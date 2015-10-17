There’s a few things you should know about Gary Vaynerchuk. He gets fired up, like really fired up. So, don’t be surprised when the expletives start flying.

This video that Gary recently posted on his Facebook page is no exception. What’s he so worked up about? “This video is made for one reason: I want it to be the calling card, the seed, of the explosion of the 40- to 80-year-old entrepreneur.”

“They feel like it’s a young man’s sport—and it’s just not. If you’ve got the right DNA and you’re a 72-year-old female, you have just as good of a bet as a 27-year-old dude. But you’ve been trained and storytold to and positioned and lived,” Vaynerchuk says.

Watch Gary’s “calling card” on his Facebook Page: