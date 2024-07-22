Destination Dupes: 5 Popular Destinations and Their Affordable, Less-Crowded Alternatives

A recent travel trend circulating on social media is the “destination dupe.” The concept is similar to makeup dupes—more affordable alternatives to expensive makeup products. Instead of seeking out popular (and potentially overcrowded) destinations, people are opting for less expensive and less crowded locations that can offer a similar ambiance.

What is a destination dupe?

Before heading to a destination, it’s important to understand that destination dupes aren’t meant to be a better version of their more famous counterparts. Instead, they offer an alternative destination that might have a similar cultural experience without the same level of tourism. With this in mind, destination dupes aren’t for everyone. If you have a destination in mind, ask yourself a few questions about why you want to visit that place.

Not every destination dupe is as easy to navigate as its counterpart. Rani Cheema, travel adviser and founder of Cheema’s Travel, explains that some destination dupes can be hard to travel to; the less tourism there is in a city, the less tourism infrastructure. She also points out that some places don’t have many substitutes. The history of iconic locations such as the Taj Mahal, the Great Wall of China, and the Eiffel Tower can’t be duped.

“Don’t get cheap about it if you truly desire to go somewhere, and it’s like your dream come true—like Iceland—you can’t really substitute a lot of places for Iceland,” says Cheema.

Read on to learn more about some destination dupes that just might satiate your wanderlust.

Cyprus instead of Mykonos or Santorini, Greece

Mykonos is famous for its vibrant nightlife and sandy beaches and Santorini for its stunning caldera views and romantic sunsets. However, due to their popularity, both destinations have become increasingly crowded and expensive.

“Everybody wants to go to Santorini; everybody wants to go to Mykonos,” says Cheema. “But when they get there, they realize it’s so overcrowded, it’s so expensive; there are too many people.”

Instead, Cheema recommends a Mediterranean island with a similar charm but fewer tourists. The island? Cyprus. With its beautiful beaches and rich history, Cyprus offers a blend of Greek and Turkish culture. Cyprus boasts a similar allure to popular Greek islands, yet has fewer crowds and a more relaxed atmosphere.

Cyprus is home to many historical and archeological sites, from the Agios Neophytos Monastery to Choirokoitia, a neolithic site that is also UNESCO World Heritage listed.

The island country also has enough beaches, from the lively Makronissos Beach to the shallow waters of Coral Bay, to cater to both partygoers and those looking to relax.

Slovenia instead of Switzerland

Switzerland is renowned for its stunning alpine scenery, pristine lakes and charming villages, but it is also one of the most expensive countries in the world. For those who are looking to stretch their dollar further in a similar environment, Cheema suggests Slovenia as an alternative destination.

“Why not go to Slovenia?” says Cheema. “Slovenia has everything. It has lushness, beautiful mountains, forests and wine country. Slovenian food has German influence, Italian influence, Croatian influence.”

Lake Bled, with its iconic island church and medieval castle perched on a cliff, provides a fairy-tale setting reminiscent of Switzerland’s famous lakes. The Julian Alps, particularly the Triglav National Park, offer stunning hiking trails, crystal-clear rivers and opportunities for adventure sports like climbing and paragliding​. Ljubljana, Slovenia’s capital, has a charming old town and pedestrian-friendly center. Foodies looking to enjoy wine culture can also visit Slovenia’s wine region in Vipava Valley, bordering Italy and only an hour away from Ljubljana by car.

Taipei, Taiwan instead of Seoul, South Korea

While Seoul is known for its nightlife, incredible food scene and beauty clinics, the cost of living has slowly increased, as has the number of tourists, thanks to the globalization of K-pop (Korean pop) and a general increase in interest in South Korean culture.

A destination dupe offered by Expedia is the city of Taipei in Taiwan instead of Seoul, South Korea. Taipei offers a comparable urban experience with its own historic charm and culture, with the added bonus of lower costs. Similar to Seoul, Taipei has a combination of slick skyscrapers and traditional temples. The iconic Taipei 101 skyscraper, once the world’s tallest building, stands as a testament to the city’s modernity. Visitors can take a ride to the top for panoramic views of the city and the surrounding mountains. On the other hand, Longshan Temple, one of Taipei’s oldest and most significant temples, offers a glimpse into Taiwan’s rich spiritual heritage.

The city is also surrounded by mountains, and there are numerous hiking trails, such as Elephant Mountain, which provides stunning views of the cityscape and the Taipei 101 building. For a more extended adventure, Yangmingshan National Park, located just outside the city, offers numerous trails, hot springs and beautiful landscapes.

Those looking for a wellness escape can enjoy Taipei’s renowned hot springs, with Beitou being the most famous hot spring area. Located in the northern part of the city, Beitou offers a hot spring resort, public baths and therapeutic facilities. Visitors can soak in the mineral-rich waters, believed to have healing properties, and enjoy the serene surroundings. The area also features the Beitou Hot Spring Museum, where visitors can learn about the history and development of hot springs in Taiwan.

Kotor, Montenegro instead of Dubrovnik, Croatia

Dubrovnik, sometimes referred to as the “Pearl of the Adriatic,” is famous for its medieval walls and stunning views—and as a filming location for Game of Thrones. However, its popularity has led to overcrowding, especially during the peak tourist season.

For Debika Sen, travel curator and owner of A Classic Tours Collection, a good destination dupe for Dubrovnik is Kotor, a historic port city in Montenegro.

“Kotor is less crowded than Dubrovnik, especially during peak tourist season,” she says. “Dubrovnik is well-known and touristy with cruise ship passengers and tourists, making it unpalatable to appreciate its beauty and historical sights.”

Tucked away at the end of a scenic bay, Kotor offers similar medieval architecture and stunning natural surroundings without the massive crowds. Kotor’s old town is a UNESCO World Heritage site, featuring winding cobblestone streets, historic churches and charming squares. Visitors can climb the ancient city walls for panoramic views of the Bay of Kotor, often likened to a fjord with its dramatic cliffs and serene waters. Thanks to the lower number of visitors, Sen says travelers can explore the city at their own pace.

“Whether Kotor is better than Dubrovnik is a personal preference,” says Sen. “While Dubrovnik is a well-known destination with iconic attractions, Kotor is calm and authentic with unbelievable vistas.”

St. Lucia instead of Bora Bora

Bora Bora is synonymous with luxurious overwater bungalows and crystal-clear waters. However, getting to the French Polynesian island isn’t cheap, nor is it quick.

While Bora Bora is a popular honeymoon destination, it’s definitely not the only option for a tropical getaway. Instead, Cheema suggests taking a look at the Caribbean islands closer to the United States. Americans tend to skip over the Caribbean because it can feel too easy to get to, but islands like St. Lucia offer a similar experience to Bora Bora with a variety of available activities.

St. Lucia, only a four-hour flight from Miami, offers stunning beaches, lush rainforests and the famous Pitons, twin volcanic spires that are a UNESCO World Heritage site. The island also offers all kinds of adventure activities, such as hiking, snorkeling and exploring Sulphur Springs, known for being the world’s only drive-in volcano.

Destination dupes offer a fantastic way to explore new places with similar charm to their more famous counterparts but without the same crowds and high costs. While they may not always replicate the exact experience of iconic destinations, they provide unique opportunities for adventure and discovery. Whether it’s the Mediterranean allure of Cyprus, the alpine beauty of Slovenia, the urban excitement of Taipei, the historic charm of Kotor or the tropical paradise of St. Lucia, you may enjoy these destinations so much that you find yourself returning.

Photo by Natalia Deriabina/Shutterstock