Refocus.

I believe that what endures is how others benefit from what we do. This win-win focus helps us avoid the vicissitudes of chasing the current trend.

—Nancy Ganz, author, mediator and negotiator

Take time to consider new propsects.

It’s really easy to fall for the shiny new toy, so it’s vital to dissect the key objectives of every new opportunity presented. Understand how they can positively and negatively impact the growth, longevity and mission of your company.

—Marisa Polvino, co-founder and producer at Straight Up Impact

Stay true.

When we started our company, we embarked on our business with a set of guiding principles and beliefs. It’s important to establish your company’s mission in the forefront, and stay true to your North Star and not compromise the quality or integrity of your product or brand.

—Olivia Landau, founder and CEO of The Clear Cut

Remember your purpose.

I always ask myself what my purpose is and what inspired me to start my company. Sometimes things will come up that seem tempting to do, but then I have to remember to take a step back and realize it’s not the right fit for the brand.

—Ann McFerran, founder and CEO of Glamnetic

Establish your standard.

A written and communicated mission and vision are critical to a company’s stamina and growth. They serve as a compass, not only when they are implemented in-house within the core team, but also when they are communicated with clients as part of the brand.

—Gilad Shamri, CEO and founder of GrowthArtists.com

Follow your North Star.

Always stick to your core values and follow your North Star. Knowing what your mission is and what values you find most important will keep you on track when there is a lot of noise around you and a lot of different directions to go in.

—Rachel Lipson, CEO and founder of Blue Balloon Songwriting for Small People

Ask why.

Trends and fads come and go. Staying true to your mission means digging deep and asking, “Why is it that we do what we do?” If you can answer that, it should be easy to stay on course.

—Maria Thimothy, consultant with OneIMS

Remain committed to your core.

My company’s core values are written in stone. Even though we’re flexible to the industry’s changes and are always evolving our business, our core principles always remain.

—Parisa Fowles-Pazdro, CEO and founder of maxbone

Practice saying no.

Say no more often than yes. There are always going to be great new ideas, shiny new product concepts and new social and marketing platforms. If you say yes too often, you’ll begin to lose sight of your mission and can spend yourself out of business.

—Bing Howenstein, CEO of all33

This article originally appeared in the September/October 2021 issue of SUCCESS magazine. Photo by Dmytro Zinkevych/Shutterstock