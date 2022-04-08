Hiring a business coach used to be a luxury reserved for corporate executives. Today, it’s a common—and often game-changing—step for entrepreneurs, small-business owners and professionals looking to grow with intention. Working on how to find a business coach that fits can be highly beneficial. It can help you refine your strategy, strengthen your mindset and stay accountable as you scale.

But figuring out how to find the business coach that’s right for you can feel overwhelming. Coaching is a billion-dollar industry filled with different titles, specializations and philosophies. From executive business coaches to creative or spiritual ones, the choices can blur together fast. Additionally, with price tags ranging from $100 to several thousand dollars per hour, you want to get it right.

More than just credentials or experience, what often makes the biggest difference is chemistry. The most effective coaching relationships are built on trust, alignment and a sense of personal connection.

In this guide, we’ll break down what to look for in a professional business coach, how to assess compatibility and credentials and what you can expect from the relationship. Whether you’re hiring a business coach for the first time or refining your coaching support, this article can help. Get tips to navigate the process with confidence and find a coach who fits your vision, values and goals.

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Benefits of Hiring a Business Coach

Whether you’re a solo founder navigating your first launch or a seasoned executive scaling a team, business coaching services can benefit you.

A Powerful Return on Investment

Business coaching has historically had a high median return on investment. But for many entrepreneurs, the value isn’t only in revenue growth—it’s in clarity, confidence and consistent progress.

Personalized Guidance to Build Your Business & Reach Goals

A good business coach doesn’t just help you make better decisions—they help you become a better decision-maker. They offer personalized guidance, strategic accountability and expert perspective that can be hard to get anywhere else.

Justin Moore, co-founder of Elephant in the Room Men’s Grooming Lounge in Tulsa, Oklahoma, saw firsthand what happens when the right coach joins early. Six months before opening his first location, he hired Clay Clark, a coach known for his local expertise. “Clay got Elephant in the Room off to a great start,” Moore says. “[He] helped me create a product and marketing that would target niche clientele.” Clark suggested the business run on a membership model for recurring revenue, and even came up with the business’s name. Within three months of opening a second location, it was fully booked. Today, the company has five locations.

For Leanne Ely, founder of SavingDinner.com, business coaching meant moving from survival to growth. After discovering coach Carrie Wilkerson during a rough year in business, she took a leap of faith and wrote a $10,000 check. “With just one change, she more than made up for it,” Ely says. “She had me double my prices and run a blowout sale on my old fees. I had not raised my rates since launching.” Within a year, Ely had doubled her revenue. A few years later, she worked with coach Cameron Herold to build systems, set measurable goals and step into her role as CEO.

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Gain Momentum for Your Business

Stories like these highlight one of the most important benefits of hiring a business coach: momentum. The right coach won’t simply offer advice; they can help you move faster and more effectively toward your goals.

How to Find a Business Coach That Fits Your Needs

Before you hire a business coach, take time to get clear on what kind of support you actually need.

Identify Your Unique Needs

Are you looking for help with strategy, systems, hiring or scaling? Do you want a creative business coach to help you with brand positioning or a professional business coach to strengthen your operations? Maybe mindset is the missing link, in which case a spiritual business coach or integrative coach may be the right fit.

Look for Alignment on Areas Where You Need Support

Christos Kritikos, startup product executive and founder of Emerging Humanity, advises early-stage founders to start with clarity. “Finding the right business coach is a bit like dating—chemistry matters, but so does alignment,” he says. “I always tell founders to first get clear on what they actually need: Is it strategy, accountability or mindset? Or maybe a mix of all? Once you know that, look for someone with real-world experience in that area, not just theoretical knowledge. Talk to a few coaches, ask tough questions and notice who truly listens.”

Kritikos adds that the best coach will “ask the right questions that challenge your thinking and stretch your vision. And if all they do is cheerlead or push their own agenda, walk away.”

Amanda Walker, certified master coach and creator of the Best Damn Coach program and podcast, agrees. “Be sure to know the exact areas of support you are in need of and ask them if they can directly support you in creating those solutions.”

She adds an important reminder: “‘Business coach’ can mean a lot of different things to a lot of different people.”

Consider if the Coaching Approach Fits Your Needs

Once you’ve narrowed your focus, evaluate the coaching style, structure and values of your top candidates. Do they offer accountability? Personalized sessions? Group support? Are they more strategy-driven or mindset-oriented?

Don’t settle for buzzwords—ask for case studies, client testimonials and sample frameworks. Finding the right business coach means finding someone who sees where you’re going and can help you get there, step by step.

How to Choose a Business Coach Based on Credentials and Compatibility

Once you’ve clarified what kind of coaching you need, it’s time to evaluate specific candidates. Choosing a business coach is about more than their resume—it’s about alignment in values, style and strategy.

Go Beyond Credentials

Several well-known organizations, like the ICF, offer accreditations and training standards. While credentials and certifications can offer peace of mind, how the coach works with clients and whether that matches your preferences is essential.

Coaching also remains an unregulated field, so it’s essential to go beyond credentials. Ask: What kind of results have they helped clients achieve? Do they specialize in your industry or challenge? How do they define success?

Ultimately, learning how to hire a business coach means looking beyond credentials. It’s about finding someone who will walk alongside you, challenge your assumptions and help you become a stronger version of yourself, inside and out.

Ask About Real-World Experience

Real-life experience is also an important aspect to look at when deciding on a business coach. Don’t be afraid to ask questions about a coach’s background or experience to find the right fit.

Stacy Tuschl, CEO of Well-Oiled Operations and a Wisconsin Small Business Person of the Year, emphasizes that lived experience should guide your decision. “When you are choosing a business coach, it is imperative to choose someone who actually owns a business,” she says.

She adds: “Credibility is crucial. You want to know that they understand firsthand what your challenges and needs are. That coach will be able to teach from experience, rather than theory alone.”

Rhett Power, executive coach and co-founder of Accountability Inc., has worked with leaders at organizations like the U.S. Department of State, United Airlines and McDonald’s. He believes experience is a nonnegotiable: “Look for someone who has built something, not just studied it. A coach who’s navigated the trenches of hiring, firing, scaling, failing and starting again will bring real-world wisdom, not just theory.”

Power also stresses the importance of values alignment and honest feedback, emphasizing that the right coach will “hold you accountable, stretch your perspective and help you see around corners.”

Assess Genuine Compatibility

Compatibility with a business coach is also essential. Having good chemistry is especially important when working on deeper mindset or alignment challenges.

Matalya Onuoha, founder of Rewrite Coaching with multiple coaching certifications, says alignment should be the first thing you look for. “Go beyond impressive results or glowing testimonials. The most effective coaching relationship is built on genuine compatibility between your vision, values and the coach’s methodology.”

Onuoha encourages entrepreneurs to observe how they feel during early calls. She challenges you to ask, “Do they create space for your strengths and individuality, or do they push a one-size-fits-all system?”

To increase your chances of finding the right business coach, consider scheduling multiple discovery calls or chemistry sessions. Don’t hesitate to ask detailed questions about their process, track record and ideal clients. You want someone who can guide your growth professionally and personally and who brings out the best in how you lead.

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Understanding How Much a Business Coach Costs

One of the most common questions entrepreneurs ask is: How much does a business coach cost? The answer varies based on the coach’s experience, niche and structure. It can range from $100 per hour for junior coaches to several thousand for elite consultants. Some coaches offer monthly retainers or package rates; others charge by the session.

As an executive coach to high-performing founders and leaders worldwide, Power encourages clients to look beyond price tags: “Ask about their track record. Talk to their past clients. And most importantly, trust your gut, because chemistry matters.”

Walker emphasizes the importance of specificity when it comes to hiring a business coach and adds that connection should never be overlooked, saying, “How you feel with a coach matters. Be sure to invest time in being in their world to make sure you jive with their teaching style and personality and don’t feel any internal red flags.”

As you evaluate coaching services, consider your preferred style. Think about whether you’re looking for an executive business coach to guide high-level strategy or a creative business coach to help you scale with soul.

What to Expect From Working With a Professional Business Coach

Once you’ve figured out how to find a business coach and made your choice, it helps to know what the working relationship will actually look like. Most business coaching services involve a combination of regular meetings (virtual or in-person), strategic planning, progress tracking and accountability check-ins. But the structure often depends on your goals and your coach’s methodology.

It’s also important for business owners to think about how the coach’s system works for them individually. Onuoha says, “Real transformation happens when you’re supported in aligning with your natural gifts, not contorting yourself to fit someone else’s formula.”

A professional business coach isn’t there to mold you into someone new. They’re there to help you grow into your own leadership style with confidence. Onuoha adds, “When you work with a coach who helps you build a business aligned with who you truly are, success isn’t just possible, it’s inevitable.”

While the coaching process may vary, expect to be held accountable, pushed outside your comfort zone and encouraged to reflect on both inner and outer obstacles. Whether you work with a mindset coach, a spiritual business coach or an expert in systems and scaling, the relationship should evolve to support your changing goals.

Hiring a Business Coach to Accelerate Your Growth

Hiring a business coach is about finding a trusted partner who can help you think bigger, act smarter and stay aligned with what matters most. Whether you’re navigating growing pains, rethinking your strategy or simply craving accountability, the right business coach offers both perspective and structure.

As Power says, “The best coaches don’t just make you feel good, they make you better.” A strong coaching relationship will stretch your thinking, sharpen your leadership and empower you to move forward with your goals and vision.

Finding the right fit matters. From understanding your goals and financial objectives to vetting credentials, getting clear on how to find a business coach who matches your needs will save you time, money and frustration down the road. Take the time to reflect on what you truly want and be intentional about choosing someone who’s walked the path and can help you carve your own.

When aligned properly, the right coach won’t stop at helping you grow your business; they’ll help you become the leader it needs.

This article was published in June 2014 and has been updated. Photo by fizkes/Shutterstock.