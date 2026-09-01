How to Be a Transparent Leader When the Numbers Are Bad

There is an email you have stopped opening. The monthly rankings, the revenue dashboard, the region-by-region comparison. Whatever form it takes in your business, it shows exactly how far your team is from where you said you would be. And somewhere in the last few months, you quietly stopped putting it in front of your people. This is the moment transparent leadership is actually decided—not in the values statement.

You tell yourself it’s protection. They’re working hard. The comparison would crush morale. You’ll share the numbers when the numbers are better. I train coaches for a living, and when a leader tells me some version of this story, I’ve learned to ask one question: who are you actually protecting?

Should You Share Bad Metrics With Your Team?

This pattern rarely announces itself. It shows up as a small edit. The leaderboard slide gets cut from the team call “for time.” The dashboard review moves from weekly to monthly to “when there’s something to celebrate.” The performance conversation becomes a pep talk.

Transparent leadership is easy when the numbers flatter you. The test arrives when they don’t. And here is what I see over and over in high performers: the moment the gap between plan and reality gets uncomfortable, the data goes dark. Not because the leader decided to hide it.

Because a quieter logic took over. If I put those numbers up, everyone will see how far behind we are, and they will look at me.

That last clause is the tell. The story is about the team’s morale. The fear is about the leader’s exposure.

Does Hiding Bad News Protect Employee Morale?

When I work with leaders on this, we almost always find the same mechanism underneath: being seen next to the gap feels dangerous. Not inconvenient—dangerous. The mind treats visibility as a threat and generates respectable reasons to avoid it. “Morale” is the most respectable reason ever invented.

The problem is that your team already knows. People can read a leader’s avoidance faster than any spreadsheet. When the numbers disappear, they don’t conclude that everything is fine. They fill the silence with a story, and the story they invent is usually worse than the truth. Ambiguity is not kind. It is just vague.

I’ve written before about how a leader’s internal state transmits to the whole organization. The mechanics of that are in this piece on the emotional recession inside companies . Hidden numbers are one of the transmission lines. Your discomfort with the gap becomes the team’s low-grade anxiety about the unnamed thing.

How Often Should Managers Give Employees Feedback?

The research on visibility is not subtle. Gallup finds that 80% of employees who received meaningful feedback in the past week are fully engaged , and employees who get daily rather than annual feedback are 3.6 times more likely to strongly agree they’re motivated to do outstanding work. Feedback is just a number with a conversation attached. Withhold the number and the conversation dies with it.

The effect holds for goals themselves. In a study of 149 participants at Dominican University of California, psychologist Gail Matthews found that people who wrote down their goals and sent weekly progress reports to a friend achieved significantly more —rating 7.6 out of 10 on accomplishment versus 4.28 for those who kept unwritten goals to themselves. Progress that gets witnessed accelerates. Progress that stays private stalls.

Your team cannot close a gap it cannot see. That is not a motivation problem. It is an information problem you created with good intentions.

How to Share Bad KPIs Without Losing Employee Trust

Here is the practice I give leaders, and it starts before the meeting.

First, name the fear privately. One sentence, on paper: “I don’t want to show this number because ___.” Ninety seconds of honesty with yourself changes what you do in front of the room, because a named fear stops steering from the shadows.

Second, show the number with a frame, not an apology. “Here’s where we are. Here’s the gap. We are not going to pretend it isn’t there, and we are not going to treat it as a verdict on anyone in this room.” A number presented calmly by a leader who isn’t flinching lands as information. The same number presented with visible dread lands as doom.

Third, turn the gap into a project. Pick the one metric that matters most, put it on the wall and review it at the same time every week. Same day, same format, no drama. Rhythm is what converts a scary number into a working tool.

Fourth, let them watch you be seen. When your own line on the chart is behind, say so first. A leader who can stand next to their own gap gives everyone else permission to stop hiding theirs. That permission is the culture.

How to Build a Culture of Transparency at Work

Go back to that email you stopped opening. Open it. Put the worst number in it on the agenda for your next team meeting. This week. Not when it improves.

You were never protecting them. You were protecting yourself from being seen, and the cost was a team flying blind. The gap gets smaller once it is spoken out loud, because now everyone can finally work on the same problem you’ve been carrying alone.

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