Dry January Benefits: The Effects Of Taking A Break From Alcohol

We’ve officially ushered in a new year, which means you’ve likely heard the term “Dry January” being tossed around. Before you ask, no. This phrase has no affiliation to the weather—people in the states that continue to be pummeled with snow can attest to that. Instead, it refers to the personal choice of taking a break from alcohol for the entirety of the month.

This annual challenge of alcohol-free living may only last 31 days. But it fits into the overarching sober-curious movement that has gained traction over the last several years. The idea of mindful drinking is nothing new. However, the growing popularity of the Dry January trend has opened the door for more open conversation about alcohol consumption; people are beginning to understand how taking a break from alcohol can positively affect their health.

What Is Dry January And The Sober-Curious Lifestyle?

The story goes that a British woman named Emily Robinson inspired Dry January. To better prepare for a half marathon in 2011, Emily abstained from wine, beer, liquor and the like for all of January. After sharing her experience and joining Alcohol Change UK the following year, the first-ever official Dry January was born from the organization in 2013.

During that first year, 4,000 signed up to participate. But, the practice quickly caught on and has since become a worldwide phenomenon, growing in popularity as it fits into New Year’s resolutions of drinking less and creating a welcomed hiatus following the traditionally booze-filled holidays. By 2023, Alcohol Change UK recorded an astounding 175,000 total participants, which doesn’t include those quietly partaking in the alcohol-free festivities on their own. A 2023 survey from CivicScience even found that 41% of U.S. adults 21 and over were likely to participate.

Understanding The Sober-Curious Movement

Ruby Warrington coined the term “sober curious” in her 2018 book, though it often spurs many misconceptions. Being sober-curious doesn’t necessarily mean quitting cold turkey and cutting out alcohol completely. Alternatively, it allows people to be more intentional with their drinking and to explore what life and events can look like without it. Dry January is just one example of this mindset at work.

So, while the primary purpose of Dry January has always been to give your body and mind a rest from drinking, it also raises awareness and allows you to assess your relationship with alcohol and explore a sober-curious lifestyle.

Benefits Of Dry January

So, what are the benefits of taking a break from alcohol? It’s about more than just hopping on a bandwagon (while simultaneously trying not to fall off the wagon). Real evidence-based advantages come with not drinking for an entire month. These physical, mental, social and even financial benefits show how even a short break from alcohol can affect your health and well-being.

Physical Benefits

A 2022 study found that just a month-long break from alcohol—even for moderate or heavy drinkers—has benefits such as improved sleep, more energy and weight loss. Successful participants even reported changes in their diet and increases in exercise. Additionally, a 2021 study reports that abstaining from alcohol can help reduce your cholesterol levels, insulin resistance and blood pressure levels, as well as help alleviate liver fat buildup. It can help to reduce your cancer risk and helps you avoid symptoms that come with over-indulging, such as headaches, stomachaches and digestive problems like heartburn.

Mental And Emotional Benefits

Hangxiety is a real thing. Eliminating drinking or cutting back can help you squash feelings of uneasiness and regret. Health experts at the University of Michigan also explain that participating in Dry January can help improve your mental clarity, boost your mood and help you worry less. Remember, alcohol is a depressant that has the power to alter your brain chemistry, which can result in feelings of anxiety, depression and/or anger.

Social And Financial Benefits

Fancy cocktails and cases of beer aren’t cheap and unmistakably fall into the category of discretionary spending. Therefore, one of the more obvious benefits of having a break from alcohol is the money you can save.

Socially, it may feel difficult at first to attend parties or events where drinks are being served. Peer pressure and temptation will always play a factor. But, saying no to booze during this period could play a factor in building stronger relationships if alcohol consumption has a tendency to negatively impact your relationships. as well as reduce any regrets that may stem from alcohol-related behavior.

How to Embrace Dry January And Join The Sober-Curious Movement

After learning about the benefits, you may be itching to try Dry January. However, it’s no easy feat, so make sure you go into it with discipline and support to set yourself up for success. The following tips will help you successfully reap Dry January’s full range of benefits.

Set Clear Intentions: Just as you would define and write down your New Year’s resolutions, you should define and write down your intentions for Dry January. Understand your goals for the challenge and what you’re looking to get out of it. For example, a boost in productivity, health benefits, a better relationship with alcohol or perhaps you’re just participating out of curiosity.

Find Alternatives to Drinking: You may find the transition into the sober-curious lifestyle easier with replacements for your typical alcoholic beverages. Get crafty with mocktails, or give non-alcoholic wines or beers a try. Plenty of options exist these days, such as Athletic Brewing Co. beer and non-alcoholic wine from Proxies. Seeking out and engaging in alcohol-free social activities can also help you stay on track. And, if you are offered a drink during the month, hold your ground with a polite rejection.

Build A Support System: One of the best ways to hold yourself accountable during Dry January is to tell your friends and family. Not only can they help to keep you honest, but they can also provide support and encouragement as you go. Online communities are another great way to share your experiences and connect with other people who are also participating. Alcohol Change UK also provides helpful resources and support tools.

Reflect On The Experience: Continuously check in with yourself during the process to assess how it’s going and how you feel. Keep a journal to track any physical, emotional or interpersonal changes throughout the month. Then, when Dry January is up, evaluate the positives and negatives of the experience and whether or not you want to pursue a longer-term, sober-curious lifestyle.

Experience Dry January Benefits For Yourself

Dry January is so much more than just a temporary break from alcohol. It’s a gateway to developing a healthier relationship with alcohol and discovering the benefits of mindful drinking. With just 31 days free from alcoholic beverages, you’re likely to see cost savings, relationship improvements and loads of mental and physical health benefits, from better sleep to reduced anxiety.

If you’re intrigued or wonder how the challenge may affect you, there’s no harm in giving it the old college try. No matter your motivation, you’re bound to learn something about yourself and may even continue your sober-curious journey after the month ends. It’s important to keep in mind, though, that there is no one-size-fits-all approach to more conscious drinking. Allow yourself to explore the sober-curious lifestyle at your own pace while remembering to set intentions and reflect on the process as you go.

