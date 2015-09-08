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“I never stop learning, because your bank accounts are a reflection of what happened before—not a reflection of what’s happening now.” Those words from dynamic billionaire Mark Cuban encapsulate his interview with former publisher of SUCCESS magazine Darren Hardy. From the set of Shark Tank, Cuban talks about his successes and failures, and how he has managed to make his dreams a reality.