Corporate Profits Are Soaring. Hiring Just Stalled

Recently, two headlines landed within days of each other that shouldn’t exist at the same time. The July jobs report showed U.S. payrolls fell by 23,000, a sharp miss against the 83,000 gain economists expected. Days earlier, S&P 500 companies posted their strongest earnings growth since 2021.

Corporate America is making more money than it has in years, and it’s hiring fewer people while doing it. If you’ve felt confused by economic headlines that seem to contradict each other, this is exactly why, and understanding the gap matters for how you plan your career and your money right now.

What the Jobs Numbers Actually Show

The topline miss is only part of the story. Beyond July’s 23,000 job loss, the Bureau of Labor Statistics revised both June and May sharply lower, with May’s count cut by 66,000 jobs from the original estimate. The 12-month average pace of hiring has fallen to just 34,000 jobs a month.

The unemployment rate, meanwhile, actually dipped to 4.1%. That sounds reassuring until you look at why: The labor force participation rate fell to 61.4%, its lowest level in more than five years. Fewer people are working not because more of them found jobs, but because fewer people are in the workforce being counted at all.

“The July employment report solidified that the labor market is not out of the woods quite yet,” said Nicole Bachaud , a labor economist at ZipRecruiter. That’s a notably different read than a falling unemployment rate alone would suggest.

Why Corporate Profits Are Breaking Records at the Same Time

While hiring stalled, S&P 500 companies reported blended year-over-year earnings growth of 47.4% for the second quarter, according to FactSet’s earnings tracking . If that number holds, it marks the seventh consecutive quarter of double-digit profit growth for the index.

That figure comes with an important asterisk. A large share of the surge traces back to outsized results from just two companies—Alphabet and Amazon—whose earnings beats were partly driven by investment gains rather than core operations. Strip those two out, and S&P 500 earnings growth still comes in at a healthy 28.8%, still enough to mark the same seven-quarter streak.

So what does this mean for you? Even accounting for the outliers, corporate profits are genuinely strong. The strength just isn’t translating into new jobs the way it has in past economic expansions.

How Two Contradictory Signals Can Both Be True

The key is understanding that profit growth and headcount growth have become less connected than they used to be. Companies can grow revenue and earnings through pricing power, productivity tools and efficiency gains without adding proportionally more staff, and many are doing exactly that.

The labor supply side matters too. “While the unemployment rate is falling, that is mostly for the wrong reason, not enough workers,” wrote Bill Adams , chief U.S. economist at Fifth Third Commercial Bank, pointing to a slowdown in population growth that had been offsetting an aging workforce in recent years.

Put together, you get a labor market that looks calm on the unemployment rate alone, while the actual hiring engine underneath it has quietly cooled. Neither number is lying. They’re just measuring different things.

Wall Street Already Reacted, & It Confirms the Disconnect

Markets didn’t wait long to weigh in. In the days after the jobs report, gold climbed to a fresh record, and gold, Bitcoin and stocks all rallied together, an unusual combination since safe havens and riskier assets don’t typically move in the same direction at the same time.

The common thread was the jobs data itself. Weaker hiring numbers raised expectations that interest rates could come down sooner, and lower rates tend to lift stocks, gold and speculative assets alike, largely independent of what’s actually happening with hiring. That’s the disconnect showing up in real time: Markets rallied on a report that was genuinely discouraging for job seekers because, for investors, weak data reads as a signal that borrowing is about to get cheaper.

So what does this mean for you? A rallying market in the days after a weak jobs report isn’t a vote of confidence in hiring. It’s largely a bet on where interest rates are headed next, a distinction worth remembering the next time a strong market day makes the underlying economy feel safer than the hiring data actually suggests it is.

What This Means for Your Job Security & Money Right Now

Don’t let a strong earnings season lull you into assuming your own job or business is automatically safe. A company can be posting record profits and still be freezing headcount, leaning harder on existing staff or investing profit growth into automation instead of new roles.

Watch labor force participation and hiring revisions, not just the unemployment rate, if you want an accurate read on how competitive the job market really is for you. A falling unemployment rate driven by people leaving the workforce is a very different signal than one driven by employers actively hiring.

If you’re building savings or planning a career move, this is a good moment to prioritize an emergency fund over stretching your budget, even if the broader market feels bullish. Strong corporate earnings are good for your investment portfolio; they are not the same thing as a strong hiring market, and treating them interchangeably is the mistake worth avoiding here.

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