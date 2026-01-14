In a world where smartphone notifications never stop and emails flood our inboxes at all hours, the ability to step back and disconnect has become a rare skill—one many dream of but rarely implement. A 2025 Microsoft Work Trend Index Special Report estimates that the average time between interruptions during core business hours is two minutes. Business leaders and companies are realizing that knowing how to unplug from technology is no longer just a luxury but could be a strategic move.

Gary Vaynerchuk, a serial entrepreneur and CEO known for championing hustle, authenticity and evolution online, recently predicted the rise of the “Unplug Plug” movement. He argues that as digital saturation peaks, the next competitive advantage won’t come from being more online, but it will come from knowing when and how to step away.

As burnout, attention overload and digital overwhelm grow, consumers increasingly crave authenticity, presence and meaning. Leaders and brands who unplug from technology to focus on purpose, people and long-term thinking can gain an edge. They have more energy to invest in meaningful work, deeper conversations with colleagues and innovative problem-solving.

Some companies are already putting this into practice. In 2023, Shopify implemented no-meeting Wednesdays for uninterrupted deep work, and Adobe shuts down company operations in July and December to allow teams to recharge. Across Europe, labor regulations codifying the right to disconnect could ensure employees are not expected to respond to communications after hours. These examples show that corporate digital detox programs are about building sustainable, high-functioning organizations.

Photo of Jørgensen courtesy of Norrøna.

In Norway, Jørgen Jørgensen, CEO and fourth-generation owner of Norrøna, champions a workplace culture inspired by friluftsliv, the Norwegian philosophy of slowing down, being present in nature and prioritizing human connection over digital noise. “At Norrøna, promoting an unplugged culture is simply a part of our 96-year legacy,” he says. Under his leadership, Norrøna minimizes email, favors face-to-face communication and designs spaces that encourage meaningful interaction. “Being in nature is how I disconnect. It’s a core part of maintaining balance in my life,” Jørgensen adds. Leaders who model intentional disconnection signal that creativity and well-being are prioritized over constant busyness. By cultivating spaces for reflection and thoughtful work, they are redefining success in the digital age.

Photo of Vierling courtesy of Tailwind Nutrition.

Jeff Vierling, co-founder of Tailwind Nutrition, sees downtime as essential for leaders and employees to reach a flow state. “The positive impacts on workplace culture in terms of preventing burnout and prioritizing disconnecting from work are more than worth it,” he says. “The tradeoff is sometimes decisions and responses need to wait.” While counterintuitive in an era of instant communication, results are speaking for themselves with examples of enhanced creativity, better team dynamics and improved problem-solving. And, in turn, employees feel respected and empowered, creating a cycle of engagement that benefits the entire organization.

Photo of Cramer courtesy of Oiselle.

For small business leaders juggling multiple roles, unplugging can be transformative. Margo Cramer, CEO of Oiselle, explains: “I have to protect my headspace and time by being clear about priorities. Constant alerts might feel productive but simply distract me from my true priorities.” For her, putting devices away and physically hiding them silences the voice of anxiety. The benefits extend beyond mental clarity and can foster a sense of agency, letting leaders focus on long-term vision rather than reactive firefighting.

As the push to disconnect gains momentum, the business landscape is also shifting. Success may no longer mean being constantly available but knowing when to pause, reflect and engage with what truly matters.



FAQs: Practical Tips on How to Unplug to Plug In

How can leaders unplug from technology without falling behind?

Jørgensen recommends focusing on understanding problems first, without distractions. Cramer emphasizes trust in your team: “Teamwork requires believing in teammates and trusting them to make sound decisions in your absence and trusting them to communicate when they need backup.”

What are the benefits of unplugging from technology for productivity and mental clarity?

The experts we spoke with highlighted creative problem-solving, fewer misunderstandings and clearer communication. Vierling added improved mood, focus and energy when returning to work after digital breaks.

What is ‘disconnecting,’ and how does it impact workplace culture?

Cramer protects her headspace by turning off notifications and setting priorities, while Vierling uses hiking and flow-state activities to reset mentally, supporting employees’ time to disconnect. Both agree that these practices help build morale and prevent burnout across the board.

How can professionals disconnect from an always-on work culture?

Jørgensen advises immersing in nature. “‘Welcome to Nature’ is Norrøna’s vision, and it’s also my best advice for professionals looking to disconnect from the always-on work culture,” he adds. And Vierling stresses setting expectations that constant availability is not required. “Taking advantage of flexibility can feel hard at times with a full/overflowing plate, but I try to remember I’m actually more productive when I take the time to disconnect.”

What does a corporate digital detox look like in practice?

From physically leaving devices behind to scheduling offline time, our experts have all experimented with strategies to find ones that suit their needs. As a mom, Cramer uses stroller runs, family walks or outdoor retreats to disengage. Scheduling disconnected time, setting expectations that immediate responses aren’t required and respecting one another’s time outside work hours is key, adds Vierling.

By using different techniques, leaders are discovering that less can be more for clarity, creativity and, ultimately, meaningful work.

Featured image courtesy of Norrøna