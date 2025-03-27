How To Build a Future-Ready Leadership Pipeline With Succession Planning

Ensuring organizational continuity and preserving leadership legacy hinge on utilizing succession planning best practices. High-profile leadership transitions, such as Kevin Plank’s return to Under Armour, highlight the critical challenges and strategic decisions that companies face in maintaining leadership stability.

Especially with the impending wave of baby-boomer retirements, known as the “Silver Tsunami,” the urgency for robust succession planning intensifies. As a leader, understanding the importance of proactive succession strategies, anticipating the impact of massive retirements on leadership roles and implementing best practices for building a leadership pipeline are all essential steps to ensure seamless transitions and sustained organizational success.

The importance of CEO succession planning

Many top executives harbor misconceptions about succession planning, often viewing it as a threat to their leadership. Ego and self-preservation can lead CEOs and boards to neglect the development of strong succession plans and leadership pipelines. Some CEOs refuse to participate in or actively prevent succession planning efforts, mistakenly believing that they can control the timing and manner of their departure.

However, unforeseen events such as heart attacks, accidents or sudden deaths can abruptly end a leader’s tenure, underscoring the need for a thorough succession plan. Just as discussing a will or power of attorney is crucial for personal estate planning, addressing succession planning is vital for business stability and legacy.

An example of this is Bill Perez at Nike, whose tenure disrupted Phil Knight’s legacy. It took an internal successor, Mark Parker, to restore stability and continuity. This scenario also emphasizes that succession planning should not be limited to the CEO but should waterfall down from the top to ensure a healthy, supportive structure.

Understanding these misconceptions and addressing them proactively can help ensure that succession planning becomes an integral part of organizational strategy, safeguarding the future of the business and its leadership.

Implications of the Silver Tsunami for organizational leadership

The Silver Tsunami presents significant challenges for organizational leadership. Over the past two decades, many businesses have relied on hiring experienced leaders from other companies rather than developing internal talent pipelines. As baby boomers retire, there will be a shortage of seasoned leaders, creating a talent gap that organizations must urgently address.

Organizations need to recognize that simply hiring from the outside is no longer a sustainable strategy. The upcoming shortage of experienced leaders means that companies need to focus on developing their internal talent. Building a leadership development program is crucial for preparing the next generation of leaders who understand the company’s culture, values and goals.

Effective CEO and board succession planning: What are you missing?

Proactively building and maintaining a leadership pipeline is essential for organizational stability and growth. It is the safest and most efficient way to ensure a steady supply of experienced candidates who understand the company’s culture, goals and operations. Leaders should ask themselves these questions to be prepared:

1. How dusty is your playbook?

Succession planning should be an ongoing process that begins well before a leadership change is imminent. Regularly updating and reviewing the plan is essential to ensure it remains relevant. This process should occur at least annually, although more frequent reviews might be necessary depending on the organization’s dynamics and any significant changes.

Some elements of the succession plan may change over time, such as the potential successors and their development plans, which need to be updated based on employee progress and organizational needs. However, the core elements, like the identification of key roles and the process for knowledge transfer, generally remain consistent.

By addressing these components and regularly updating the plan, organizations can ensure they are prepared for any leadership changes and maintain continuity and stability.

2. What does this mean for current employees?

The succession plan should establish clear criteria and competencies for leadership roles based on the organization’s current objectives. This clarity ensures that potential leaders are evaluated against consistent standards.

For example, consider a mid-sized technology company aiming to expand its product development team. The current objectives include innovation, team management and cross-functional collaboration. The succession plan might outline that a potential leader for the Head of Product Development role should fit specific criteria, such as having a track record of proposing and implementing new ideas that enhance product offerings or proven experience in managing a team and fostering a collaborative work environment.

Once an employee is identified as a potential successor, they should, then, be placed on a tailored development plan. This plan would include leadership training, cross-departmental projects and mentorship from current leaders, all in preparation for the individual to excel in the future Head of Product Development role.

By setting such clear criteria and development paths, employees can understand what is required to advance and are motivated to develop the necessary skills and competencies.

3. Who else should be involved in decision making?

Ensure that the board of directors and other key stakeholders are actively involved in the succession planning process. Sometimes, external executive advisors can provide an unbiased perspective and bring expertise in succession planning that might be lacking internally. Their involvement can help refine the succession plan and ensure its effectiveness. They can also provide an unbiased opinion when benchmarking internal talent against external options to ensure they are competitive.

By proactively building a leadership pipeline and following these best practices, organizations can ensure seamless leadership transitions and maintain continuity, ultimately securing long-term success and stability.

4. What is going to stand in the way of implementation?

A critical takeaway from Under Armour’s example is the necessity of complete investment in the succession process. Kevin Plank’s reluctance to fully invest in a succession plan, despite appointing a successor, led to significant instability. In contrast, leaders like Jamie Dimon of JPMorgan Chase and Warren Buffet of Berkshire Hathaway openly discussed and planned for succession, naming internal successors. This transparency and honesty about the inevitable transition were crucial for maintaining investor and employee confidence.

Similarly, it’s important to take an honest look at the supporting players and the company’s reputation, focusing specifically on any potential weak points. Often, succession plans are outdated, listing individuals who no longer work at the company or whose roles and skills have evolved, making them irrelevant or unqualified for leadership. This can include individuals who have moved to different departments or divisions that no longer align with the company’s strategic needs.

The succession planning process may also occasionally only identify one or two internal candidates who may no longer be viable options. It’s essential to think years into the future and ensure a robust pipeline of potential successors. Offering incentives, or “golden handcuffs,” can help retain top talent who might otherwise leave due to impatience or perceived broken promises.

5. How to ensure everyone’s on board?

Additionally, succession plans that pit two or more candidates against each other can create tension and risk. Internal candidates might also feel undervalued if compared unfavorably to external talent, potentially leading to their departure if an outsider is chosen as CEO. This scenario can destabilize the company, leaving the C-suite gutted and raising concerns among shareholders and staff.

Ensuring buy-in from all parties involved is critical. Contenders need to understand the process and the rationale behind it and prioritize shareholder value. Transparency and objectivity are essential to avoid popularity contests that can harm the organization. For example, James Gorman, the retired CEO of Morgan Stanley, orchestrated a successful succession plan by setting up a fair competition between two top executives, Ted Pick and Andy Saperstein. Both candidates focused on their jobs without lobbying the board, allowing their results to speak for themselves. This approach prevented the instability that can arise from outdated succession plans, ensuring continuity and confidence in the leadership change.

Ultimately, succession planning is critical for ensuring organizational continuity and protecting the legacy of outgoing leaders. By understanding the importance of early and continuous planning, involving key stakeholders and developing internal talent, organizations can navigate the challenges posed by leadership transitions and the Silver Tsunami. Proactive succession planning not only prepares organizations for the inevitable but also strengthens their resilience and future success.

