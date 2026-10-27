After years of uncertainty, the music business has its groove back. Global recorded music revenues grew 6.4% in 2025, reaching an all‑time high of $31.7 billion and marking the 11th straight year of growth, according to the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry’s Global Music Report 2026. That’s the first time recorded music income has surpassed the $30 billion mark.

Streaming is doing most of the heavy lifting. Total streaming revenues climbed past $22 billion in 2025 and now account for 69.6% of global recorded music income. Within that, paid subscription streaming grew 8.8% year over year and delivers 52.4% of all recorded music revenue, powered by 837 million users of paid streaming accounts worldwide.

Even physical formats are getting in on the comeback story, with revenues up 8% in 2025, thanks in part to a 13.7% rise in vinyl sales (the format’s 19th consecutive year of growth) and fans’ ongoing appetite for tangible music experiences. For artists and entrepreneurs alike, the takeaway is clear: This isn’t just a creative field; it’s a thriving global industry again.

Why Creators Are Moving to Direct-to-Fan Models

Direct-to-fan is no longer a niche experiment; it’s becoming the backbone of the creator business model. Based on a survey of 3,000 professional content creators in the United Kingdom and United States, 95% of creators are leaning into direct-to-fan models, and 98% have set creative or business goals for the year ahead, according to music licensing company Epidemic Sound’s The Future of the Creator Economy Report 2025.

Instead of relying solely on algorithms or advertising revenue, they’re treating their work like a business. How? By building communities they own, diversifying income streams and using tools that give them more control over how and where they show up.

The report notes a clear shift toward “greater control, smarter monetization and deeper creative intent,” as creators juggle roles as entrepreneurs, strategists and community builders. Direct-to-fan models (think: subscriptions, memberships, exclusive content and private communities) fit that mindset, letting creators focus on loyal audiences rather than chasing viral spikes.

For musicians, the playbook looks increasingly familiar: Build emotional connection through music and storytelling, then deepen that relationship through fan-first experiences rather than waiting for a playlist placement or label deal to open the door.

What Is the Protect Working Musicians Act of 2026?

As artificial intelligence companies and streaming platforms reshape how music is made and monetized, independent artists have largely been left out of the negotiations. A bill introduced in May aims to change that. The Protect Working Musicians Act of 2026, introduced by U.S. Rep. Deborah Ross (D-N.C.), would give independent musicians the right to collectively bargain with corporations like Spotify and AI companies that train models on their work. It’s a right that major-label artists effectively exercise through their labels, but that self-releasing artists currently lack entirely. The bill faces an uphill path in Congress, but its introduction signals a growing recognition that the business of music needs new rules for a new era.

Editor’s Note: This proposed bill was accurate at the time of publication.

3 Ways to Learn the Music Business Online

Aspiring music business professionals no longer need to relocate to Nashville or Los Angeles for a quality education. From structured multicourse programs to quick-hit tutorials, today’s online options make it possible to learn how the industry works on any schedule.

A structured online “mini degree.” Berklee’s Music Business Specialization on Coursera covers how the music industry functions, from key roles and contract agreements to how artists make money and how copyright law shapes their income. A 20-week virtual boot camp. Dark Horse Institute’s Online Music Business Course certificate program blends high-quality prerecorded lessons with twice-weekly live classes and mentorship from an industry-veteran instructor. The course is designed to help students enter the field with a competitive edge. Bite-sized skill building. LinkedIn Learning’s music business course catalog (formerly Lynda.com) offers short video classes on music marketing, distribution and copyright management.

This article was first published in the November/December 2026 issue of SUCCESS® magazine. Get your copy here.

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