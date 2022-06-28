10 Peace-Seeking Reasons to Let Go of Your Worried Thoughts

More damage is done by worrying than by what is being worried about. This is because over 90% of all worries never come to pass. Over the years, I have made a deliberate point of not worrying. If something happens at work or at home that would normally be a cause for concern, I have learned to say, “I’m going to wait to worry.” Then when I objectively and realistically address the issue, the “obvious” need for worrying goes away.

For me to enjoy life, remain healthy and be full of peace, worry cannot be part of my daily routine. I’ve seen its disastrous effects on the lives of people and their children. Here are a few of the side effects of worrying:

Self-doubt

Worrying is a downward spiral that focuses on the negative and why things cannot be done versus why things can be done. It is a sinkhole, a debilitating attitude and a terrible habit.

Mediocrity

Capable people who worry are rendered incapable of accomplishing their intended goal. Worry makes you peck around on the ground like a chicken when you were intended to soar like an eagle.

Fright

People who worry are not being cautious or thinking things over; they are simply scared. Running scared is the enemy of success, peace, contentment, happiness, joy and laughter.

No spark

The excitement is gone. Worry lets the air out of all you do, draining the fun and excitement from everything.

No creativity

The freedom to be creative is squelched by worry. You simply cannot excel to your full potential when worry controls your thoughts.

Improper shaping

You are molded and shaped by your thinking, and worries should not shape your future.

Hazy results

Those who worry are second-guessing themselves, which produces a hesitancy that brings with it an unclear focus. Such a hazy goal will produce a hazy result.

Bad habits

Worrying is a habit, the result of preconditioning and years of practice. The destructive habit of worrying turns people into prisoners.

Physical ailments

The body reacts adversely to internal worries. John Edmund Haggai insightfully stated, “A distraught mind inevitably leads to a deteriorated body.”

Wasted time

Over 90% of what you worry about never comes to pass. To worry is to waste time; therefore, the more you worry, the less you accomplish. Make the decision for yourself to live life worry-free. It is not only possible, but it is also very enjoyable.

This article was published in March 2008 and has been updated. Photo by @crystalmariesing/Twenty20