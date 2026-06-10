Last Friday was ugly. The Nasdaq fell about 4.2% , its worst single day since the tariff chaos of early 2025, as a violent sell-off in chip stocks dragged the whole market down. Over two sessions, Micron dropped 17%, AMD fell 12.6% and Intel lost 9%.

Your portfolio took a hit. Your stomach dropped. And right now, some part of your brain is whispering that you should sell before it gets worse.

That whisper is the most expensive voice you’ll hear all year. Learning how to handle a market crash isn’t about predicting the next move. It’s about managing the one person you can actually control: you.

Why Your Brain Treats a Dip Like a Threat

Here’s what’s happening inside your head. The pain of a financial loss registers roughly twice as intensely as the pleasure of an equivalent gain, a phenomenon Nobel laureate Daniel Kahneman and Amos Tversky documented in their foundational work on prospect theory . Losing $10,000 hurts about as much as winning $20,000 feels good.

That asymmetry is why a red day feels like an emergency even when nothing about your actual life has changed. Your nervous system is reacting to a number on a screen as if it were a physical threat.

Recognize that, and you’ve already won half the battle. The fear is real. The emergency usually isn’t.

The Trap That Catches Smart People

Knowing about loss aversion doesn’t make you immune. A 2024 study of nearly 190,000 investors found that almost one in 10 panic-sold their holdings during market volatility, driven by the same emotional wiring everyone shares.

Two biases compound the damage. Recency bias makes you assume that whatever just happened will keep happening, so a single bad Friday feels like the start of a long slide. Regret aversion then pushes you to act preemptively, selling now to avoid the imagined pain of watching prices fall further.

The cruel irony is that these instincts fire hardest at exactly the wrong moment. Investors who exit during volatility typically sell after a sharp decline, right before the strongest recovery days tend to arrive. By the time confidence returns, the rebound has already happened. That’s the textbook definition of buying high and selling low.

What the Math Actually Says About Selling

This is where discipline pays in hard numbers. The market’s best days cluster suspiciously close to its worst ones, so stepping out to avoid the pain almost guarantees you miss the recovery.

Consider a 20-year analysis from T. Rowe Price . A $10,000 investment in the S&P 500 left untouched from 2005 to 2024 grew to $61,750. Miss just the 10 best days over those two decades, and you end with $22,871. Miss the 20 best days, and you’re down to $9,724, less than you started with.

Vanguard’s research tells the same story over a longer horizon: staying fully invested versus missing the 10 best days meant a difference of 52% in total returns across 37 years. The lesson is blunt. The cost of panic isn’t the dip you feel today. It’s the recovery you forfeit tomorrow.

What the Sell-Off Is and Isn’t Telling You

Step back from the candlestick chart, and the picture gets calmer. Friday’s drop had identifiable, ordinary causes: Broadcom declined to raise its AI chip outlook, which spooked a sector that had rallied enormously in recent months, and a strong May jobs report pushed Treasury yields higher.

In other words, stocks that had run up hard gave some back when one company’s guidance disappointed. That’s a sector repricing, not a verdict on your financial future. Notably, market sentiment had been sitting in “greed” since mid-April and only just flipped to “fear,” according to CNN’s Fear and Greed Index , a reminder of how quickly the mood swings in both directions.

None of this tells you where the market goes next. Nobody knows that. It simply means the sky isn’t a useful data source.

Your Calm-Under-Pressure Framework

You can’t switch off loss aversion, but you can build guardrails that keep it from making your decisions. Use this the next time the screen turns red.

Impose a 48-hour rule. Make no portfolio changes in the first two days of a scary headline. Emotional intensity peaks early and fades, so delay is your cheapest defense against an irreversible mistake.

Reconnect to your time horizon. If you don’t need this money for five-plus years, a single Friday is noise. Write down the date you actually need the funds, then compare it to today.

Check the thesis, not the price. Ask whether the reason you invested has genuinely changed or whether only the price has. Those are very different questions, and only one justifies action.

Automate the next decision in advance. Set rules now, while you’re calm. Scheduled contributions and predetermined rebalancing strip emotion out of the moment when emotion is highest.

Each of these works by inserting a pause between the feeling and the action. That pause is where good decisions live.

The Real Edge Is Temperament

Warren Buffett’s old line is that the stock market transfers money from the impatient to the patient. Friday handed a lot of people a fresh chance to prove which group they’re in.

You don’t control chip earnings, Treasury yields or the next headline. You control whether you let a 4% day rewrite a plan you built in a calmer moment. Reread your strategy. Close the brokerage app. Go do literally anything else.

The investors who build lasting wealth aren’t the ones who dodge every downturn. They’re the ones who refuse to let fear make a permanent decision out of a temporary number.

This article is for general informational purposes and isn’t personalized financial advice. For decisions about your specific situation, consult a licensed financial professional. Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal.

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