Naveen Jain Has Crazy Dreams

Naveen Jain is crazy.

That’s not an insult, that’s exactly how Jain describes himself. “If people don’t think you’re crazy, then you’re not thinking big,” he wrote in his book Moonshots: Creating a World of Abundance, released late last year.

And when Jain says “people” he’s not necessarily referring to people on social media or a general public he may never meet. In his case, those “people” are his own family members.

“When my family first heard about the idea of mining the moon, we were all like ‘What?’ ” says Jain’s youngest son Neil.

That’s right, mining the freaking moon.

Naveen told the family, which, in addition to 22-year-old Neil, consists of wife Anu and their two older children, 29-year-old Ankur and 25-year-old Priyanka, that he planned to start a company that would land a rover on the moon and begin the process of mining for helium-3, which Jain believes will ultimately solve the all of Earth’s energy concerns.

Wild as the idea may have seemed, the Jains knew to take Naveen seriously about the company he was forming, Moon Express. And, after the initial shock wore off, they knew he could be just the man to pull off such an astonishing feat.

Jain’s entire life has been structured around a specific mindset that allows him to dream big. But it’s not just about dreaming big, it’s about actually working to accomplish these seemingly impossible feats. A serial entrepreneur, he thinks in terms of abundance. As he says in Moonshots, “Once you change your mindset from one of scarcity to a mindset of abundance, you begin to think of potentials and possibilities rather than the things that can’t be done.”

Not satisfied with just one dramatic goal, Jain has another startup with a seemingly impossible vision. His company Viome has a very simple aim: to make illness optional.

“I believe it’s easier to solve a large problem than to solve a small problem,” Jain says.

You’re probably not a tech billionaire. You’re probably not planning to land a moon rover in 2020, and you’re probably not trying to change the entire healthcare system. If you’re like most people, you’re more likely worried about your next sale or getting your kids to school on time.

But Jain insists his mindset applies in all areas of life. His life experiences confirm the benefits of the attitude

of abundance.

True Scarcity

“I did not realize that my mother was actually illiterate,” says Jain, reflecting back on his childhood in and around New Delhi, India.

The Jain family was very poor, but his mother and father worked hard to make sure that their son was educated. It is from this background that Jain developed strong intellectual curiosity, which is evident just in the incredible disparity in the companies that Jain has started and the many hats he’s worn throughout his career.

Jain worked hard to get into the Indian Institutes of Technology—among that country’s most prestigious schools—where he earned a degree in engineering. Better still, he says, he achieved greater confidence in himself.

But he wasn’t satisfied: He wanted to prove himself in America. So he moved to the United States in the 1980s and eventually found his way to Microsoft. He married his wife, Anu, and started their family. Anu is a highly accomplished individual in her own right, holding an MBA from Rutgers. She worked alongside Naveen for years at his first startup, all while raising their three children.

The immigrant success story is a familiar one, especially in the tech and startup world. The current CEOs of Google and Microsoft (Sundar Pichai and Satya Nadella, respectively) are both fellow Indian immigrants. Sergey Brin, one of the founders of Google, was born in Russia. Perhaps the person Jain is most similar to in his world-changing ideas, though, is another immigrant, South African-born Elon Musk.

All of these men, whether they’d articulate it in exactly the same way that Jain does, share the abundance mindset. It allowed them to dream about moving to America to do bold things and has given them the ability to succeed in unimaginable ways.

“Oftentimes people who are immigrants are the most resilient, tough, ambitious people,” says Jain’s daughter Priyanka. “To be successful in almost any job, the most important trait you can have is resilience, and I think that is why you see so many successful immigrants. They grew up training their muscle of resilience every single day.”

So: resilience, toughness, ambition. All good qualities for anyone to have. But not everyone with those qualities takes moonshots quite like Jain. But maybe they aren’t as crazy as they initially sound.

Aim High

In 2010, when Jain first proposed the idea for Moon Express, a private company landing on the moon seemed extremely far-fetched. But with the rise of other space companies, like Musk’s SpaceX, the chance of actually getting a lunar lander to the moon becomes less remote.

And as Jain explains in Moonshots, the technology becomes significantly cheaper each year.

He believes that the rocket that will deliver the first Moon Express lander will cost under $5 million. In the past, a private company could never dream of spending the billions and billions of dollars that NASA has spent on space exploration, but now those companies are running more efficiently. Moon Express is one of nine firms that will be assisting NASA on its own mission to return to the moon.