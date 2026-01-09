“Stop trying to do more. Do less, and do it better.”

That might not be the first piece of advice you’d expect from a wildly successful business coach who helps entrepreneurs expand their businesses. But you don’t hire Amy Porterfield to help you throw spaghetti against a wall and figure out what to try next. You hire her to tell you what works.

“I believe in staying in your lane longer than you might even think you should,” she says. “When someone says, ‘I want to create a course, who should teach me?’ I know my name is going to pop up in that conversation. And that has served me well.”

So well, in fact, that her Digital Course Academy alone has brought in over $60 million in revenue, and that’s just one of the programs she’s run in the last 16 years. Now, however, Porterfield is retiring the profitable course to follow her own advice.

After much reflection on what she most enjoys and an examination of her effort-to-profit ratio, she’s decided it’s time to double down on the part of her business that sparks the most joy: guiding women across the bridge from six figures of revenue to seven.

Her new six-month coaching program, Calibrae Collective, is for women currently making $150,000 to $500,000 in annual revenue, who want to increase their confidence and scale their businesses more easily.

Additionally, Porterfield’s “Milly Club” offers direct access to Porterfield alongside membership in a private circle of 30 high-power peers.

To get into the Milly Club, prospective students must be making over $500,000 in annual revenue in online ventures. It’s a much smaller pool of potential clients, but that’s exactly why Porterfield wants to be in this business: Fewer than 2% of women-owned businesses generate more than $1 million in revenue each year, and she believes we’d all be better off if that were to change.

“Women steward money differently,” she says. “If more women were stewarding money into this world in the way that I think women do… I really do believe we would see a change in terms of taking care of people and making sure those groups that need the money most are going to get it.”

No Bad Decisions—Just Data

This isn’t the first time Porterfield has gone through a transformation of her own. Part of what makes her appealing to work with is that she’s authentic, relatable and human, even when dropping multi-million-dollar figures into casual conversation. She grew up in a blue-collar household with zero inkling she would someday employ a team to work on a business that has generated $130 million in revenue, with an average profit margin of 40%.

When she quit her job as a content director for author and speaker Tony Robbins, she spent $17,000 she didn’t have to join a mastermind with women “doing bigger things than me,” she says. She had to ask for a payment plan. She grappled with imposter syndrome then, and she still deals with it now, more than a decade later.

Ultimately, she says, there are no bad decisions, just data—data you can use to help you make better choices in the future. She sees her past mistakes as crucial turning points that brought her exactly where she is today. One of those was entering into a business partnership that didn’t work out.

“I thought my success was a little bit of a fluke at that point,” she says. Looking back now, that feeling of just getting lucky strikes her as imposter syndrome, as it informed her decision to give away a 50% stake in her company “to someone I hardly knew.”

They made millions together, but Porterfield lost her sense of agency. She says she cried for a year over the situation, and they ultimately had to enter mediation for her to purchase back her own business.

Even though she almost lost her company, she says she wouldn’t change the past. It was navigating that near-catastrophe that spurred her to launch the Digital Course Academy—one of the strongest, most profitable offerings of her career.

“It showed me what I’m made of,” she says. “Every mistake, if you navigate through it, shows you who you really are, and what you can handle, and the tenacity you have.”

Amy Porterfield’s Tips for Transformation in 2026

Choose a Word of the Year

Porterfield suggests choosing a word related to how you want to be, and who you want to be, by the end of the new year. For 2025, Porterfield’s word of the year was “discipline.”

“Discipline to build out my new coaching program and continue with the Milly Club, discipline to stick with it and have the courage to let go of something that has paved the way for me for so many years,” she says.

Cull Your Offerings to Focus on What’s Already Working

One of the biggest mistakes people make when trying to jump from six figures to seven, Porterfield says, is offering potential clients way too many options. Instead of trying to appeal to a wider market by branching out with more to buy, Porterfield recommends going deeper to become the very best at one specific thing.

“Figure out one signature offer and do it again and again and again, longer than you think you might want to,” Porterfield says.

Don’t Waste Time Overthinking

“Action creates clarity,” Porterfield says, and overthinking will waste your time. Rather than belaboring every decision trying to carve the perfect path forward, make a choice and move on with whatever happens next.

Look Back in Order to Plan Ahead

People often look forward when they’re trying to grow their business, thinking about how they want to reach, say, a $1 million revenue benchmark. The problem, Porterfield says, is that those hopes and dreams don’t have any proof of what’s working well.

Instead, look back to identify what’s working well, double down and do it better.

“I really do believe that is how I built a $130 million-plus business,” she says.

Quit Being a Jack of All Trades, and Invest in a Team

Successful seven-figure business owners have had a significant mind shift in how they see themselves, Porterfield says. They’re not just an owner or founder anymore—they’re a CEO, a CEO who runs a team of skilled professionals.

Instead of trying to do everything yourself, she says it’s crucial to surround yourself with a talented team who can help you get to the next level.

“There is no badge of honor for running your business on your own, because you’re going to run yourself into the ground,” she says. “The seven-figure business owner makes a shift that they know, ‘I cannot do this alone, and I need to stay in my zone of genius.’”

Keep Yourself Motivated and On-Task With Quarterly Goals

To stay on track to meet your goals and resolutions, Porterfield suggests breaking your annual goals into quarterly milestones.

“Checking in on those quarterly goals on a regular basis, seeing how far you’ve come, that is one of the best ways to remind yourself that you are not an imposter,” she says. “You are here to stay, and you have proof that this is working.”

Journal Every Day to Fight Imposter Syndrome

Just 10 minutes a day, that’s all you need. Take 10 minutes to reflect, in writing—or maybe a voice note, if writing isn’t your thing—on the positive stuff as well as what you’re struggling with.

“Spend time on what is good—what’s good today, what was good yesterday,” she says. “It has to be a habit.”

Then, whenever you have a moment of self-doubt, or you “feel that imposter syndrome coming on strong, you can go back to that journal and I can promise you those pages will be full of the gains that you’ve identified, if you make it a practice to do so,” she adds.

How Do You Know When It’s Time for a Change? Look for the Spark

After more than a decade of doing the same thing, Porterfield reflected on her current coaching business and realized she’d lost some of her excitement. Ask yourself, she says, “Do I get up in the morning, and I’m like, ‘Let’s go, I’m excited to figure out the problems?’”

If not, ask yourself these three questions: What has brought in the most revenue with the least amount of effort? What is draining you and/or your business bank account? And, most importantly, what sparks joy?

“What brings you ease? What lights you up?” she asks. “Typically, there’s a correlation between what brings you joy and ease. And also, it’s usually making the most money.”

And if, for some reason, you make a huge change and it doesn’t work out?

Just remember: There are no bad decisions—just data.

Photo by Jessica Amerson. To read the digital issue in its entirety for FREE, visit SUCCESS Labs™.