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There is no color-by-numbers guide to leadership. It’s an art and a science, a discipline you must grow into and learn from the masters. This episode we introduce one such master: John Addison. Formerly the co-CEO of Primerica, now SUCCESS magazine leadership editor, this Georgia boy worked his way up the rungs of the multibillion-dollar financial services company and established himself as one of the greats.

This interview appears on the SUCCESS Talks Collection, available in the August 2015 edition of SUCCESS magazine.