Why Businesses and Professionals Are Switching to Copilot to Unlock Smarter Workflows

When the topic of AI chatbots comes up, ChatGPT almost always leads the conversation. OpenAI’s flagship tool processes over 2.5 billion prompts a day, making it by far the most widely adopted chatbot in the world. It has become a go-to tool: helping professionals write reports and casual users get answers fast.

However, according to recent data, a shift in professional preference over AI assistants is underway. Increasingly, business users are exploring alternatives like Microsoft Copilot—not because ChatGPT lacks power, but because Copilot integrates directly with the applications they already use for daily work, including Word, Excel, Teams and Outlook. For many, this seamless integration transforms AI from a separate tool into a natural extension of their workflow.

Why professionals prefer Microsoft Copilot over standalone chatbots

What sets Microsoft Copilot apart for many is not simply what it does, but where it operates. Unlike standalone chatbots that force users to leave their routines, Copilot is woven directly into the fabric of millions of everyday workspaces already. That presence is proving transformative. For professionals already using Microsoft 365, Copilot doesn’t feel like another tool to learn like others; it feels like an upgrade to the workflows they already trust.

Microsoft Copilot surpasses ChatGPT in mobile user growth

Comscore data shared with Adweek reveals Copilot gained 5.6 million new mobile users in just three months, surpassing ChatGPT’s 3.9 million growth over the same period. “The productivity element of Copilot and the convenience from an enterprise perspective—given that it’s integrated into Microsoft products—is driving a lot of the adoption,” Brian Pugh, Comscore’s chief product officer, told the outlet.

Copilot is tightly integrated into Microsoft’s ecosystem, allowing users to access AI support without leaving the applications they already rely on. In Word and Excel, it provides contextual suggestions and data analysis, while in Teams it can summarize meetings and draft follow-ups. In Outlook and Edge, the assistant helps with email composition and research, offering insights in real time.

More than 85% of leading AI assistant users remain loyal to a single platform, a trend that benefits companies like Microsoft that aim to offer a unified AI ecosystem. Once professionals or enterprises integrate an AI system into their daily workflow, switching to another platform entirely becomes unlikely unless there is an actionable reason.

With Copilot Studio, organizations can create bespoke AI agents tailored to the work they actually do. These agents take care of repetitive tasks, sift through data and provide guidance where needed, freeing employees to focus on higher-value work. By keeping everything within the Microsoft ecosystem, organizations benefit from a unified, scalable solution that’s far easier to adopt, manage and grow across teams and new projects.

In June 2025, Microsoft made its GitHub Copilot Chat extension for VS Code available. This tool is designed specifically for developers, giving them the ability to tweak, customize and integrate AI directly into their coding workflows. Instead of being a static assistant, Copilot Chat becomes a dynamic helper that adapts to the way developers work, offering suggestions and completing code.

For professionals working in business applications, Microsoft offers Copilot Studio: a separate, but similarly useful platform that helps users build custom AI agents. Getting started is simple: log in with your Microsoft 365 account, choose a prebuilt template or create your own workflow and decide what tasks your AI agents should handle—like summarizing meetings, analyzing Excel data or drafting emails.

Making Copilot work for you and your team

At Build 2025, Microsoft showcased its vision for the future of AI in the workplace: a world where Copilot isn’t just a tool, but an integrated digital colleague embedded across the tools professionals already use. The focus was on practical, enterprise-ready solutions that teams can start utilizing immediately.

“I don’t think since Teams launched, we’ve had an update of this level. [Microsoft 365 Copilot] really brings together Chat, Search, Notebook, Create and Agents all into this one scaffolding that’s intuitive,” Satya Nadella said during a keynote at the Build 2025 event.

“All of the agents you build can now show up in Teams and in Copilot and you can ask questions, assign action items or kick off a workflow by just mentioning an agent in a chat or meeting,” the Microsoft CEO added.

All new Copilot Tuning is designed to put the power of AI directly into the hands of business professionals and teams, without requiring deep technical expertise. By letting organizations fine-tune AI models using their own data, workflows and business rules, it ensures that digital assistants understand the unique context of each company.

Professionals and businesses are responding not just to the technology but to Microsoft’s broader approach. By embedding Copilot directly into the apps and workflows people already use, the company is creating a space for AI that feels immediate, useful and practical. For teams, that means it’s easier than ever to experiment and discover which tasks can be handed over to a digital assistant.

Photo by GaudiLab/Shutterstock