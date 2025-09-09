OpenAI Takes on LinkedIn With New Hiring Platform Built to Make You AI Qualified

OpenAI has announced the launch of its own AI-powered hiring platform, designed to take on LinkedIn’s dominance. The newly unveiled OpenAI Jobs Platform will use advanced artificial intelligence to connect job seekers with employers through high-tech skill matching.

OpenAI pitches AI as a career lifeline with its new hiring platform

With growing fears of AI wiping out millions of jobs and graduates fighting just to get a foot in the door, OpenAI is spinning a new narrative. Now flaunting a $300 billion valuation, the company is pitching its jobs platform as proof that AI can be a savior, not a saboteur, to the jobs market.

The platform is designed to help businesses of all sizes, from multinational corporations to small town dealerships, find workers fluent in AI and to give job seekers a place to put their skills to use. OpenAI says its algorithms will act as matchmakers, pairing candidates with employers in ways that feel smarter and more precise than current digital options.

Employers can list what they’re looking for in plain language—“we need someone to automate reporting” or “we’re experimenting with generative design”—and the system is meant to surface candidates who actually demonstrate those skills, not just those who happen to have the right buzzwords. Think LinkedIn with a social media twist where resumes take a backseat and what you’ve actually built gets pushed straight into an employer’s feed. The service is expected to launch in 2026.

OpenAI launches ‘Certifications’ to prove job applicants are AI-fluent

But the bigger challenge, as OpenAI sees it, isn’t just connecting people—it’s proving they actually know how to use AI. That’s where OpenAI Certifications come in.

Building on its OpenAI Academy, a free online learning hub that’s already reportedly reached more than 2 million users, the company will soon offer official certification in everything from basic workplace AI skills to advanced prompt engineering. Training and testing will happen directly in ChatGPT’s Study Mode, making it easy for candidates to prepare and employers to verify credentials.

“We’re going to expand the Academy by offering certifications for different levels of AI fluency, from the basics of using AI at work all the way up to AI-custom jobs and prompt engineering. We’ll obviously use AI to teach AI: anyone will be able to prepare for the certification in ChatGPT’s Study mode and become certified without leaving the app,” said Fidji Simo, CEO of applications, on OpenAI’s website. With these tools, job seekers can level up their profiles and highlight the AI skills they’ve mastered. Open AI plans to certify 10 million Americans by 2030.

“AI-savvy workers are more valuable, more productive, and are paid more than workers without AI skills,” according to OpenAI. Its new platform is being built with this reality in mind, reflecting the belief that mastering AI collaboration is no longer a matter of choice but a requirement in today’s age of work. Recent data also leaves little room for doubt.

AI skills are now boosting salaries by up to 43% as demand soars across industries

A July study by labor insight platform Lightcast, which analyzed more than a billion job postings, found that demand for AI skills is climbing fast and companies are willing to pay a big premium for them. Job ads mentioning at least one AI skill offered salaries 28% higher on average, or about $18,000 more per year, than postings without them. For roles requiring two or more AI skills, the pay premium jumped to 43%.

Companies across nearly every sector are under pressure to integrate artificial intelligence into their operations, whether that means automating routine tasks, crunching data faster or experimenting with new AI-driven products. That pressure is creating demand for workers who not only understand AI tools but can also apply them in practical, results-driven ways without the need for internal training that slows early development.

You don’t need to code: AI fluency beats machine learning in today’s job market

You don’t need to be a machine-learning scientist to thrive in the AI era. The real winners will be those who can achieve results by utilizing AI effectively, whether that means crafting the right prompts, extracting insights more efficiently or streamlining daily tasks. Layer in strong human skills like collaboration, communication and critical thinking, and you’re exactly the kind of candidate companies are now desperately chasing.

The skills defining the AI era are increasingly practical rather than purely technical. Employers want people who can use large language models like ChatGPT or Gemini to draft and refine content, analyze and summarize lengthy reports or handle customer inquiries with efficiency.

They’re also seeking workers who can design effective prompts, build no-code automations in tools like Zapier or Microsoft Copilot and use AI to make sense of complex datasets. While each job will require different expertise, the basics of AI are widely applicable, and learning your way around a chatbot like ChatGPT is an easy first step.

Call it marketing spin or Silicon Valley puffery, but beneath OpenAI’s latest venture is a truth becoming ever more difficult to ignore: AI literacy has become the new currency of employability, and those without it risk being sidelined.

Photo by miss.cabul/Shutterstock