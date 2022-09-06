Dear Debbie: How Can I Reignite My Inspiration as an Entrepreneur?

Q: I’m an entrepreneur. Lately, I don’t feel inspired to manage anything beyond my must-do list. How can I reignite my inspiration?

A: Earlier this year, I planned a spontaneous trip to Sedona, Arizona, with two women I’m blessed to call peers and dear friends. We each packed a small bag filled with soft, comfortable clothing—not one makeup brush or high heel in sight. We hiked. We ate hearty meals. We lounged in the pool. We talked. We sat in silence. We connected in this safe, judgment-free zone we had created.

We never planned to discuss our work, but through these conversations came ideas that invigorated me in ways I hadn’t felt in years. I left feeling recharged, supported and with a fiery motivation to act on the ideas that had been living rent-free in my brain for months.

Entrepreneurship can be lonely, and people are social creatures. When I feel stagnant and uninspired, it’s a sign that I need to rediscover connections with friends and community. Ironically, when I need connection the most is often when I want to be alone the most. When we least want to move our bodies, that’s usually when our body needs movement the most. We don’t always crave what’s best for us, but trust in the healing power of connection and movement. I promise you won’t regret it.

Now, I hear you. We can’t all jump on a plane and head to Sedona when we’re feeling a little off our game. We have mortgages and families and responsibilities. Although a retreat can be magical and healing, I don’t think the where matters so much as the who and the what.

If you live near your inner circle, schedule an unplugged night with friends. Light some candles. Play soothing music. Have a glass of wine if that’s your thing. You know when you feel most relaxed. Set the tone and make an agreement that everything discussed in that room is sacred. It has to be a safe place to share fears, dreams and everything in between.

If you can’t meet in person, set up a monthly Zoom call with your people. Each person can set the mood in their home, shut off all other electronics and be present.

I urge you to make time for these kinds of connections. Surround yourself with people who lift you up and ask for help. Periods of stagnation are normal. You can’t control how you may feel from day to day, but you can create practices that allow your body and mind to recharge and reconnect—both with itself and with others. That’s where the magic is.

You’ll be hearing from me regularly. In this column, on social media, in your inbox if you choose. My goal is to help women empower themselves and embrace the wholly human attributes that make them truly incredible. If you’re going through a difficult time, I want to help you. There is power in the collective. There is healing in the universally shared human experience. But first we have to talk about it. Are you ready?

This article originally appeared in the September/October 2022 issue of SUCCESS magazine. Photo courtesy of Debbie Biery.