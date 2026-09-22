How to Reinvent Your Career in 4 Steps

You’ve spent years, maybe decades, building your career. You’ve hit milestones and celebrated achievements and have reached the point where you wonder if it’s time to try something new.

“I find that, lots of times, it happens at the ages [of] late 40s, early 50s,” says Lisa Boucher, a human resources consultant and career coach based in Hudson Falls, New York. “Because there’s a point where our brains shift, and we go from wanting to be knee-deep and doing all the work to being more of a mentor in a coaching situation and passing that on to somebody else.”

Stepping away from familiar roles to embrace something new can feel daunting, yet this transition can also offer opportunities for growth and fulfillment. Here’s how you can take the first steps.

How Do You Know It’s Time for a Career Reinvention?

Grinding in the same role or profession for an extended period can signal it’s time for a change. Frustration or burnout, a desire for greater purpose or fulfillment or an interest in turning a dream into a reality can also be motivators for pursuing a new profession.

But it’s not always your age or career stage that inspires a reinvention. Shifting personal priorities, such as caring for a family member, a job loss or a company merger, can spark the desire to change. Significant workplace disruptions like artificial intelligence and automation may also prompt you to want to reinvent yourself.

“When you’re in the middle of it, it’s hard for you to get clarity and see that there are other options out there,” says Boucher. “You’ve done the same thing for so long [that] to be able to see yourself in a different role or a different space, becomes hard.”

4 Steps to Reinvent Your Career

Talking with a mentor or trusted longtime friend can be invaluable. These conversations can help you identify strengths and possibilities that might not be apparent otherwise. Working with a coach who specializes in career reinvention can help you find clarity and accountability.

With a coach or on your own, these four steps can help you kickstart the process:

1. Identify your talents: What are you naturally good at? Write down the skills and activities that energize you. Also include the functions of your current position that drain you.

“What are your natural talents you were born with that when you lean into those, you get really inspired and fired up?” Boucher says. “What skills have you learned over time that you’re good at? Then we take those, and we pair those together to figure out, what are some jobs that you can do with that?”

If you’re struggling or want additional insights, turn to assessments and tools like StrengthsFinder for help.

2. Be intentional: Career reinvention is a time to align yourself with what’s most important to you. Ask yourself what your purpose is in life and work. Consider the people you want to be surrounded by and your ideal pace of work.

3. Conduct research: Once Boucher’s clients have generated a list of talents and skills, she encourages them to put those keywords and phrases into an online search engine. This process can produce additional professions and paths to consider.

Go beyond a word dump and leverage resources like the Occupational Outlook Handbook. Register for conferences or events that interest you to learn what careers in those fields might look like.

Also connect with professionals whose work interests you. Share that you’re exploring new career opportunities and ask if they would be open to meeting and sharing their experiences.

4. Make a plan: Once you’ve identified options that align with your talents, skills and passions, create a corresponding action plan. Include any new skills you may need to acquire or new connections you’ll need to make. Set realistic goals and timelines to stay on track.

Why Support Matters When You Reinvent Your Career

Change, especially big change, rarely happens in a vacuum. Finding support through a coach, friends and industry peers can help you navigate a career reinvention.

“The most important thing is believing in yourself, surrounding yourself with people who believe in you, who are going to really encourage you to take those steps and be a positive force for change,” Boucher says.

Courtesy of Lisa Boucher

Featured image courtesy of Okrasiuk/Shutterstock

This article was first published in the January 2026 issue of SUCCESS® digital edition. Get your FREE copy here.