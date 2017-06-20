In this fascinating talk about the connection between the mind and body, Dr. Henry Cloud explains why having strong relationships is the most important part of becoming successful.

To get to the next level, Cloud says there has to be some achiever-to-achiever bonding. If we can make our relationships better and truly share a connection to something bigger than ourselves, we might see a surge in performance.

“We internalize the software of our connections…. You can lay down new fiber optic wiring, but it’s got to be downloaded…. In our closest circles where we’re getting fuel, you don’t want to be downloading viruses.” —Dr. Henry Cloud

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Running time: 19:12

Filmed April 2017 at SUCCESS Live in Dallas