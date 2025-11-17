When the leaves are changing and kids are back in school, it is a time for change as well as optimism. It is an opportunity to reassess one’s career goals and capitalize on peak hiring season. For those seeking a new role, preparation and strategic action during these months can help you get ahead of the curve before the holiday slowdown, according to Erica Ruggeri, founder and CEO of executive search agency Rose Consulting Group LLC.

September and October can be opportune months for job seekers, as Ruggeri has seen through her work. “These months are when candidates should focus on setting clear goals and defining nonnegotiables, such as salary, location and preferred work style,” she says.

What are your job search goals?

From Ruggeri’s perspective, fall is one of her busiest times for hiring because people return from vacation, ready to make a change before the holidays. But before diving into your job search, she stresses how essential it is to have clarity in your goals for the process. Without it, candidates can easily find themselves in short-term roles that don’t satisfy their long-term ambitions, which can lead to frequent job hopping.

“You really have to tailor your job search in a productive way that values everyone’s time, especially your own,” Ruggeri says. “You need to know what you want and look for opportunities that align with that vision.”

Don’t wait for the new year

A common misconception is that job seekers should wait until the new year to begin their search. However, many companies finalize their budgets and make significant hires before Thanksgiving, according to Ruggeri. Putting off a search until January can actually lead to missed opportunities. “It’s important to recognize that, while the holiday season may seem like a time of slowdown, it can actually serve as a crucial period for networking and planning,” the founder adds.

Ruggeri advises attending holiday gatherings and industry events and engaging in casual networking. “They are great ways to get your job search started from the fall months and throughout the holidays,” she says. “It’s not just about sending resumes during the holidays; it’s about connecting with the right people and preparing yourself for the next big hiring push in January.”

If people start to search for their new role in the fall, Ruggeri thinks they can expect to have some decent leads. However, if they don’t find what they are looking for then, she recommends continuing the hunt since there are still new positions that open in January. “Searching for the dream job takes a great deal of time,” the founder says. “It might take from October to January to find the perfect opportunity.”

4 job search strategies to capitalize on throughout the fall and into the holidays

Ruggeri suggests four strategies to capitalize on throughout the fall and into the holidays as you look for your next role.

1. Keep a positive outlook

One of the most important strategies Ruggeri advises is to keep a positive outlook. “In today’s challenging job market, especially in tech, maintaining a positive outlook is crucial,” the founder says. “It may take a while, and you may go on a number of interviews and get rejected before finding the right fit.” She encourages candidates to adopt a “goldfish memory,” moving past setbacks quickly and staying focused on the next opportunity.

2. Take time to reflect

In Ruggeri’s experience, this period can serve as a valuable time for reflection. Whether spurred by layoffs or a desire for change, job seekers should use this time to reassess their career goals and identify what they are truly looking for in their next role. “Define your nonnegotiables, such as work location and role responsibilities,” she adds. “This will help you avoid settling for positions that don’t align with long-term career satisfaction.”

3. Tailor your resume

The founder stresses that a resume should not be a regurgitation of past jobs. “It needs to capture the measurable impact a person has had at their previous roles,” Ruggeri says. Candidates who can quantify their achievements and show concretely how they added value in their last role will have a leg up on the competition.

She also recommends tailored resumes that include keywords from the job description. “Each resume needs to be purposely geared toward each individual role if you want to get a foot in the door,” Ruggeri adds. “You want to make sure your resume isn’t unjustly removed by systems with automated filters.”

4. Networking

Last but not least: Ruggeri encourages more networking. “I can’t stress this enough,” the founder says. “By dedicating at least two hours a day to outreach—whether through career fairs, professional organizations or online platforms like LinkedIn—job seekers increase their chances of connecting with the right opportunities and the right people.” She has seen networking uncover hidden opportunities that weren’t advertised publicly.

Get ready for the right opportunity

In addition to external job searches, Ruggeri encourages job seekers to explore and consider any internal opportunities within their current organizations. “The new year often brings about retirements and others leaving from inside your current company, and it bears mentioning that new roles within a company can sometimes be a quicker route to career advancement,” she says. Ruggeri advises employees to talk with HR about potential internal postings that will be available in the new year and make their interests known.

Ultimately, landing a new role requires intention, persistence and flexibility, but the founder believes a well-rounded, yearlong approach that balances job searching in the fall with networking and reflection during the holidays, followed by a push in January, can maximize success. “The key to finding the role of your dreams isn’t waiting for the perfect time—it’s about being ready when the opportunity presents itself,” Ruggeri says.