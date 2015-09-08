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“I never stop learning, because your bank accounts are a reflection of what happened before—not a reflection of what’s happening now.” Those words from dynamic billionaire Mark Cuban encapsulate his interview with former publisher of SUCCESS magazine Darren Hardy. From the set of Shark Tank, Cuban talks about his successes and failures, and how he has managed to make his dreams a reality.
This interview appears on the SUCCESS Talks Collection, available in the October 2015 edition of SUCCESS magazine.
Favorite quote:
“We live in a country where we have a unique opportunity to create dreams and live up to them.”
—Mark Cuban
You might also like…
- The Shark Tank Guide to Surviving the Treacherous Waters of Entrepreneurship
- How to Learn Something New
- 7 Ways to Keep Yourself Motivated for Entrepreneurial Success
SUCCESS Talks, the popular audio program included every month in SUCCESS magazine, is now available as a weekly podcast. We feature fascinating interviews with prominent business, creative and thought leaders such as Tony Robbins, Richard Branson, Tim Ferriss and Barbara Corcoran, and include key takeaways designed to help you put information into action.
Catch up on all individual episodes at SUCCESS.com/SUCCESSTalks or download the monthly SUCCESS Talks Collection with your magazine subscription.