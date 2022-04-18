I’m Learning That I Can Do Hard Things

I’m new to this editor-in-chief thing. I wasn’t expecting the promotion when it came—partially because, like so many other women, I had undervalued my growth and contributions. Since then, life has felt like a collection of “figure it out” moments all strung together. From learning how to effectively communicate with a team of diverse personalities and backgrounds to understanding when collaboration becomes too focused on meetings and not on the work itself. It’s about positioning the right people in the right positions—and making the grueling decision about which ones no longer fit.

But, as I’ve heard Glennon Doyle say so many times, “We can do hard things.”

Which brings me to The Pivot Issue, featuring the king of the off-court pivot: Shaquille O’Neal. It takes initiative to chase something without knowing exactly how you’ll get there. It takes vulnerability to admit you don’t have it figured out. It takes guts to fear change and do it anyway.

In this issue, you’ll hear from incredibly brave people: one who found the greatest gift in their disability; one who learned the joy of hobbies for hobbies’ sake; another who found purpose fighting food poverty in South L.A. You’ll also get some advice to aid in your own pivot: whether to rent vs. buy a home, embracing your audacity and why now might be the best time to take that Portugal workcation. Whether you’re leading a new team or applying for your first college internship, hard things are coming. Trust me, you’ll be stronger on the other side.

This article originally appeared in the May/June 2022 Issue of SUCCESS magazine.