Instagram Debuts New Digital Business Card Feature

Instagram has recently introduced a suite of updates aimed at transforming user interactions on the platform. Alongside its enhanced privacy features and other in-app improvements, the social media giant has now launched a brand-new digital profile card, providing a fresh and streamlined way for users to make connections, share their lives and improve the reach of their personal brand.

With this new feature, each Instagram profile is equipped with a dedicated QR code, eliminating the need for manual username searches and endless scrolling. By simply scanning a QR code, you can instantly network with others.

Instagram’s new digital profile card is a useful tool that enables people to learn more about each other. This interactive card will display key features from your profile, such as a short bio or a favorite song, taking cues from features often found on dating and friendship apps. The design helps people showcase their personalities and interests, making digital connections on the app feel even more personalized and engaging.

To find out if you have access to your digital card yet, simply head to your Instagram profile and select “Share profile.” This will give you a preview of your card and the personalized QR code (try swiping if you don’t see both appear). Once you click on the pencil icon, you’ll be able to edit and customize your card.

Instagram’s digital business card lets you share more about yourself with a global audience

The introduction of these profile cards is part of a broader effort by Meta to capitalize on Instagram’s evolving role in facilitating personal branding and adapting to the trends of influencer reach. As social media influencer culture continues to attract younger generations, this new feature positions Instagram as a space where people can blend their personal and professional lives and, ultimately, share more of themselves with a global audience.

The digital profile cards offer significant customization options, allowing you to personalize the look and feel of your card to align with your unique style. They are also shareable across multiple platforms, from WhatsApp channels to blog pages.

Instagram is now a relatively far cry from the platform it was a decade ago. No longer a space for just cat photos and outrageous memes, Instagram is at the forefront of the influencer marketing movement. According to a survey by Morning Consult, which Meta referenced upon announcing its digital profile technology, trust in online influencers has surged among Gen Z and millennials, rising from 51% in 2019 to 61% in 2023.

How you can elevate your personal brand using Instagram’s digital business card

At the heart of personal branding lies your distinct message—the defining characteristic that sets you apart from others. Every strong brand is built on a meaningful ethos, one that feels not only familiar to the audience but also truly represents what you’re putting out there and the reason for it. It’s all about creating a connection where your audience can instantly recognize and relate to what you stand for.

Making your digital business card as personal as possible is a crucial first step. Tailor the color scheme and language style to reflect what makes you unique, and share what you can offer. If you’re already active on other online platforms, be sure to include links to those as well. Remember, a business card is all about making a strong first impression—highlighting achievements or a standout moment in your career or influencer journey can be a great touch.

Lastly, ensure your digital business card is versatile. While it’s designed for Instagram, it should effectively convey your message across various communication contexts, maintaining consistency while adapting to different audiences and platforms. As the saying goes, people don’t buy what you do. They buy why you do it.

Photo courtesy of Nopparat Khokthong/Shutterstock

