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There is no color-by-numbers guide to leadership. It’s an art and a science, a discipline you must grow into and learn from the masters. This episode we introduce one such master: John Addison. Formerly the co-CEO of Primerica, now SUCCESS magazine leadership editor, this Georgia boy worked his way up the rungs of the multibillion-dollar financial services company and established himself as one of the greats.
This interview appears on the SUCCESS Talks Collection, available in the August 2015 edition of SUCCESS magazine.
Favorite quote:
“You need to be a uniter. You need to find the common purpose and common cause that drives people forward, and you have to be the flame that lights that cause and has the ability to reach across all lines, and have people know that you’re fair, you’re focused, you’re working hard, and you’re gonna help take them someplace that they couldn’t go on their own.”
—John Addison
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- Make Your Success About Shining Your Light on the People Around You, Not Yourself
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- The 5 A’s of Leading Through Adversity
SUCCESS Talks, the popular audio program included every month in SUCCESS magazine, is now available as a weekly podcast. We feature fascinating interviews with prominent business, creative and thought leaders such as Tony Robbins, Richard Branson, Tim Ferriss and Barbara Corcoran, and include key takeaways designed to help you put information into action.
Catch up on all individual episodes at SUCCESS.com/SUCCESSTalks or download the monthly SUCCESS Talks Collection with your magazine subscription.