Maher Elusini still remembers the heat.

Standing in front of a room full of strangers at his first-ever Toastmasters International meeting in 2018, a nonprofit educational organization that helps members develop communication and public speaking skills, the young salesman felt his ears burn. His heart ping-ponged off the corners of his rib cage; his thoughts evaporated. The prompt was simple: “Tell us about yourself.” But Elusini couldn’t. He apologized and sat down, wishing the floor would swallow him whole.

He’d attended that Toastmasters event because he was interested in becoming the kind of speaker who inspired people. For many people, that moment would have marked the end of any public speaking ambition. For Elusini, it was the unlikely beginning of a uniquely influential career.

Years after that fateful night, he’s become a trusted communications adviser for teams, companies and governments around the world. His communications framework, the MAHER System, is used by leaders who need help navigating high-stakes decisions.

It’s a system rooted in years of research and lived experience. And like many great creations, it has humble beginnings.

A Fateful Failure

Growing up in Vancouver, Canada, Elusini’s first heroes were Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan.

The basketball titans taught him that “success comes, but first you have to take care of the mind.”

He carried that lesson with him into his early days as a salesperson, where he seized every opportunity he could to invest in himself. He read voraciously and attended conferences, and one day, his wife suggested they attend a business seminar together.

As Elusini watched a speaker energize a room full of his fellow strivers, something clicked. Everyone was captivated. So, when he had a chance to talk to the speaker, he didn’t mince words.

“I want to be like you,” he told him. “I want to be a speaker.” A fellow attendee overheard him and invited Elusini to Toastmasters, where he endured that less-than-successful first attempt at public speaking.

That’s when two options came to mind: He could go home, forget about his failure and never try again. Or, he could be honest with himself, admit he wasn’t where he wanted to be, then resolve to get better.

He chose the latter.

He attended Toastmasters meetings every week and volunteered to speak at sales meetings at work. He practiced at every opportunity—sometimes alone on long walks, sometimes recording himself and reviewing body language with the sound muted. He channeled those boyhood basketball idols while fine-tuning his storytelling with help from his Toastmasters friends.

After a year of relentless practicing, he competed in (and won) the 2019 International Speech Contest within his Toastmasters district. He also placed in the top 20 out of 45,000 competitors worldwide.

At that event, an official from the Canadian government approached Elusini and asked him to deliver a 30-minute keynote on leadership discipline. It was a chance to speak with some of the leaders of his own government about how to remain poised, focused and mentally present when the stakes are at their highest. It was also the chance to kick off a new kind of career.

The more Elusini practiced speaking, the more he realized it was a chance to connect with people and help them realize their goals, too.

As he honed his craft, Elusini thought as much about the audience as he did himself. After all, as he puts it, “What’s a speaker without an audience?”

“A lot of people can communicate,” he says, “but few people really connect.”

This goal of true connection became the foundation for his acclaimed communications framework.

The MAHER System

The COVID-19 pandemic hit shortly after Elusini’s big Toastmasters win, and he took the time to refine his goals for his audience.

At the time, he didn’t yet see himself as a teacher—the direction revealed itself gradually, “like a rose unfolding.” But as he studied the discipline more closely, he realized that a fear of public speaking is nearly universal; helping people confront it could become the core of his work.

The MAHER System emerged from this new foundation, and it distills all of Elusini’s rigorous study and practice into five key communication pillars: mindset mastery, audience connection, story harnessing, executive presence and memorability.

Mindset mastery is first for a reason. Elusini is a firm believer in vigorously correcting your negative self-talk and preparing your body for the potential stress of a big speech or presentation.

From there, leaders need to learn to connect with their audience through storytelling, which means focusing on the mechanics and beats of their narrative so they can deliver something engaging.

Then comes executive presence: voice projection, posture, movement and eye contact. These are not cosmetic details, Elusini insists, but signals of authority and confidence that audiences instinctively respond to.

Finally, leaders must resonate and be remembered.

Together, these pillars form a system that expands what Elusini calls a leader’s “response ability”—their capacity to perform under pressure, communicate clearly and adapt in moments of uncertainty.

A Global Stage

Elusini turned his advice into the book Million Dollar Speaker, and in recent years, he’s continued growing his business and reputation as an in-demand keynote speaker. His work now spans one-on-one executive coaching and large-scale leadership initiatives, and he typically limits private cohorts to small groups of leaders. This allows for a detailed, feedback-driven experience for everyone involved.

“My mission is to facilitate more leaders [who] create more leaders,” he says. “I felt like that’s what this is about—sharing, giving, inspiring.”

The client list speaks for itself: Luxury brand Cartier has used his framework for private VIP and celebrity showcases. Government-backed developers in Saudi Arabia have brought him in to prepare executives for high-stakes quarterly business reviews.

Yet, despite this success, Elusini remains anchored to the moment that started it all: the freeze, the silence and his decision to try again anyway.

He reminds leaders that nerves never disappear—and that’s a good thing. “The day your heart stops pounding before a presentation,” he says, “stop presenting.”

Because take it from him: That pounding heart can lead you somewhere special.

“Fear and anxiety aren’t the enemy,” Elusini says. “They’re fuel.”

This article was first published in the July/August 2026 issue of SUCCESS® magazine. Get your copy here.

Featured image provided by Elusini.