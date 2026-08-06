Servant Leadership: Put Others First to Lead With Impact

Who comes to mind when you think of someone who leads through service? Maybe it’s your boss who always gives you opportunities to grow, a politician you admire for their grassroots, hands-on approach or maybe it’s a friend who volunteers often and encourages you to join them.

The term “servant leadership” was first coined in 1970 by the late AT&T director of management development and writer Robert K. Greenleaf in his essay titled “The Servant as Leader,” where he articulated the concept in simple terms: “The servant-leader is servant first.”

Servant leaders start with the desire to serve, then become leaders—not the other way around. They always prioritize the needs of others, especially their employees, before themselves in every decision and action, which builds trust and a strong connection between them and their team.

Whether you want to lead through service or are already living this philosophy, these three characteristics, backed by servant-minded founders, are foundational to servant leadership, and embracing them can help you become a more impactful leader.

Putting Others First

The most integral mark of servant leadership is putting others before yourself, consistently. Every decision you make as a leader should be considerate of those you serve; keeping their best interests top of mind in everything you do and going out of your way to make their lives better.

Josh Rossmeisl, who is the founder and chief vision officer of AMP Up1 Hospitality, has been awarded many accolades for his efforts to put his employees first, including landing on Newsweek‘s America’s Most Loved Workplaces list. He started his company with the mission to serve the people who worked for him and give them autonomy, mastery and purpose in their work, which is where the name “AMP” comes from.

“I have built brands before, and I know the only legacy worth leaving is the impact you have on your people. We will always challenge the status quo, and we will always give our team real opportunities to grow with us. That is what AMP is all about, and that is how we lead,” he says.

Servant leaders will always empower their employees to become the best versions of themselves and grow, both within the company and in life. Giving employees the support they need to get there is where mindset becomes action.

Giving Back to the Community

Whether through philanthropic contributions or volunteering, giving back to the community is an essential mark of servant leadership.

One of the most natural and impactful ways to give back is by finding ways to share the services or products your business already provides. For example, Foss Swim School, a family-owned swim school with 33 locations across the Midwest and Colorado, sponsors swimming lessons for children with special needs and underserved communities and offers scholarships to hundreds of families. “We offer scholarships at all our school locations because all children can swim well if given equal access and time in the water,” says Jon Foss, the co-founder of Foss Swim School.

Here are a few other ideas on how your business can be more involved in giving back to your community:

Reach out to nonprofit organizations in your area and offer free products or services to them to help in their fundraising efforts.

Offer employees a few paid days each year to volunteer at the nonprofit of their choosing.

Host community drives for food, clothing or other items, benefiting various nonprofit organizations in your community.

Donate to local charities and schools.

Join local nonprofit boards that align with your mission and values.

Showing Empathy

To truly put people first and serve them best, it’s important to gain an understanding of where they are coming from. Listening is one of the best ways to develop empathy as a leader.

“My journey started as a dishwasher over 30 years ago, and many of our partners and directors have similar stories. We know what it is like to be overlooked or undervalued,” says Rossmeisl. “That experience shaped how we built Your 3rd Spot and are building our newest brand, The Looking Glass. We designed everything around the day-to-day experience of our hourly team members, always asking how we can create more autonomy, how we can help them achieve mastery and how we can connect their work to a greater purpose.”

Feedback from employees can help you create a better, more effective work environment and create a space where everyone feels respected.

Leading with empathy can also look like being there to encourage people when they are struggling. To demonstrate how empathy can transform a tricky situation, Foss shared one of his favorite memories.

“I remember early in the school—maybe 1996—a mom said her daughter was too scared and wouldn’t get out of the van for lessons. So I filled a 5-gallon bucket, grabbed a bunch of toys and did the lesson right there in the parking lot as she sat on the floor of the van. Tears turned to laughter, and she eventually became a student, then swimmer,” says Foss.

Taking time to listen to your employees’ and clients’ needs, concerns and ideas, and giving them opportunities to speak freely, will help you create a business that puts people first and makes them feel—and know—that they are appreciated and valued.

No matter your role, leading with service can positively transform your workplace, your community and your impact.

Image courtesy of PeopleImages/Shutterstock

This article was first published in the November 2025 issue of SUCCESS® digital edition. Get your free copy here.