You’ve done everything right.

You built lean. You cut overhead. You found suppliers, negotiated terms and trained your team to run on less. And then, just as you caught your breath, two forces hit at once—tariffs tightened their grip on your supply chain, and oil prices spiked hard enough to make your shipping costs unrecognizable.

This is the reality facing small business owners across the United States right now. And if it feels like fighting on two fronts simultaneously, that’s because you are.

But here’s what the headlines won’t tell you: The entrepreneurs who are not just surviving this moment—but repositioning for growth—are doing it with a specific set of moves. Not luck. Not bailouts. Strategy.

Why This Moment Hits Differently

The tariff pressure isn’t new. Since 2025, small business owners in manufacturing, retail and e-commerce have been absorbing cost increases on imported goods—from raw materials to finished products—that their larger competitors could cushion with scale. A small furniture maker sourcing components from overseas doesn’t have the same negotiating leverage as a Fortune 500 retailer. The cost increase hits differently when your margin is already thin.

But oil prices are the accelerant nobody budgeted for.

The U.S. military engagement with Iran has driven energy prices sharply higher, and that spike travels directly into your business through one unavoidable channel: shipping. Freight costs—both domestic and international—are climbing again after a brief period of stabilization. For businesses that move physical products, that’s not an abstract market shift. That’s your bottom line.

According to the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), cost pressures remain the top concern for small business owners entering Q2 2026, with a record percentage reporting that supply chain and logistics expenses are now their primary barrier to profitability—not competition, not talent.

The double squeeze is real. The question is what you do about it.

The Hidden Vulnerability: Margin Stacking

Here’s the thing most business owners don’t see until it’s almost too late.

Each cost increase doesn’t hit in isolation. Tariffs raise your cost of goods. Rising oil prices raise your shipping cost. Those two increases stack—and they stack on top of whatever pricing structure you built before either existed.

A product that cost you $12 to source and $3 to ship becomes a product that costs $15 to source and $5 to ship. Your customer still expects to pay what they paid last year. And now your margin has been quietly gutted.

“Margin stacking” is the compounding effect of simultaneous cost pressures that individually seem manageable but collectively threaten viability. And small businesses are substantially more vulnerable to simultaneous cost shocks than midsize firms, simply because they lack the financial reserves to absorb them over time.

The businesses that are thriving right now recognized this dynamic early—and moved before the squeeze became a crisis.

How Resilient Entrepreneurs Are Adapting Right Now

Reroute Your Supply Chain Before It Reroutes Your Business

The most immediate lever resilient entrepreneurs are pulling is supply chain restructuring—specifically, nearshoring and domestic sourcing.

Yes, domestic sourcing often costs more per unit. But when you factor in tariff surcharges and shipping volatility, the math is shifting. A growing number of small manufacturers are discovering that a U.S.-based or Mexico-based supplier—paying slightly higher unit costs—delivers better total economics once tariffs and freight are fully accounted for.

Blake Mycoskie, founder of TOMS Shoes, has shared openly about how the brand’s early resilience came from building supplier relationships that could flex when macro conditions changed—not just chasing the lowest unit price. That lesson is now being relearned by a new generation of founders under pressure.

Start by auditing your top five suppliers. For each one, ask: What percentage of my total cost is tariff exposure and shipping? If the answer is more than 20%, it’s time to explore alternatives—even if switching requires short-term pain.

Reprice Strategically, Not Reactively

Raising prices is uncomfortable. It’s also, in many cases, necessary—and your customers are more prepared for it than you think.

According to Harvard Business Review, consumers are significantly more tolerant of price increases when businesses communicate transparently about why costs have risen. The companies that lose customers during inflationary periods are typically the ones that raise prices silently or defensively. The ones that retain loyalty explain the situation directly and frame the increase as a shared response to external forces.

The key is to reprice strategically, not reactively. Don’t raise prices across the board in a panic. Instead, identify your highest-margin products or services and protect them. Raise prices on the items where your customers have the least price sensitivity. Bundle lower-margin offerings to maintain perceived value.

Consider this: If your shipping cost has increased 40% on a product you sell for $50, a $3–$4 price adjustment is not a betrayal of your customer—it’s a business decision. Present it clearly, stand behind it and most of your best customers will stay.

Redesign Your Offer Around Delivery Cost

This is the move that separates tactical entrepreneurs from strategic ones.

Some business owners are not just absorbing rising shipping costs—they’re redesigning their product or service delivery model to reduce dependence on physical logistics altogether.

For example, e-commerce business owners have shifted a portion of their product line to digital downloads and online courses in response to shipping cost volatility. Those offerings carry near-zero delivery cost and higher margins.

You don’t have to abandon your physical business. But ask yourself: Is there a version of what you sell that travels over the internet instead of in a truck? A consulting layer? A digital companion product? A service tier?

The goal isn’t to eliminate your physical offering—it’s to balance your revenue model so that rising oil prices don’t have a direct line to your income.

Lock In Costs Before They Move Again

Energy markets are volatile. That volatility will not resolve quickly.

Entrepreneurs who are thinking three to six months ahead are locking in favorable terms now wherever possible—negotiating fixed-rate shipping contracts with carriers, securing supply agreements with price guarantees and building inventory buffers on high-tariff items before the next adjustment cycle.

This is exactly what larger companies do as a matter of course. Small businesses rarely think this way because the upfront cost of locking in feels like a luxury. But in a volatile environment, certainty has a dollar value—and that value is often lower than the cost of being exposed to another spike.

Talk to your top carrier. Ask what a six-month fixed-rate agreement looks like. Talk to your key supplier. Ask if they’ll hold pricing through Q3 in exchange for a volume commitment. You may be surprised how often the answer is yes.

Your 30-Day Action Plan

You don’t need to overhaul your entire business this week. But you do need to act before the next cost shock arrives. Here’s where to start:

Week 1, Audit: Map your full cost stack on your top five products or services. Identify exactly where tariff exposure and shipping costs live.

Week 2, Source: Contact two to three alternative suppliers (domestic or nearshore) and request quotes. You don’t have to switch—but you need the number.

Week 3, Reprice: Identify one to two products or services where a price adjustment is overdue. Draft your customer communication now, before you hit publish.

Week 4, Lock: Contact your primary carrier and at least one key supplier about fixed-rate or volume-commitment agreements through Q3.

That’s it. Four weeks. Four moves. None of them require capital—they require decisions.

The Entrepreneurs Who Will Win This Year

Here’s what the current environment is actually doing: It’s separating the operators from the optimists.

The optimists are waiting for tariffs to ease, for oil prices to drop, for conditions to normalize. They’re making decisions based on what they hope happens next.

The operators—the entrepreneurs building real resilience right now—are making decisions based on what’s true today. They’re not panicking, but they’re not waiting either. They’re auditing, renegotiating, repricing and redesigning.

The window to act is still open. But it won’t stay open indefinitely.

You built this business to last. The market is testing that right now—not to break you, but to see how you respond. The entrepreneurs who come out of 2026 stronger will be the ones who treated this moment not as a crisis to survive, but as a forcing function to build something better.

That’s not optimism for its own sake. That’s the kind of optimism that has a plan behind it.

Start yours today.

Featured image from PeopleImages/Shutterstock