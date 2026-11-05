How 5 Entrepreneurs Protect Their Energy and Avoid Burnout

How Do You Protect Your Energy As A Business Owner?

Courtesy of Petra Smith

“Manage your energy, not your time, and build your workload around your actual capacity. As business owners and mothers, we think we can do it all. We can–just not at the same time. Stop ‘firefighting’ and start triaging effort versus value so you can pivot when life happens. Everything feels urgent, so eventually, you’ll disappoint someone. Just make sure that person isn’t you. Communicate early and take accountability, but don’t let the stress of it ruin your day.”

–Petra Smith

Founder & Director at Squirrels&Bears

©Tiomi Gao / Blair Ann Studios

“My neurodivergent brain thrives when I honor its rhythms and set clear boundaries. I start each day by identifying my peak focus windows and blocking those times for high-energy tasks. I build in short, sensory-friendly breaks to recharge, using movement or mindfulness techniques. I delegate or automate routine tasks that drain my attention, and say no to nonessential commitments. By prioritizing self-care and structuring my schedule around my unique needs, I maintain sustainable energy and creativity.”

–Rita Ramakrishnan

Founder and CEO of Iksana Consulting

Courtesy of Jason Wong

“It’s easy to get pulled in different directions as a business owner. Someone or something always needs your attention. Protecting your energy requires setting firm principles and priorities you will stick to. It’s the top-of-funnel filter for what and who you want to give your time to. Marathon runners set their sights on the finish line with a goal time, doing only what helps them reach it. The same goes for business.”

–Jason Wong

CEO of Paking Duck

©Melanie Landsman

“As a founder, your energy is one of the most important resources you have. NAYA is growing quickly, so there’s always a lot happening. I try to stay focused on the big picture and surround myself with great people who can lead their areas. Outside of work, I recharge by staying active. I’m a big tennis player; I ski whenever I can; and most importantly, I spend a lot of time with my wife and kids. Those moments help me reset and come back with a clear mind.”

–Hady Kfoury

Founder and CEO of NAYA

Courtesy of Foster Coulson

“Time is our most valuable asset, so I protect my energy by obsessing over the noise-to-signal ratio. Every day, I ruthlessly filter distractions and focus only on the highest-leverage milestones that move the business forward. If it doesn’t directly contribute to progress, it gets cut. That discipline compounds, allowing us to operate with clarity, speed and intent. It’s why, as a company, we consistently accomplish more in a single day than many do in an entire week.”

–Foster Coulson

Chairman and CEO of The Wellness Company

This article was first published in the September/October 2026 issue of SUCCESS Magazine. Get your copy here.