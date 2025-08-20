Inside the Digital Marketing Plan That Brought Chili’s Back to Life

Running a restaurant chain empire isn’t easy. With endless competition, rising costs and a constant demand for deals, staying relevant is always a challenge. Some chains flourish for decades; others disappear quietly. For Chili’s, CEO Kevin Hochman credits its meteoric comeback not to luck, but to sharp, strategic marketing brilliance that is embracing the digital era of connection and co-creation.

Golden days, bold flavors: Remembering Chili’s 1980s glory

Back in 1975, Dallas, Texas, was home to the very first Chili’s, opened by Larry Lavine, who imagined a casual spot where Southwestern flavors met a laid-back dining vibe. The early years were anything but smooth: rapid expansion and operational hiccups meant the fledgling chain struggled to make its mark immediately. In the early 1980s, everything changed when Norman Brinker, a restaurateur famed for reviving struggling brands, stepped in. With his knack for transforming ordinary eateries into cultural touchstones, Brinker did something extraordinary with the Chili’s brand.

He standardized the menu, tightened operations and, perhaps most importantly, created an atmosphere that felt electric. Walking into a Chili’s in the ’80s was a total casual Southwestern-inspired experience. Every detail mattered: the scent of fresh tortillas, the colorful plates of Tex-Mex favorites and a menu that offered something for everyone. Chili’s was the kind of place that could become a kind of social hub—a slice of Americana where friends gathered, dates were struck up over sizzling skillets and kids were treated like VIPs.

The brand revival that made Chili’s a Gen Z obsession

Decades later, Chili’s had lost its spark. Nostalgia faded as diners flocked to chains that felt more modern and progressive. The post-COVID-19 recovery, however, marked the start of its vigorous comeback. Facing empty dining rooms and subdued energy, Chili’s chose reinvention over retreat. New CEO Kevin Hochman, leveraging his experience with KFC and Old Spice, launched a bold recovery plan: optimizing operations, refining the menu and reigniting the vibrant, welcoming atmosphere that once set Chili’s apart.

While many restaurants have leaned on their menus to drive reinvention, Chili’s recognized that a bold marketing overhaul would be more transformative. Under Hochman, the brand shifted from traditional advertising to a culture-driven approach that now embraces social media as its principal communication funnel. The company has reportedly quadrupled its marketing budget, from $32 million in 2022 to $137 million in 2025, fueling campaigns that went viral and captured the attention of a younger, trend-conscious audience, many of whom may have never considered stepping inside a Chili’s before.

How Chili’s made social media part of the dining experience

Chili’s social media resurgence was deliberate. Dining rooms became backdrops for shareable moments, with menu items like the Triple Dipper and Nashville Hot Mozz designed to catch the eye. Diners posted videos of the gooey, spicy cheese stretching across tables on TikTok and Instagram, tagging friends and challenging one another to replicate the experience. The chain encouraged this engagement, allowing social media users to highlight the playful, indulgent side of the brand. The chain also revamped its dining rooms with playful, colorful décor and interactive elements, turning each visit into a photo-ready experience that encourages social media sharing and taggable videos.

The online activity quickly translated into real-world results. Younger diners, including many in Gen Z, began visiting Chili’s for the experience as much as the food. Videos and challenges created a feedback loop: posts led to more diners, who generated more content and, in turn, more visibility for the brand. Once dependent on nostalgia, Chili’s is now positioned as part of contemporary food culture, with a presence that spans both social feeds and dining tables.

“We have the best marketing team in the entire world,” Hochman told CNBC’s Jim Cramer this week, speaking on Chili’s rise to national popularity again. And that is most certainly true. Chili’s approach illustrates that legacy restaurants cannot rely solely on menu updates or physical redesigns to capture younger audiences. For Gen Z, relevance is as much about cultural participation as cuisine. By creating shareable, interactive experiences online, Chili’s positions itself as a brand that understands the humor, trends and the social dynamics of a generation that thrives on co-creation. Even though the chain is spending more on marketing than ever before, much of its exposure doesn’t cost a dime, thanks to diners doing their part on platforms like TikTok.

If you’re a business owner thinking about a refresh, Chili’s comeback proves that success isn’t just about the menu or décor—it’s about the stories your brand creates. Modern audiences crave experiences they can share, shape and even become part of. Whether through visually striking dishes, interactive moments, or campaigns that spark participation, the brands that thrive are the ones that embrace authenticity and invite connection. Pay attention to where your audience lives online, and don’t shy away from letting your brand’s personality shine, because in an age of endless choice, it’s the human, memorable moments that always resonate the most.

Photo by Robert V Schwemmer/Shutterstock.com