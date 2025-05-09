Why the Fidelity Mobile App Is a Must-Have for Every Investor & Saver

Life comes at us fast. We all have milestone events we have to pay for and goals we want to reach. For many people, retirement is an objective they’re always chipping away at. Others may be laser-focused on saving to buy a home, tucking away money for vacation or padding their kids’ college funds. For some, it’s simply growing wealth to achieve financial freedom. And maybe you’re juggling all of the above all at once.

Luckily, there’s an app for that.

The Fidelity mobile app is a leading finance app and a comprehensive investment platform. The robust yet easy-to-use interface allows users to build and monitor their investment portfolio and trade stocks, mutual funds and ETFs (exchange-traded funds) with the help of research and market analysis tools. However, the app dips even further into personal finance with its cash management, financial goal setting and money-saving capabilities.

In this article, we’ll dive deeper into the long list of features and benefits the Fidelity mobile app provides to all kinds of investors, including its built-in security and educational elements. Plus, we’ll look at how Fidelity compares to other investment platforms like Robinhood or E*TRADE.

Screenshot of Fidelity.com/mobile/overview

Key Features of the Fidelity Mobile App

Fidelity allows you to buy, sell, trade, manage and save all under one roof. You can invest on the go with powerful trading tools and tap into resources that help you make smarter decisions with your money. And that’s just the start of it. Here are the core features offered by the Fidelity finance app:

Investment Features

The app has a wide range of wealth-building features:

Investment management: Build and manage your investment portfolio. The app allows you to buy, sell and trade stocks, mutual funds, ETFs and options. Most U.S. stocks and ETFs are traded commission-free and you can invest in fractional shares for as little as $1. From there, you can track your portfolio performance, including gains and losses. You can also set up recurring investments, transfer money and use industry-leading market analysis tools to trade smarter.

Build and manage your investment portfolio. The app allows you to buy, sell and trade stocks, mutual funds, ETFs and options. Most U.S. stocks and ETFs are traded commission-free and you can invest in fractional shares for as little as $1. From there, you can track your portfolio performance, including gains and losses. You can also set up recurring investments, transfer money and use industry-leading market analysis tools to trade smarter. Mutual funds and ETF trading: Trading mutual funds, stocks and ETFs is easy with Fidelity. Trade tickets simplify the process and real-time quotes allow for instant price checks. The ETF Screener helps you compare ETFs based on your investment goals, and basket portfolios help you manage various stocks and ETFs as one investment.

Trading mutual funds, stocks and ETFs is easy with Fidelity. Trade tickets simplify the process and real-time quotes allow for instant price checks. The ETF Screener helps you compare ETFs based on your investment goals, and basket portfolios help you manage various stocks and ETFs as one investment. Stock market functionality: Fidelity also functions as an all-in-one stock market app. The platform’s algorithms proactively scan for stock prices and anomalies in the market. You can receive investment news and market alerts for short-term and long-term opportunities. You can also create custom watchlists to track and monitor certain securities.

Screenshot of Fidelity mobile app

Additional financial tools help you manage your money well:

Fidelity Go: Fidelity Go sets you up with a robo-adviser that automatically rebalances your portfolio based on your goals and risk tolerance for a more hands-off investing experience. There is no advisory fee for balances under $25,000 and a 0.35% advisory fee for balances of $25,000 or more. Users over $25,000 also have access to unlimited one-on-one financial coaching calls.

Fidelity Go sets you up with a robo-adviser that automatically rebalances your portfolio based on your goals and risk tolerance for a more hands-off investing experience. There is no advisory fee for balances under $25,000 and a 0.35% advisory fee for balances of $25,000 or more. Users over $25,000 also have access to unlimited one-on-one financial coaching calls. Personal finance tools: Goal-setting modules allow you to work toward objectives including retirement, home buying, vacations, education or starting a business. 401(k)s, IRAs, HSAs and 529 plans can be managed through Fidelity and financial calculators help you estimate future needs while optimizing your contributions.

Goal-setting modules allow you to work toward objectives including retirement, home buying, vacations, education or starting a business. 401(k)s, IRAs, HSAs and 529 plans can be managed through Fidelity and financial calculators help you estimate future needs while optimizing your contributions. Money-saving features: Fidelity also works as a money-saving app. Budgeting worksheets, spend tracking and debt management, including credit card tips and loan assessment, allow you to see where your money is going and where there are opportunities to cut back. The app also supports cash management with the ability to deposit checks, pay bills and automate transfers and investments.

Screenshot of Fidelity mobile app

Benefits of the Fidelity App

There’s more than what meets the eye when it comes to the Fidelity app. Its core investment management and financial capabilities are what bring people to the platform. But it also has additional benefits that make it stand out to users.

Practical, Simple and Custom Features

Benefits of the app include features that make it easy to use and tailored to each individual:

Comprehensive investment options: An entire suite of investment options is available including stocks, ETFs, mutual funds, options, fractional shares or even cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or Ethereum to support all investment strategies.

An entire suite of investment options is available including stocks, ETFs, mutual funds, options, fractional shares or even cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or Ethereum to support all investment strategies. User-friendly interface: The app’s design is intuitive and clean so that beginners and seasoned investors alike can navigate and complete tasks without feeling overwhelmed. The main dashboard gives an easily digestible snapshot of market activity, portfolio performance and accounts. Trade processes are streamlined for minimal taps, research tools are easy to find and recommendations and tutorials pop up throughout the platform.

The app’s design is intuitive and clean so that beginners and seasoned investors alike can navigate and complete tasks without feeling overwhelmed. The main dashboard gives an easily digestible snapshot of market activity, portfolio performance and accounts. Trade processes are streamlined for minimal taps, research tools are easy to find and recommendations and tutorials pop up throughout the platform. Customizable experience: You can pick between two navigation options to suit your investing needs. In addition to “Home,” “Transact” and “Discover,” the standard navigation option adds “Investing” and “Planning” buttons to the bottom app navigation. The classic navigation, on the other hand, focuses on “Markets” and “Watchlists.” You can also choose from multiple layout options when viewing your accounts.

Screenshot of Fidelity mobile app

Real-time market data: The stock market is constantly changing, which means real-time data is essential in order to make informed decisions, capitalize on opportunities and minimize risk. With real-time quotes, real-time analytics and market alerts, the Fidelity app is designed to help you do just that.

Rewards and Support

In addition, the app also has rewards programs and strong support for customers:

Rewards program: Linked to the no-annual-fee Fidelity Rewards Visa Signature card, the Fidelity Rewards program allows users to earn points for everyday purchases. Points can be automatically redeemed for a deposit into one of your eligible Fidelity accounts (HSA, IRA, etc.) or for things like travel and gift cards.

Linked to the no-annual-fee Fidelity Rewards Visa Signature card, the Fidelity Rewards program allows users to earn points for everyday purchases. Points can be automatically redeemed for a deposit into one of your eligible Fidelity accounts (HSA, IRA, etc.) or for things like travel and gift cards. Financial planning support: With investments, money accounts and savings accounts all in one place, users can make smarter money moves. Expert resources and advice help them better understand what to prioritize, track their total net worth and align investments with long-term goals.

With investments, money accounts and savings accounts all in one place, users can make smarter money moves. Expert resources and advice help them better understand what to prioritize, track their total net worth and align investments with long-term goals. 24/7 customer support: The Fidelity app comes with 24/7 access to a virtual assistant that can help to manage requests and answer questions. For more specialized support, live chat with the team is also available Monday to Friday from 8 a.m.–10 p.m. (EST) and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m.–4 p.m. (EST).

Screenshot of Fidelity mobile app

Security and Privacy On the Fidelity App

One of the most important questions you may have is, “Is it safe to use the Fidelity app?” or “Is Fidelity safe to put money in?”

Fidelity takes multiple steps and precautions to protect your money and personal information. The following security features are all built into the app:

Multi-factor authentication when logging in or making important changes.

when logging in or making important changes. Biometric options such as Face ID or Touch ID are also available in place of passwords.

such as Face ID or Touch ID are also available in place of passwords. Bank-grade end-to-end encryption with SSL/TLS protocols secures sensitive data.

with SSL/TLS protocols secures sensitive data. Fraud protection algorithms scan for suspicious activity and Fidelity may ask for verification for unusual transactions.

scan for suspicious activity and Fidelity may ask for verification for unusual transactions. Account recovery requires a multi-step process that involves email, phone number and security questions to log back in.

requires a multi-step process that involves email, phone number and security questions to log back in. SIPC insurance protects your assets, and FDIC insurance is also provided for cash balances in your Fidelity Cash Management account.

protects your assets, and is also provided for cash balances in your Fidelity Cash Management account. The Fidelity Customer Protection Guarantee promises that the company will reimburse you for any financial losses that result from unauthorized activity on your accounts.

promises that the company will reimburse you for any financial losses that result from unauthorized activity on your accounts. The Fidelity privacy policy further emphasizes the company’s commitment to protecting user data. It outlines exactly what personal and financial data is collected and how it’s used. It also mentions the network security measures in place, including firewalls, intrusion detection systems, proxy servers and advanced anti-malware.

Individual users may take additional steps to protect their accounts from unauthorized access. You can set alerts for any kind of account activity, from logins to transactions. Users can deny the app permission to their location, photos, contacts, etc., and also update their data sharing preferences to opt out of sharing data with third parties. Hide important account information on the app’s main dashboard for extra security. Accounts can be locked instantly to prevent withdrawals.

The Fidelity app is also a financial content library. It’s not just a place to store your funds but a place where you can learn how to make that money work for you. The app is filled with resources and financial tools like the ones listed below that are designed to guide you on your financial journey.

Educational content: There is an entire “Discover” section in the Fidelity app stocked with articles, videos, webinars and tutorials on investing strategies and personal finance tips. Here, you will also find market news and trends, stocks to watch and personalized investment suggestions.

There is an entire “Discover” section in the Fidelity app stocked with articles, videos, webinars and tutorials on investing strategies and personal finance tips. Here, you will also find market news and trends, stocks to watch and personalized investment suggestions. Interactive tools: Fidelity’s interactive tools do the hard work for you. The financial goal planner tool and retirement calculator help you model different scenarios and estimate how much money you will need to save for your goals based on various criteria. Investment screeners and the risk profiling tool help you to filter stock options and get personalized investment recommendations. You can even take advantage of the tax planning tool to estimate the tax implications of actions like selling securities or withdrawing funds.

Fidelity’s interactive tools do the hard work for you. The financial goal planner tool and retirement calculator help you model different scenarios and estimate how much money you will need to save for your goals based on various criteria. Investment screeners and the risk profiling tool help you to filter stock options and get personalized investment recommendations. You can even take advantage of the tax planning tool to estimate the tax implications of actions like selling securities or withdrawing funds. Learning for beginners: For new investors, Fidelity provides a wealth of educational content focused on financial and investing basics. These resources break down different types of securities, portfolio diversification and other complex financial concepts so beginners can make more informed decisions from the get-go. Novice users may also choose to opt into Fidelity Go so they can ease into investing with a little bit of support.

Comparison With Other Finance Apps

The Fidelity mobile app joins plenty of other applications out there built for investing and your other financial needs. Fidelity was named the best overall app for investing and stock trading by NerdWallet in 2025. But, see for yourself how the platform compares to other big names in the space like Robinhood, E*TRADE and Vanguard.

Fidelity Robinhood E*TRADE Vanguard Initial Costs Free download, no account minimum, potential fees for Fidelity Go. Free download, no account minimum, monthly fees only for Robinhood Gold. Free download, no account minimum, no maintenance fees. Free download, some mutual funds and ETFs require account minimums, annual fees for some accounts. Commission Fees $0 for most U.S. stock, ETF and options trading. $0 for U.S. stock, ETF and options trading. $0 for U.S. stock, ETF and options trading. $0 for U.S. stock and ETF trading. $1 per contract for options trading. Investment Securities Stocks, ETFs, mutual funds, options, fractional shares, bonds, CDs, cryptocurrencies. Stocks, options, ETFs and cryptocurrency. No mutual funds or individual bonds. Stocks, ETFs, mutual funds, options, futures, bonds, CDs, cryptocurrencies. Stocks, ETFs, mutual funds, options, bonds, CDs. Investment Features Real-time quotes, market alerts, inline recommendations, Fidelity Go. 24/5 trading, real-time market prices, less robust trading and research tools. Advanced and interactive trading tools, real-time market data, Behind the Move stock price movement feature. No real-time data streaming, no price alerts, not equipped for complex trades. Other Financial Features Educational content, cash management, budgeting, rewards program and goal-setting tools. HSA, 529, IRA, and 401(k) plans. Beginner educational content, Cash Card and 1% match IRA accounts. Does not include cash management, budgeting or planning tools. Educational content, cash management, IRA and 401(k) accounts. Does not include budgeting or planning tools. Educational content, cash management, IRA, 401(k), and 529 plans. Does not include in-app budgeting or planning tools. Security Multi-factor authentication, biometrics, encryption, FDIC and SIPC insurance. Two-factor authentication, biometrics, encryption, FDIC and SIPC insurance. Two-factor authentication, biometrics, encryption, FDIC and SIPC insurance. Multi-factor authentication, biometrics, encryption, FDIC and SIPC insurance. Customer Service 24/7 chat support, live chat phone support available. 24/7 chat support, phone support available. Chat and phone support available. No chat support, limited phone support. Ratings Apple: 4.8Google Play: 4.6 Apple: 4.3Google Play: 4.2 Apple: 4.7 Google Play: 4.7 Apple: 4.7Google Play: 3.4

Compare and Consider What’s Right for You

While all four investment apps are comparable in some areas, they each have their own unique differences. The Vanguard app is convenient for tracking investment performance and making simple trades, but its limited market data, support and overall capabilities hinder it. The Robinhood app is beginner-friendly, but, like Vanguard, its research tools are limited. With advanced market analytics and real-time insights, E*TRADE is a great option for more active traders. However, it doesn’t offer the personal finance and planning features that some users may want.

Fidelity provides all of the above, matching E*TRADE in terms of investment options and market data and also coming to the table with a full suite of cash management and financial planning tools. Customer support and security are also a top priority for the application and features like Fidelity Go and Fidelity Rewards make it a strong all-around pick.

Who Is Fidelity For?

One of the best things about the Fidelity app is that it caters to all kinds of investors. Whether you are completely new to the world of bears and bulls or you’re a practiced trader, there are tools available to meet your needs. The app is always free to download and there are no account minimums for any investor to open a retail brokerage account.

Beginner investors: With no account minimums, plenty of beginner-friendly resources and a straightforward platform, the Fidelity investment app is a good option for those people just getting their feet wet.

With no account minimums, plenty of beginner-friendly resources and a straightforward platform, the Fidelity investment app is a good option for those people just getting their feet wet. Experienced investors: Investors with some experience under their belts can take advantage of advanced market research tools like scanners and real-time insights and diversify their portfolio with a range of investment types in one place.

Investors with some experience under their belts can take advantage of advanced market research tools like scanners and real-time insights and diversify their portfolio with a range of investment types in one place. Long-term savers: The retirement calculator and goal-setting tools make it easy for long-term savers to plan for the future, set up emergency funds and much more. They can set up automatic payments, find ways to save money, track account performance and even invest in low-cost mutual funds and ETFs, which are ideal for long-term investing.

The retirement calculator and goal-setting tools make it easy for long-term savers to plan for the future, set up emergency funds and much more. They can set up automatic payments, find ways to save money, track account performance and even invest in low-cost mutual funds and ETFs, which are ideal for long-term investing. Active traders: Those who wish to be heavily involved in the trading process will appreciate real-time quotes and can use the Fidelity app to track stock trends. Watchlists and custom alerts will also keep them up to date on major shifts or relevant news, even when they’re not actively using the platform.

Those who wish to be heavily involved in the trading process will appreciate real-time quotes and can use the Fidelity app to track stock trends. Watchlists and custom alerts will also keep them up to date on major shifts or relevant news, even when they’re not actively using the platform. Fidelity customers: The mobile app is a handy extension of Fidelity’s other existing services. Established customers can seamlessly integrate their other Fidelity products like Fidelity Cash Management, so they can access all their accounts and make investment moves on the go.

Fidelity: A Powerful Investing and Finance App

The Fidelity mobile app’s 4.8 star rating in the Apple App Store and 4.6 star rating in Google Play speak for themselves, and it’s clear why investors trust the platform. The all-in-one finance and stock market app offers a seamless blend of investment management, cash management and financial planning tools that cater to beginners and experienced investors alike. Its real-time market data, top-of-the-line security features, easy-to-use interface and educational resources further solidify its value.

Whether you’re looking to jump into the stock trading game for the first time, plan for retirement or just save for the future, the Fidelity app can provide the financial tools you need to succeed. And with a low barrier to entry and no account minimums, you could start today.

Photo by Delmaine Donson/iStock.com