Leadership Lessons From Latin Grammys CEO Manuel Abud

Manuel Abud is a titan in Latin media and entertainment. As CEO of the Latin Recording Academy, he’s championing greater representation across Latin music by advancing diversity across genres, gender and generations through a range of initiatives. His wealth of experience has amplified the Latin music scene. His history in Hispanic media as an executive at several companies—including NBCUniversal, Telemundo Station Group, Televisa, Medcom and ICA in Mexico—has cemented his standing as a renowned leader in the influential space.

Manuel Abud’s Morning Routine and Life Outside the Boardroom

The first thing I do in the morning is… go for a long walk. I especially like to walk in the cities I visit for work throughout the world.

The most surprising thing about me is… that under the businessman, there is a scuba diver, boat captain and photographer. I’m an avid lover of nature, and I have a passion for capturing glorious moments of people and animals around the world. However, I don’t always go for the perfect shot. What I enjoy most is telling the story of the different environments I encounter through my photography.

I describe my vibe as… harmonious, optimistic and effusive. I like to live in balance with those around me, both at home and at work. In Spanish, we call it “buena onda.”

Manuel Abud’s Leadership Lessons From 30-Plus Years in Entertainment

After 30-plus years in the entertainment industry, I’ve learned… connection with your audience and employees is key and important to maintain, especially in [this industry]. It is very important to prioritize because there is always an emergency. Keep an eye on the long run, and of course, you must execute. Be very rigorous on the execution, but never lose sight of the big picture.

To avoid distractions, I… try my best every day. I know I’m easily distracted, so I try to structure my days very well, prioritizing what needs to be done.

The best advice I ever received was… don’t try to accommodate other people’s vision or priorities. Leadership is about risks, and risks always have consequences, so make sure those risks are taken within your own beliefs and vision, because if you fail, it will be within your own terms.

I recharge by… spending time away on vacation (totally disconnected!) or in nature.

The habit that changed my life is… daily exercise.

When I hit a setback, I… always analyze and try to be brutally honest with myself, and I try to never blame anyone else. I always ask, “What should I have done differently and [what] would have given me a different outcome?”

I’m currently looking forward to… the next edition of the Latin GRAMMY Awards this November in Las Vegas and announcing future international editions of the “biggest night in Latin music.”

This article was first published in the November/December 2026 issue of SUCCESS® magazine. Get your copy here.

Photos by Omar Cruz