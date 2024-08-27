Overcome Procrastination With the Life-Changing Power of Optimism

Putting off stressful tasks might seem comforting. It can feel good in the moment to procrastinate instead of doing something you don’t particularly want to do. However, the downside is that you can miss out on opportunities for growth, preventing you from moving ahead in life. Whether it’s a chronic habit or an occasional coping mechanism, procrastination happens for different reasons. Sometimes, people procrastinate simply because they are assuming a negative outcome.

“Your emotional default mode can be positive or negative, but that determines your outlook and how you’ll react to your life circumstances,” says Clarissa Silva, behavioral scientist and founder of C Silva Solutions, LLC. New insights from a study by the University of Tokyo show that having a positive outlook can be key to overcoming procrastination. After surveying almost 300 people, researchers noticed a pattern. Participants with a positive view about their stress levels decreasing in the future were less likely to experience severe procrastination, while those with pessimistic attitudes toward the future may be more prone to procrastination—and, to make matters worse, tend to scold themselves for putting off their actions.

If that’s not enough of an upside to positivity, how’s this for a personal development plus? Having hopeful expectations can actually help you achieve a desired result, according to research from the American Psychological Association. It turns out that viewing a future event through a rosy lens helps predict how people will approach an activity and feel about it afterward.

Wondering how to develop a positive mindset without faking it? Read on.

Overcoming procrastination: Rewrite your internal script

The negative stories you tell yourself can spiral off into an overwhelming cycle of negative thinking, causing ideas to grow in unwanted directions. To gain control of your thoughts, try a mental reframing technique recommended by clinical psychologist Carla Marie Manly, Ph.D., author of Joy from Fear and The Joy of Imperfect Love.

The first step is to refrain from judgment and “notice that fear is running the show.” Then, “Identify the internal script (the word track) of underlying fear,” Manly explains. With self-compassion, identify the “source of the internal script.” Finally, “Mindfully practice a new internal script that both honors any feelings of stress or anxiety while creating a new, healthy mindset.”

For example, Manly suggests you might say, “I feel anxious because I’m not familiar with this task, but I really want to give it my best shot. Even if the results aren’t perfect or even great, I’m going to be proud of myself for doing my best.”

By continually replacing the “unhelpful coping skill of procrastination with an empathic, positive mindset,” Manly explains, you hardwire yourself to feel less fearful, reducing anxiousness and stress and helping you become more motivated. “Over time, your internal feedback loop becomes more optimistic and self-affirming,” she adds.

Invite little risks to overcome procrastination

To widen your comfort zone and help assuage fears, Manly suggests working on “taking little risks with a hopeful, upbeat attitude,” noting that only you get to define the risk level you are comfortable with. “What is a very minor risk to someone else may be a major risk to you,” she says. Manly further explains that when you reduce the pressure, you’re more likely to take the optimal level of risk, allowing you to move to the next level if you wish. Over time, “every one of your small risks will accumulate to create a sense of agency and empowerment that will feed your self-esteem.”

Recondition your mind with affirmations

Affirmations are more complex than they appear. According to research from the National Library of Medicine, repeating positive statements can stimulate the brain’s reward system. The study revolved around “self-affirmation theory,” which posits that humans naturally crave feeling good about themselves and tend to react defensively when their core sense of self is challenged or contradicted. By shifting focus to sources of self-worth, positive affirmations can lead to a more optimistic mindset and, in turn, help you overcome procrastination. They can “shift our negative self-beliefs to positive ones,” according to psychotherapist Babita Spinelli.

Relax your breath and speak in the mirror to yourself like a wise friend. Try repeating affirmations before sleep as well as upon waking. Suggestions from Spinelli include, “I release all negative thoughts and embrace positivity,” “I trust in my capabilities to overcome challenges and embrace strength and resilience” and “I choose to create a life filled with optimism and growth.”

Remember to be thankful

When you focus on appreciating what’s good in life, it creates a powerful wake-up call that can steer you away from negativity bias to a more hopeful lens. According to Silva, “One of the best ways to create longer-term happiness is by practicing gratitude,” even for the small things in life, as doing so can alter your brain chemistry, “empowering you to create more happiness as an approach to navigating life.”

For a few moments a day, pause and think of three things you’re grateful for. And if you’re inspired, write them down in a gratitude journal. Go a step further and use your own words to springboard your affirmations, reinforcing the ideas by repeating them aloud.

Whichever new habits you choose, keep in mind that small actions can often have a more lasting impact as they develop gradually. Spinelli recommends creating a space of positive energy in your life. “Surround yourself with positive influences, such as supportive friends, inspiring books, uplifting music or motivational podcasts,” she says.

On the path to increasing optimism, make a point to notice when the tendency to procrastinate arises. Then ask yourself, “What am I avoiding, and why?” Address your fears and overcome procrastination with patience and kindness. In time, as you become more aware, confident and hopeful, the impulse to put things off won’t seem necessary.

Photo by insta_photos/Courtesy of Shutterstock.com