Success doesn’t come through luck. We are successful when we achieve our objectives on purpose. That means thinking through a vision for your life and career, finding clarity about what you want to achieve, and then systematically taking the actions that will get you where you want to go. Planning makes it possible.

Your plan should be a values-based strategy for the long haul. By values-based, I mean that it’s critical to identify what matters most to you and then determine your vision, mission and objectives based on those values.

People often have vague ideas of what they want in life, but their daily and weekly activities don’t reflect their values. Think of someone who says he values family first yet works so much that he doesn’t have time to spend with his wife and kids. These people miss Little League games, are no-shows at dance recitals, and skip family dinner because they’re holed up in the office. Stress continually builds because there’s a gap between what they want and what they do.

Get clarity on your values. Make a list of things that are important to you and align them with your activities. Once you know what your values are, assess your life and see if your actions actually match up. Documenting your values will help to identify areas where change is necessary, and doing so will make future decisions simple and clear. When you can make a plan that aligns with your values and allows you to focus on what’s truly important, your dreams will become reality!

So, what are you going shopping for?

Jim Rohn says a good life contains 6 essentials. Find out what values make up the foundation of a life well lived.