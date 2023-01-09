Greatness Happens in Downturns with Michael Valdes

Michael Valdes was No. 3 at the largest real estate company in the world when he took a leap of faith. As senior vice president for Realogy brands—which includes Century 21, Coldwell Banker and Sotheby’s—he led the company’s expansion to a total of 113 countries. Then he took a new job at the start of the pandemic at a new kind of company.

eXp Global is a virtual, cloud-based real estate company, which Valdes says is multilingual, multicultural and multigeographic. This week, he talks with Brilliant Thoughts host Tristan Ahumada about what it’s like to work with agents online, including having a virtual office that anyone can enter and the benefits of building in rural areas. In a few weeks, eXp will expand to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, the 23rd country on its roster. He discusses how the model is different in every country, while growing in a manner in which the agents are also happy.

Valdes also explains his thoughts on implementing a vision, the qualities that are important for great leadership, and how to make strong connections.

Michael Valdes can be found at michaelvaldesglobal.com, on Instagram @michaelvaldesglobal, and LinkedIn linkedin.com/in/michaelvaldes1/. He hosts the Global Luxury Real Estate Mastermind podcast.

Check out the full episode below or on Apple podcasts, and never miss another episode by subscribing to SUCCESS podcasts today!