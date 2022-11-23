Elevate Your Writing and Personal Brand with Ann Handley

It might seem counterintuitive, but it’s important to embrace procrastination as part of your writing process.

Ann Handley is a digital marketing pioneer, writer and speaker focused on inspiring businesses worldwide to elevate their marketing. This week, she chats with On Your Terms host Erin King about embracing the struggles of writing and marketing while staying true to your personal brand.

Many of us wait to start writing until conditions are perfect, but thinking that way often prevents us from writing at all. As Handley argues, not only will conditions never be perfect, whatever you write will always have flaws you regret later—and that’s OK. To get our work into the world, we have to be willing to move on and accept that getting things done is better than getting them done to perfection. Handley continues on to discuss pathological empathy, why you should find a writing partner and the importance of finding the voice of your personal brand before the visuals.

Learn more about Handley at annhandley.com and follow her on LinkedIn (@annhandley). Check out her new second edition of her Wall Street Journal bestselling book, Everybody Writes.

