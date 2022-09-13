Find What Sets Your Soul on Fire with Shabnam Mogharabi

Shabnam Mogharabi is one of the co-founders of SoulPancake, the media company that introduced us to Kid President and countless real-life stories intended to build community and generate hope. Mogharabi tells Karen Allen how SoulPancake came to be, why she eventually left her post as CEO and how to find work that aligns with your purpose and values.

What began as a master’s thesis and an idea eventually evolved into running content—and later a position as CEO—all because Mogharabi had, by chance, heard an NPR interview discussing her thesis topic. But after over a decade with SoulPancake, during which her identity became more intertwined with work, Mogharabi decided to take a sabbatical and spend her time learning more about herself. Now, she discusses finding optimism, the importance of knowing why you do what you do and her own realizations about what is important to her and the future of her career.