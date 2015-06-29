Most people dread the thought of speaking in front of people. But public speaking doesn’t have to be a thorn in your side—it can be a tool that dramatically enhances your success as a professional, so it’s worth learning how to use it to your advantage.

Speaking publicly is one of the most effective ways to develop your brand—to gain visibility, immediately establish credibility and share your expertise with your target audience. It can also help you to distinguish yourself from the competition and cut through the noise. Yes, it’s noisy out there.

But what if you’re not a great public speaker? With time and effort, you can learn to become better. And becoming better is not about faking it or putting on an act—it’s about communicating a core message authentically.

“Get it out of your head that you have to ‘perform’ to be someone else, be fascinating, to hold [the audience’s attention] like Johnny Depp or a Natalie Portman,” Peter Brubriskiwrites in a Harvard Business Review article. “To be a better public speaker, you just need to get out of your own way, so we can see you for who you really are.” And who you really are is all your target audience wants to experience anyway.

So, do you want to boost your success? Then let’s explore public speaking as a means to do just that:

Pick Your Poison

There are numerous ways to speak publicly.

There are so many strategic options available, so find the method that really resonates with you, or the one that’s best-suited to capture the attention of your target audience.

If you prefer speaking on the main stage in front of larger groups, then you would fancy delivering keynotes. This option can create exceptional opportunities for consulting, long after your speech is over.

If you have a new idea that you’re really passionate about or have an innovative way of presenting a familiar topic, then consider giving a TEDx Talk. Word travels fast and talks that do well have catapulted many otherwise unknown professionals into the limelight, like Brené Brown.

If you enjoy sharing your expertise in a collaborative setting, consider the impact of participating in a conference environment as an expert panelist. You’ll have an opportunity to provide your unique insight, as well as tease out nuances by answering direct questions from the audience.

Opportunities to communicate with smaller groups in a more intimate and interactive setting include breakout sessions or workshops, where specific content or skills are introduced and applied in context. Another option is giving a seminar, where the format is styled more as a lecture or presentation with limited discussion.

Finally, you could choose a virtual format, such as a webinar or teleseminar, both of which allow you to reach larger audiences from the comfortable privacy of your home or office.

Sharpen Your Saw

Leverage learning and practice.

Drafting meaningful content and practicing your deliveryfor each engagement are par for the course. But harnessing opportunities for learning and increased experience must also happen on a regular basis.

A great place to start is Toastmasters International—it’s affordable and includes a strong curriculum with targeted feedback in a small group setting.

Already have paying clients? Consider joining the > About | NSAspeaker.org”>National Speakers Association, an organization for professional speakers, which provides infinite opportunities for professional development and strategies for business growth.

If you prefer one-on-one training and your budget supports it, consider hiring a coach who can provide high-level expertise tailored to the unique goals that you seek to accomplish.

Always be on the lookout for speaking opportunities. The more you speak, the more confident you’ll become. Think academic institutions, social organizations and conferences.

The Pros Outweigh the Cons

Really, they do.

If you’re not already speaking publicly, then you are missing out on major opportunities to leverage your expertise by expanding your brand’s social cache. Think about how many additional people you could influence if only they could hear your message. That’s pretty powerful.

Speaking can also increase your overall business revenueby leaps and bounds. In many cases, the results can be almost immediate. There are proven ways to scaleand get several profitable bites from the proverbial apple before, after and during a speaking event. Few methods compare—public speaking is a quick, savvy way to instantly share golden nuggets that can be repeated, re-tweeted and leveraged for even greater success.

Learning to strategically employ the power of public speaking can help you take you and your business or expertise to new heights. Consider it as a core component in your overall success strategy and watch your results take flight.

You decide the level of results you’re looking to achieve. And fear and lack of experience aren’t sufficient reasons to avoid public speaking. So ditch the nerves and go grab the experience you need. You just have to be willing to step outside of your comfort zone.

Honestly, what have you got to lose?

Your speaking habits can make or break your career success, so know the 5 most common mistakes you make in a conversation—and fix them, stat.