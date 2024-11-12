These days, corporate social responsibility (CSR) is much more than just a buzzword. Your customers and investors are looking to do business with companies that support causes they believe in, such as health, education and environmental preservation.

Unsurprisingly, this holds true for your employees as well. A 2024 Deloitte survey found that workplace volunteer opportunities can help employees feel “more positive about their work experience” and “more connected to their colleagues.” They also provide employees with a “greater sense of personal fulfillment and purpose.”

The survey also revealed that 95% of respondents believe it’s important that their employer “makes a positive impact in their community,” while “87% of respondents consider workplace volunteer opportunities a factor in their decision to stay with their current employer or pursue a new one.”

Recruiting, engaging and retaining great employees

Three of the most common benefits of corporate volunteer programs are employee recruitment, engagement and retention.

When your company is known for its philanthropic efforts, recruitment will require much less of an effort. Potential employees will be familiar with your initiatives, and as a result, they’ll want to become part of a company that shares their own values. A Deloitte Volunteer IMPACT Survey found that “even among those surveyed who rarely or never volunteer, more than half (61 percent) say that a company’s commitment to the community would likely be a factor when choosing between two potential jobs with the same location, responsibilities, pay and benefits.”

Many companies use employee engagement as a metric to gauge the level of enthusiasm that employees feel toward their organization. An engaged employee participating in corporate philanthropy efforts develops a sense of commitment to his or her company, which results in improved customer service and a willingness to work toward a common goal. Many companies accomplish this by providing time off for volunteer work, matching gifts, offering pro-bono projects or handing out rewards based on service hours completed.

Lastly, employee retention can be a major source of savings in both training time and money. According to a 2019 study by The Gallup Organization, replacing an employee can cost a company “one-half to two times the employee’s annual salary.” Deloitte’s Volunteer IMPACT research also found that employees who frequently participate in workplace volunteer activities are more likely to be proud, loyal and satisfied compared to those who rarely or never volunteer.

Timberland leads the way in CSR

You likely recognize the iconic brown Timberland boot—but you might not be aware of the company’s many efforts to be socially responsible on a corporate level. As a manufacturer of rugged outdoor footwear, apparel and accessories, Timberland sets a great example of how to attract employees and protect the environment while maintaining a profitable company.

Whether it’s making products from recycled materials, volunteering in local communities or supporting design education programs to diversify the creative community, the company has a deep, longstanding commitment to doing well—and doing good.

Timberland’s commitment to CSR starts at the top and is supported by every employee. Its Path of Service™ program, which has been ongoing for 32 years, provides employees with up to 40 hours of paid time off for community service. Timberland also holds a number of company-sponsored Earth Day events all over the world and offers a Serv-a-Palooza every fall.

“Having such a strong community focus has served the company well over the years, in terms of recruitment, retention and overall employee satisfaction,” says Leslie Grundy, Timberland’s director of public relations and communications.

How to get started and build excitement

Leaders should first assess their team’s opinions and preferences on how or where they’d like to volunteer. For example, bring up the topic at a staff meeting and ask for volunteers to form an advisory committee to recommend work for the team to do, charitable organizations to contact and the time of year to do the activity. The committee can suggest projects such as picking up trash at a park or beach, painting and cleaning at a local homeless shelter, or processing food donations at a local pantry.

Managers can explain how volunteering can build teamwork, help the less fortunate and create a positive brand image that could lead to increased revenue. It’s also highly advisable to give employees paid time off while volunteering—you may risk receiving negative feedback otherwise.

According to Curt Coffman and Marcus Buckingham, co-authors of First, Break All the Rules: What the World’s Greatest Managers Do Differently, engaged employees are builders. “They use their talents, develop productive relationships and multiply their effectiveness through those relationships,” Coffman and Buckingham say. “They perform at consistently high levels. They drive innovation and move their organization forward.”

Corporate volunteer programs result in a win-win situation for all involved. Customers will want to do more business with you, talented professionals at all levels will want to work for your company and the employees you already have will be reluctant to leave. And best of all, you’ll be helping the less fortunate, both near and far.

