This is the stuff of employee conflicts. “Every day—from piddling office bickering to full-out wars—disagreements between colleagues happen,” says Hank Boyer, president of consulting firm Boyer Management Group. While interpersonal disagreements may be normal, they’re also costly. One study by the publishers of the Myers-Briggs Assessment and the Thomas-Kilmann Conflict Mode Instrument found that U.S. workers spend 2.8 hours per week dealing with conflict, which equates to $359 billion in wasted wages based on average hourly earnings of $17.95.

To nip these inevitable feuds in the bud—or better yet, stave them off altogether—follow these 11 tips:

1. Recognize that disputes can’t be avoided. “Based on your personality type, there will always be people who are going to be annoyed just because you walked in the room,” Boyer says. Once you accept that conflict is inevitable, you can devise a plan and acquire skills to deal with it.

2. Step in early. “The most insidious conflict is the latent passive-aggressive kind,” Boyer says.

3. Don’t just tell people to get over it. “That is like telling a 5-year-old to stop jumping up and down,” Boyer says. If your employees were capable of solving the issue without intervention, they would have. If a disagreement has gotten to the point that workflow has slowed, halted or—worse—affected clients, you must step in and mediate.

4. Make each person acknowledge the other. This should include asking the parties to face one another and articulate what the other person does well and listen to the other’s point of view on the matter at hand.

5. Focus on expectations. One great source of conflict is mismatched expectations. Ask both parties, in turn, to explain specifically what they expected of the other person and to spell out what they thought was expected of them.

6. Tell them to come up with the solution. Sometimes tensions are so high that you must lay out a plan. But if the previous exercises have melted the ice, it is always better to empower people to solve their own issues. This also eliminates any appearance that you are picking sides.

7. Assist them in articulating a plan for resolving the conflict, including follow-ups in the days and weeks ahead.

8. Skirt instincts to separate the warring bodies. Instead direct the pair at odds to work in tandem on a project—much as parents of quarreling school-age siblings will force the children to stand together in a single, adult-sized T-shirt until they figure out how to get along.

9. Unite them in solving a crisis bigger than their argument. “Ask them: ‘Revenue is down. What can you do to improve our bottom line?’ ” An unhappy client or unaffordable overhead might be the “higher calling that snaps them out of their disagreement,” Boyer says.

10. Invest in personality assessments, which improve understanding and communication in workplaces of all sizes. Popular tests include DISC (assessing dominance, influence, steadiness and conscientiousness), Myers-Briggs and the Caliper Profile. Boyer, who is a DISC fan, says the test helped one company where managers were frustrated by their sense that they could never satisfy the CEO. Once the CEO’s personality profile was revealed, the staff learned he was extremely analytical and was naturally inclined to question everything. As a result, they understood that his relentless inquiries about their work weren’t intended as criticism but were a personality trait that they learned to indulge for better office relations.

11. Create a process for dealing with conflict. Devise a system by which irritated employees are instructed to address interpersonal annoyances immediately and face to face. Training managers and staff in a method of mediation or conflict resolution is also helpful, creating a single framework by which the entire office deals with disagreements.