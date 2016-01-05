You might know John Lee Dumas as the dynamic host of Entrepreneur On Fire, a daily podcast that boasts millions of downloads and brings in six figures on a monthly basis. Now Dumas is embarking on a new project, The Freedom Journal, to help make a real impact, or as he says, move from “success to significance.”

After having interviewed more than 1,200 entrepreneurs, he sees one major thing they have in common: the ability to set and accomplish goals—and that very thing is something his audience, aka Fire Nation, struggles with the most.

The Freedom Journal, which launched on Kickstarter on Jan. 4, is a daily accountability tracker that teaches you how to effectively set and create an action plan to accomplish your No. 1 goal in 100 days. Dumas has partnered with Adam Braun and Pencils of Promise so that each time a fundraising goal is met, he will personally donate $25,000 (the cost of building one school in developing nations) to Pencils of Promise.

Provide a solution to one of Fire Nation’s biggest struggles—check. Move from success to significance—check. Double the impact—check.

Are you ready to get started? Here, Dumas gives five key tips to set yourself up for success, to accomplish your No. 1 goal in 100 days:

1. Set SMART goals.

Dumas says the biggest problem he sees in terms of goal-setting within his audience is not knowing how to effectively set SMART goals. That means each goal you set should follow this formula: Specific, Measurable, Attainable, Relevant and Timebound. The more specific you are, the easier it will be to work backwards and create an action plan with measurable milestones.

2. Have a daily action plan.

If you plan to accomplish a large goal in 100 days, you need to set milestones along the way, what Dumas calls “10-day micro sprints”—goals within your goal. These smaller goals, paired with daily affirmations and tasks, will help you define action steps and stay on track, making steady progress to that No.1.

3. Reflect on how you’re doing.

Reflection is important, because without looking back on your experiences and the different outcomes, you never give yourself the opportunity to really learn from them. By looking back on your day and your 10-day sprints, by doing a quarterly review, you’re able to double down on what’s working and you’re able to correct what’s not. And that is what helps you move full speed ahead in accomplishing your goal.

4. Find an accountability partner.

To maximize your chances for success, Dumas recommends getting one or more people to be accountability partners on your journey to accomplish whatever goals you set. Have weekly or monthly check-ins to make sure you are staying on target and to discuss any road blocks you might be facing. Having another person to report progress to is a key factor in driving ongoing results.

5. Stay focused.

Although you may have goals for many areas of your life—like career, business, family, fitness—and it’s easy to fall victim to “shiny object syndrome,” Dumas suggests having only one main goal that you focus on consistently, until it is complete. This is a goal that you dedicate daily efforts, thoughts and actions to—it should consume the majority of your attention and focus. It is the best way to successfully achieve what you want.

Use these steps to continuously and consistently set and achieve goals to help you get the life you dream of (and deserve).

Now, it’s time to go take action! What goal will you be celebrating the achievement of in just 100 days?

Before you can achieve a goal, you have to set it. Master the art of setting goals in 4 steps.