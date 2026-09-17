Jeremey Tahari Takes Over His Father’s Fashion Empire at 25

Succession planning isn’t exactly the kind of story that lands on the cover of a fashion magazine. It’s not something people clamor to sit in the front row to see the way they would a runway show.

But when it comes to Elie Tahari’s legacy, there is a lot worth trying on. Elie’s refined and elegant Tahari brand has been a fashion industry staple for more than 50 years. Now, armed with modern sensibilities and a finger on the pulse of today’s consumers, his 25-year-old son, Jeremey, is ushering the brand into a new era.

Jeremey Tahari

To those on the outside, the elder Tahari’s exit may seem sudden, but it’s one that has been in the works for many years. Some might even say decades.

If you ask Jeremey how long he’s been preparing for this moment as Tahari chief executive officer and creative director, he’ll tell you that it dates back to his childhood.

“When my dad would put me to sleep, I would say something along the lines of, ‘Hey, Dad, I want to come to work in fashion, just like you,” he says. “My dad, with his constant candor, looked at me and said ‘No,' with no additional detail. Just, ‘No.' And now I understand why he said no. But that did not deter me. My entire life has been educational–from working in the warehouse and driving forklifts to spending summers beckoning customers into our retail stores, to sitting in countless design meetings and marketing meetings.”

Whether looking at model cards with his mom or working the store floor, the family business has, quite literally, been woven into the fabric of his life.

In fact, when he was 16, Jeremey and two friends started their own streetwear-focused fashion label, ANTI. Even though he created a brand completely opposite from the women’s business and evening wear styles he saw growing up, it wasn’t aesthetics that taught him about business. It was the physical product.

“The first thing I learned in business,” he says, “was not to overproduce. A lot of entrepreneurs make that mistake of producing way too much inventory.”

If he could launch his collection again, Jeremey says he would start with one style, not 10.

“And that’s because I think it creates so much more allure and desire over that one piece as opposed to giving a pick of things,” he says. “So that was a big learning lesson that’s really informed how I’ve learned to conduct our [inventory management strategy].”

Perhaps one of the biggest things he’s figured out, however, is how to weave the past and the future together into something that can sustain the brand for another 50 years.

Embracing his identity as a next-gen fashion designer, Jeremey is honored to be spearheading what he sees as a disruptive moment in fashion history.

Jeremey’s excitement at being a part of the evolution of a heritage brand celebrating 53 years in business is palpable, especially since his father is a member of a small club of designers—including Ralph Lauren and Giorgio Armani—who designed for their own labels for over 40 years.

“And so now, [my dad is] one of two of those designers still alive,” he adds. “It’s really a testament to his timeless point of view in design.… Stepping into that, what I don’t want to mess with is what worked, which is that timeless DNA. And what I do want to improve is how we connect with people today. And I think the way in which we connect with people has dramatically changed in the last two years, let alone the last 50 years.”

Jeremey plans to use his digital fluency to connect with Tahari’s audience. That includes using artificial intelligence to create real-life renderings of technical design sketches and creating a dynamic product assortment feed on social media that’s tailored to consumers’ wants and interests, allowing them to see themselves in the thread of what he’s weaving visually.

Though many may expect him to connect with notable fashion influencers to get his message out there, Jeremey is doing something quite different: connecting with everyday people on a more personal level.

“Instead of the more traditional A-list influencer engagements, I’ve been really interested in working with people that you know,” he says. “I’ve found that’s so much more impactful and influential than someone that you don’t. I even think in my life, how I get inspired, it’s always all the time from the people around me. Not from someone I don’t know and see a picture of online.”

Jeremey draws inspiration from everyday moments with people he knows, whether it’s a small detail like a button, a pair of glasses or even a sofa in their home.

“My strategy has been: Let’s connect with the world through people that they know and create a family of people that are part of the family of the house [of Tahari] and bring them in and have them have ownership in what we’re building here,” Jeremey says. “That’s been our approach to marketing and how we connect with people in a new way.”

Another big way Jeremey will be introducing himself to the world will be through New York Fashion Week this fall. It will be the first time the brand has hit this particular runway in seven years. Jeremey is excited to have a chance to showcase the brand DNA for the next 50 years.

Taking the torch from someone who has held it so long is definitely a big deal. For some, a reality like that might equate to a great deal of pressure, but Jeremey says his experience is quite the opposite.

“A lot of people might assume that stepping into a role like this comes with a heavy burden and maybe a hill that is too steep to climb, and I think there’s validity in that in the sense of there’s great responsibility when accepting a role like this,” he says. “But the truth is, I’ve always wanted that responsibility and all of the opportunities that come with it.… [It is] such a blessing to feel challenged and feel responsible and feel pressure from something that I’ve always wanted to do.”

The next-gen fashion designer has been steeped in fashion his entire life, and his enthusiasm and love for what he does is obvious. But what’s less obvious is something that can only be measured by the person asking themselves the question: What will success look like for me?

For Jeremey, the answer is simple.

“To be honest,” he says, “I just want to make my dad proud.”

Image courtesy of ©Patrick McMullan/Courtesy of Tahari

This article was first published in the September/October 2026 issue of SUCCESS Magazine. Get your copy here.