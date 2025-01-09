5 Ways to Help the Los Angeles Wildfire Victims and First Responders Right Now

Five dead. 2,000 buildings burned. 130,000 residents under evacuation. The numbers coming from Los Angeles are devastating as wildfires continue to spread throughout the county, and the high winds are expected to pick back up Thursday night into Friday morning. The fires are divided into four main areas, LA Times shares:

Palisades fire: “Burned 17,234 acres and numerous homes, businesses and landmarks in Pacific Palisades and westward along Pacific Coast Highway, toward Malibu.”

Eaton fire: “Burned 10,600 acres and many structures in Altadena and Pasadena.”

Sunset fire: “Burned 42 acres and triggered mandatory evacuation orders in Hollywood and the Hollywood Hills.”

Hurst fire: “Burned 855 acres in the area around Sylmar.”

After you check on your friends and relatives in the evacuation zones and nearby areas, it’s time for much more than thoughts and prayers—firefighters and victims of the fires need help. Here are five ways Los Angeles locals and first responders could use your help the most.

1. Protect the firefighters

Tara Gurlides, development director at the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) Foundation directs people to donate to the LAFD Wildfire Emergency Funding Alert. She shares that they’d already raised around $1 million since Jan. 7, and are going to “need more and more stuff” as the efforts continue. As of midday Thursday, the site shared the donations were going directly to:

“Emergency fire shelters—These personal fire shelters are deployed when the unthinkable happens and firefighters become overrun by flames. These light, compact shelters are designed to reflect radiant heat, protect against convective heat and trap breathable air within.

Hydration backpacks—Firefighters can be on the front lines of a wildfire for up to 12 hours. These unique backpacks carry three quarts of water and are vital to keeping firefighters healthy on the fire line.

Wildland brush tools—Clearing fire roads and creating natural barriers to slow the spread of fire is a necessary but labor-intensive and exhausting process. These light and durable hand tools are specially designed to help ground crews cut through tree limbs, clear brush overgrowth and remove potential fuel sources.”

Gurlides adds that by the end of day Thursday, their second round of funding will start with additional types of needs posted.

2. Help the victims access food, shelter and resources

Though many organizations are providing assistance, here are a few vetted ones to ensure safe use of your funds, in addition to the LAFD option above.

California Fire Foundation supports firefighters, their families and wildfire victims

CAL FIRE Benevolent Foundation helps families of firefighters if they are injured or killed

World Central Kitchen feeds on-the-ground responders

GoFundMe has a central hub for all verified pages related to the LA wildfire disaster relief, so you can be sure you aren’t contributing to a scam attempt

3. Use social media to share vital tips and information

One LA resident anonymously shared with SUCCESS® that valuable social media posts have given concrete tips for those in the area, including taking a video narrating what possessions you own for insurance purposes later, getting your “go bag” ready before you think you need it and if you have to abandon your car, leave your keys inside in case someone has the chance to move (not bulldoze) it.

On the other side of the coin, beware of social media posts that spread misinformation, such as those circulating Wednesday that the iconic Hollywood sign was on fire—it is not. Instead, fearmongering AI-generated images have added to the chaos.

4. Reshare shelter options

In an emergency, panic can set in and it can be hard to know where to go. You can help friends and family stay abreast of up-to-date resources they might need, such as downloading and watching the Watch Duty app that shows the location of fires, alerts and other pertinent and timely information.

Companies like Airbnb have opened some of their properties to help receive evacuating residents (apply here). For others, sharing lists of potentially helpful shelters and options with those impacted can give them a place to turn without extra research to do in a difficult time.

The LA Times has an ongoing list of shelters available and closures to share.

5. Share resources for furry friends

Some shelters even accept small and large animals alongside their humans for those evacuating with pets, including:

Westwood Recreation Center, at 1350 S. Sepulveda Blvd.

El Camino Real Charter High School, at 5440 Valley Circle Blvd., Woodland Hills

Additional shelters such as Pasadena Humane, which has taken in over 100 animals including a pony, need help. Those still looking for somewhere to take their pet can still go there, and others who might be able to foster a pet can reach out as well (Animal Resource Center at 361 S. Raymond Avenue, Pasadena, 91105).

LA County continues to update its emergency animal shelter information and capacity as well.

Note: Numbers and details reported herein were accurate at time of writing, 1:30 PM EST Thurs. Jan. 9

Photo by Ringo Chiu/Shutterstock