Did you know it takes only five second to change your life? Serial entrepreneur, business coach, speaker, author, and award-winning radio and TV show host Mel Robbins speaks often about the concept of the Five-Second Rule. She’s a frequent CNN Commentator; her public TED Talk, “How to Stop Screwing Yourself Over,” has 5 million views and growing; and she wrote the book Stop Saying You’re Fine. Robbins travels the world empowering people to improve their lives. How? By closing the gap between knowing what needs to be done and actually doing it. In this interview, Shelby Skrhak, SUCCESS.com’s director of digital content, digs into the concept of taking action.

This interview appears on the SUCCESS Talks Collection May 2016 edition.

Takeaways:

How to recognize when your life is on autopilot, when you’re in a pattern of default thinking and default behavior

The negative impact of the “hesitation habit”—when the gap between knowing what to do and taking action holds you back

How to use the Five-Second Rule to focus on what split-second actions you can take that will set a potentially great idea into motion

Why even when you feel stuck, your soul will talk to you—and it will keep talking until you start doing the work, until you figure out who you are

Favorite Quote From This Episode:

“The second that your mind gets involved, you’re screwed. It’s not really fear, or laziness or procrastination. What’s truly stopping you in your life and robbing you of opportunity are these small hesitations you make when you know you should be doing something.” — Mel Robbins

SUCCESS Talks, the popular audio program included in every issue of SUCCESS magazine, is now available as a podcast. SUCCESS Talks features fascinating interviews with prominent business, creative and thought leaders such as Tony Robbins, Anne Sweeney, Richard Branson, Tim Ferriss and Barbara Corcoran. SUCCESS Talks focuses on helping the listener nurture and develop their mind, body and spirit. Each month is thematically different and includes key takeaways designed to help you achieve your biggest goals and live your true passion.

Catch up on all episodes at SUCCESS.com/SUCCESSTalks.