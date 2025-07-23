The Wooden Effect: How John Wooden’s Philosophy Is Shaping Leadership

Coach John Wooden is considered the gold standard in leadership. He didn’t just guide his team to 10 NCAA championships at UCLA; he rewrote the playbook on what it means to lead. Throughout his career, he influenced star athletes, coaches, businesses, communities and countless individuals looking for a different path to growth and success.

The Wooden Effect lives on today because his life and legacy were devoted to far more than racking up wins on a stat sheet. Rather, he focused on values, character and honor. Integrity, effort and teamwork weren’t just buzzwords to Wooden; he lived them. His approach is as relevant today as it was from the start.

Authentic leadership is becoming increasingly rare, but Wooden’s timeless concepts could be the answer. Let’s dig into why his philosophy, even in the TikTok era, still hits hard.

Wooden’s Concepts at a Glance

Before we dive into examples of the Wooden Effect—how Wooden’s beliefs have influenced various industries such as coaching, business and education—let’s take a brief look at his core concepts.

The Pyramid of Success

Wooden created developed a system called The Pyramid of Success. The pyramid itself contains 25 powerful virtues that can help build excellence both among individuals and teams. The pyramid’s base contains traits such as industriousness, cooperation, loyalty and friendship, followed by values like self-control, initiative, alertness and intentness.

Above that, we see condition, skill and team spirit. This is followed by poise and confidence, which lead to competitive greatness. These traits branch outward into universal ideals such as adaptability, resourcefulness, reliability, honesty, sincerity, fight, ambition and integrity. The very top of the pyramid focuses on the powerful virtues of faith and patience.

These standards can provide a firm foundation in any industry, offering a successful path for leadership.

John Wooden’s 7-Point Creed

Wooden’s legacy didn’t stop at basketball courts. His seven principles (known as John Wooden’s 7-Point Creed) were based on core values like being your authentic self, focusing on learning and growth, and valuing and helping others.

Joshua Wooden, John Wooden’s father, gave him a small card when he was a teenager labeled ‘Seven Things to Do.’ These principles became Wooden’s creed forming the foundation of The Pyramid of Success. They’ve made their way into coaching, boardrooms and even classrooms.

Be true to yourself. Make each day your masterpiece. Help others. Drink deeply from good books. Make friendship a fine art. Build a shelter against a rainy day. Pray for guidance and give thanks for your blessings every day.

In other words, stick to your gut, even when those surrounding you may be encouraging you to abandon your beliefs. Stop waiting for the stars to align; there’s no ‘perfect moment.’ Give it your all today, because tomorrow’s not guaranteed, and remember that real winners don’t just climb the ladder, they help others climb too.

Dive into books that challenge you, even if they make your brain hurt a little. If you would like to establish or maintain lasting friendships, focus on being a friend first. Rainy days happen literally and metaphorically, so save a little cash, take care of your mental health and don’t be surprised when life throws a curveball.

Faith and gratitude were also an important part of Wooden’s philosophies. His Christian faith was critical to his beliefs and choices, and he believed in the Bible as his standard for life. The Pyramid of Success was also aligned with scriptural references.

The Wooden Effect is apparent in these principles. The virtues and concepts in The Pyramid of Success and Wooden’s 7-Point Creed, however, can be used and applied by anyone, regardless of their faith or religious beliefs. They are a powerful path for success that anyone can utilize.

Coach John Wooden’s Definition of Success & Its Modern Relevance

Wooden’s definition of success isn’t just about aspects such as metrics or money. He once shared that “success is peace of mind attained only through self-satisfaction in knowing you made the effort to do the best of which you are capable.”

As such, forget about chasing likes, quarterly earnings or even championship rings: Wooden’s approach was about integrity and making your best effort. This is a powerful take in a world where people can often get burned out chasing numbers.

Today’s workplaces typically focus on performance reviews and KPIs, which can lead to stress and burnout. If these everyday pressures are impacting you, it may be time for a new approach. Based on Wooden’s definition of success from above, consider asking yourself, “Did I try my best?” If you answer yes, you may already be more successful than you think.

Wooden’s Impact and Reach

Wooden had a meaningful impact on many people throughout his lifetime. These individuals include, but are not limited to sportscaster Bill Walton, commentator Lou Dobbs, news anchor Robin Roberts, actors like Tom Hanks and Mathew Mcoughnehey; sports greats like Bill Walton Steph Curry, LeBron James and Lisa Leslie; coaches like Cori Close and Tom Coughlin; and business personalities and leaders like Jim Rohn, Bill Gates, John Maxwell and Gary Kelly; even U.S. presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

What do they all have in common? They were influenced, whether directly or indirectly, by Wooden and his philosophies. This type of impact doesn’t happen in a vacuum, and the concept of six degrees of separation can be applied to see the powerful and widespread impact of Wooden’s teachings.

How Success Is Being Redefined in Different Industries Today

The Wooden mindset and definition of success are alive today. The Wooden Effect can be seen in a variety of ways in a wide range of different fields, including education, business and sports. They are redefining what success looks like.

Schools and Education

Some schools are shifting to teach the type of key concepts Wooden valued rather than focusing on test scores. EdSurge reports that we’re seeing schools go beyond traditional definitions of academic success and looking at growth in skills, competencies and personal traits. As students move into higher education, there is more focus on emotional intelligence, adaptability and resilience.

Business

In business, we’re seeing a shift towards a definition of success beyond the numbers—one that is more about purpose and meaningful impact. CEOs are focusing on elements like ethics, sustainability, innovation, collaboration and learning and growing from mistakes rather than being fixated on the bottom line. According to a McKinsey overview, business leadership is shifting toward trends such as servant leadership, positive energy, authenticity, hard work, resilience and a culture of collaboration.

Sports

In sports, there are some shifts as well that remind us of the Wooden Effect. According to a State of Play report, coaches are moving toward being more attuned to the mental health of players. A study in the Cross-Cultural Management Journal suggests that student sports are fostering more empathy and inclusivity. Coaches who lead with empathy are also impacting players, according to research from Taylor and Francis. A study in Frontiers suggests that team-building interventions help with teamwork support and cohesion—highlighting the idea that factors beyond winning are being examined.

Applying the John Wooden Philosophy to Modern Leadership

Wooden’s view shifts the focus to effort and growth and reduces reliance on external validation. It is a powerful approach that can be applied across different industries. Wooden’s idea that success is effort, not just the end result, can be a game-changer in virtually any space or industry. As people become increasingly tired of burnout and look for deeper meaning, growth and fulfillment in life, Wooden’s way offers a sustainable option.

Modern Leaders Embodying the Philosophy

While some individuals have been directly influenced by Wooden’s teachings and apply them to their work and life, others have leadership styles that prioritize similar traits to those highlighted in The Pyramid of Success.

Here are a few examples of the Wooden effect—individuals who demonstrate the type of leadership and principles John Wooden was known for:

Cori Close: Close met Wooden when she was a rookie coach. She noticed that despite his success, his humility was what made a lasting impact. She recounts his teachings as transformational, mentioning his emphasis on serving others as a leader. After two seasons as an UCLA assistant, she began to move up, becoming the Michael Price Family UCLA Women’s Head Basketball Coach. Today, she boasts a record of 321 wins and has won prestigious awards like USBWA Coach of the Year and Werner Ladder Naismith Women’s Coach of the Year.

Satya Nadella: Satya Nadella adopted many similar approaches to those found in the Pyramid of Success, letting his people know that it was okay to make mistakes and that they can be learned from. In response, employee engagement shot up. Nadella took Microsoft to new heights with an emphasis on empathy and collaboration as the backbone of the company. This approach aligns with Wooden’s emphasis on team spirit.

Dawn Staley: Dawn Staley, a South Carolina Gamecocks coach, emphasizes the importance of trusting the process. According to her, it’s about prep, hustle and having your team’s back. She has led her team to three national championships, most recently in 2024, and was also named the John R. Wooden Award Legends of Coaching Recipient in 2023.

Howard Schultz (Starbucks): Schultz built Starbucks on community and values, and even received the John Wooden Global Leadership Award.

Balancing Humility and Confidence

The John Wooden philosophy is all about building people up, not tearing them down. It’s a balance of having confidence without the ego. Wooden understood true humility—being able to have pride in a job well done, but not seeing yourself as higher than you should. He also believed in keeping a humble perspective and being open to improvement and feedback. Players like Bill Walton loved Coach Wooden, not because he yelled the loudest, but because he had their backs. These days, with everyone stressed to the highest levels, that kind of energy builds serious trust. Teams with trust don’t just win, they stick together even during the trying times.

With all these in mind, Wooden’s methods can be the blueprint for leaders who want to do more than just look good on paper. This type of genuine trust and integrity matters now more than ever.

The Wooden Legacy in Coaching, Business and Education

Wooden’s legacy is one that lives on in many different fields. Below, we take a look at some especially meaningful areas in which it has influence, such as business, sports and coaching.

Examples of Where These Principles Thrive

Schools: Schools generally want high test scores, but some educational establishments are placing more emphasis on the same traits Wooden advocated for—not just the numbers. One recent study highlights the importance of adaptability, curiosity and perseverance in student learning and the different impacts these traits can have. Schools such as Vanalden Elementary in California are also flipping the script. Rather than cramming, students are learning concepts such as loyalty and effort—traits that could be taken right out of Wooden’s playbook. Taft Elementary is an example of the many schools that are encouraging kids to focus on effort, in addition to just grades. This is the secret sauce to “happiness in their hearts.” This Wooden approach beats standardized test drills.

Business: Many leaders are leaning into Woorden’s concepts such as leadership with integrity and the importance of emotional intelligence. Some research on integrity and ethical leadership is helping “confirm the importance of leadership integrity in promoting ethical behavior within organizations.”

Deloitte places a special emphasis on trust and accountability, and has referenced John Wooden’s philosophies. The UCLA Anderson School of Management is another example, awarding leaders who walk the Wooden walk..

Sports and Coaching: Wooden’s Pyramid of Success and other Wooden concepts loom large in sports. The National Academy of Athletics includes the Pyramid of Success on its website. Meanwhile, organizations like Athletes for a Better World recognize exceptional leaders with the Coach Wooden Citizenship Cup.

College football legend Nick Saban, known for his seven national championships, has a coaching style that focuses on the process itself, such as getting ready for the next challenge, rather than the outcomes.

Why Do Wooden’s Teachings Succeed?

These concepts remain just as relevant today as they have always been. They shift focus toward empowerment, guiding leaders toward a more authentic definition of success. It’s not about crushing the competition or chasing some empty win; rather, it’s about showing up with integrity, putting in the work and actually caring. The same principle applies whether you’re running a business meeting or running laps.

Trends in Leadership Inspired by John Wooden’s Teachings

Many leaders are finally getting the memo: people matter more than profit margins. Wooden’s blueprint fits right in with the latest leadership trends.

Key Trends

These trends have clear alignment with the type of philosophy Wooden was known for:

Servant Leadership: It turns out that Wooden’s “help others first” principle boosts team trust. For instance, a study by The Sport Journal shows a positive relationship between servant leadership and trust in leadership. It specifically covers sports instructors, but this same outcome can be mirrored in other sectors.

It turns out that Wooden’s “help others first” principle boosts team trust. For instance, a study by The Sport Journal shows a positive relationship between servant leadership and trust in leadership. It specifically covers sports instructors, but this same outcome can be mirrored in other sectors. Mindfulness: “Make each day your masterpiece.” Try saying that before your morning coffee. You’ll find out that mindfulness is a critical part of success, even in leadership.

“Make each day your masterpiece.” Try saying that before your morning coffee. You’ll find out that mindfulness is a critical part of success, even in leadership. Personal accountability: Wooden believed in a concept that has stood the test of time: personal accountability. Today, it remains one of the core traits behind effective leadership and can be vital in helping teams succeed.

Emotional Intelligence as a Modern Extension of Wooden’s Discipline

Wooden treated players like valuable human beings, placing patience at the top of his pyramid. The translation? People who prioritize empathy make better leaders. Emotional intelligence is critical for today’s leaders, regardless of their field. Being attuned to others, having an awareness of our own and others’ behaviors and knowing how to respond with empathy and compassion…it’s just the beginning.

From active listening to finding specific solutions that resonate with people’s personalities and needs, solid emotional intelligence is a valuable aspect that aligns neatly with Wooden’s philosophy.

Wooden’s Influence on Future Mentorship

Bill Walton termed Coach Wooden as instrumental to his life—and that’s not just coach-speak. John Wooden-style leadership or mentorship is all about genuine connection, not just doling out advice and then disappearing. That’s how you build the next generation of leaders who care about their juniors.

How the Wooden Effect Might Evolve in the Next Decade

John Wooden’s coaching philosophy isn’t being overtaken by events and how the modern world operates. It’s adapting to the modern leadership challenges in a good way.

Future Applications

These are a few of the applications we may see going forward that remind us of the Wooden Effect:

Remote Work: Wooden stressed the importance of trust and clear communication. Fostering transparency and accountability is essential for building tight-knit virtual teams.

Wooden stressed the importance of trust and clear communication. Fostering transparency and accountability is essential for building tight-knit virtual teams. Gen Z: The newest generation to enter the workforce, Gen Z is passionate about diversity, equity, and inclusion. Wooden’s “work hard, work together” mantra fits right in.

The newest generation to enter the workforce, Gen Z is passionate about diversity, equity, and inclusion. Wooden’s “work hard, work together” mantra fits right in. Tech: Tech is moving at breakneck speed thanks to artificial intelligence. Leaders can take a page from Wooden’s Pyramid of Success by preparing their teams for these rapid changes instead of just chasing results.

Over the next decade, we can likely expect to see more ethical startups and teams that truly care about people. The Pyramid of Success can serve as a lifelong personal development tool thanks to its enduring set of values. The timeless nature of these traits means Wooden’s lessons aren’t fading out—they’re just getting started.

The Enduring Power of John Wooden’s Philosophy

Wooden created playbooks for life—from his definition of success to his Pyramid of Success to his 7-Point Creed. The real-life examples we’ve seen show that this philosophy can have a lasting, positive impact, no matter your area.

So, don’t wait for today to pass you by. Get out there, put in the effort, support your crew and make today count. That’s the Wooden way.

Learn more about The Wooden Effect and how you can apply Wooden’s principles to your business or area of influence. Be a leader that others can trust, redefine success and go after what matters most to you in life by applying The Wooden Effect to your leadership path.

Photo from fizkes/Shutterstock.com