivation.
Caring experts guide attendees to foster a deeper understanding of themselves, thereby enriching various aspects of our personal and social lives. Specific personal development topics may vary, providing opportunities to focus on our unique goals. Some may include learning strategies for better time management, stress relief, greater mindfulness, persuasive communication skills and even maximization of personal finance.
In this process, participants can find opportunities to reflect on their current attitudes and behaviors while learning the best approaches to building positive daily habits both in action and in thought.
Why Take Personal Development Courses?
Personal growth and development coaches help us self-regulate emotions and improve our social responses. Like seasoned sea captains, they don’t assume anyone can conquer the ocean. Rather, they provide an understanding of the vessel that is you. By helping us better understand and improve ourselves, personal development classes offer the strategies and skills needed to steer our own lives no matter how off-course we feel or how turbulent the waters are.
The outcomes are often life-changing. From better time management strategies to greater confidence in making decisions, participants commonly experience a clearer sense of purpose, gratitude, empathy and calm. As we develop a better understanding of our strengths, weaknesses and individual needs for fulfillment, we become better positioned to set and achieve meaningful goals. The cumulative effect is one of empowerment and confidence needed to achieve a successful, happy and more balanced life.
What Are The Best Personal Development Courses to Take Online?
Online courses provide professional guidance to help you meet your personal development goals for a stronger, more empowered and fulfilling life. What’s more, they are fun and simple to use, providing various areas of expertise to guide you at your own pace.
Our list of personal growth and development classes includes 10 of the best, offered by top personal development coaches. Each is either free or very affordable, so don’t wait—seize the day by treating yourself to a better you!
1.
Photo from SUCCESS+
Do you want a satisfying career, to earn a six- to seven-figure income, and to retire early? With SUCCESS+ you can level up your skills to outpace your competition and multiply your earning potential. This expertly curated training includes an on-demand training library so you can work at your own pace, access to the SUCCESS+ app so you can make the most of your “in between” time, digital subscriptions to SUCCESS+ Magazine and the classic SUCCESS® magazine, and access to the SUCCESS+ Insiders Community. There are currently over 87,200 SUCCESS+ users.
Pros
- Updated weekly
- Requires as little as 15 minutes to complete a session
- Includes an app
Cons
- An upgraded subscription is required to access all of the features
Sign up .
2. Learning How to Learn
Photo from Learning How to Learn/Classcentral.com
A cornerstone of personal development is the willingness to embrace the growth mindset of never-ending improvement. For some, learning is hard, but that doesn’t mean it has to be. In this free online personal development course, you will learn the techniques artists and scientists use to learn and master even the most difficult subjects. This course has a five-star rating from 6,000 reviews.
Pros
- Good for beginners
- Easy sign-up
- You can work at your own pace
Cons
- Paid version is required to earn the certificate
Sign up here.
3. The Science of Well-Being
Dr. Laurie Santos, Photo from drlauriesantos.com
Have you ever wanted to learn the secrets of happiness from an accomplished Yale professor? This 10-part course offered by Coursera provides exactly that opportunity. Using science-backed information and methods, cognitive expert Laurie Santos, Ph.D., guides you to better understand yourself while building the habits of happiness. This course has 4.9 stars from 38,478 reviews.
Pros
- Work at your own pace
- Available through the Coursera app
- Good for all ages (even has a teen course)
Cons
- Suggested pace is six hours a week for a 3-week period, which could be a lot for some people
Sign up here.
4. De-Mystifying Mindfulness
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This nine-module course can help you better understand what mindfulness means and the misconceptions surrounding it. Led by Chris Goto-Jones, D.Phil., the course will also teach you the various therapeutic approaches toward developing greater mindfulness. With several quizzes and assessments, you’ll even earn a shareable certificate on LinkedIn. This course has 4.8 stars from 1,573 reviews.
Pros
- You can work at your own pace
- Great for beginners
- Easy to sign-up
Cons
- Could be time-intensive for some
Sign up here.
5. Meditation: A Way To Achieve Your Goals in Your Life
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You might be aware of the benefits of meditation but don’t know where to begin. You’re not alone. Try this six-step course at your own pace to get started on achieving your personal development goals through meditation. Duck-Joo Lee, Ph.D., will guide you through the power of self-reflection, mind cleansing and more. This course has been rated with 4.6 stars from 1,014 reviews.
Pros
- Easy sign-up
- You can work at your own pace
- Small time investment
Cons
- Some students reported trouble understanding the instructor
Sign up here.
6. The Science of Happiness
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Part of finding happiness entails bringing happiness to others. With both free and certificate options, this course from the University of California, Berkeley, teaches you the science of both and allows you to learn on your own schedule. Build the social connections you deserve by understanding the science of kindness and the mental habits you need to stay positive and create a happier life all around you. This course is rated 4.6 stars from 42 reviews.
Pros
- Easy to enroll
- You can work at your own pace
- Good for beginners
Cons
- Limited access to materials with free version
Sign up here.
7. Anger Management and Conflict Resolution
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Life comes with conflict. And conflict too often leads to frustration and then to anger—or even, in the longer term, substance abuse. One can feed the other in a cycle. With this four-module personal development class that only takes a few hours, you can learn to better understand your anger, resolve conflicts and embrace better mental health for greater well-being.
Pros
- You can start immediately
- Quick to complete
- You can complete it using the app
Cons
- Short, so it might not dig deep enough for some people
Sign up here.
8. Pyramid of Success
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Although he passed away in 2010, legendary UCLA Bruins coach John Wooden still has a great deal to share about making every day of your life a masterpiece. In this 10-module course, you will learn the character qualities it takes to develop your best self as you steer your life toward leadership and personal success.
Pros
- Lessons on personal growth, leadership, and business
- Globally recognized
- Easy-to-learn format
Cons
- The cost may be too high for some, starting just under $300
Sign up here.
9. Boost Your Income for Life
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Have you ever felt trapped in a paycheck-to-paycheck cycle that leaves you forever treading water just to get by? Personal development and happiness first require financial security. Cashing Out authors Kiersten and Julien Saunders can help get you there with this enlightening course. Ready to boost your income? Start here!
Pros
- Easy-to-learn format
- Includes journaling prompts
- Covers a wide range of financial topics
Cons
- Some users may prefer additional topic experts
Sign up here.
10. One-Year Success Plan
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Have you wished you could have a personal achievement expert as your own personal mentor? Entrepreneur, author and professional speaker Jim Rohn is one of the most highly regarded and quoted financial experts. Now, through this 12-month program, you will learn the steps it takes to stay motivated and disciplined and achieve the personal success you deserve.
Pros
- Easy to sign up
- Covers a vast range of topics from relationship building to finances and health
- In-depth modules, each lasting one month
Cons
- Not be the best choice for those who are looking for a shorter course or a smaller time commitment
Sign up here.
Take Control Of Your Personal And Professional Growth
Exploring personal growth and development classes allows you to take control of your self-awareness, develop mental clarity and improve your abilities in order to achieve your personal development plan. From improving your communication skills to learning mindfulness and building social connections, these courses provide a way to help better yourself in life and work.
Have you taken personal growth and development classes? If so, which ones would you recommend that helped with both your professional and personal paths?
If you’re looking for personal growth and development classes, consider for various classes, articles, workshops and more to take your personal and professional life to the next level.
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