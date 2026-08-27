What a 134-Year-Old Company Teaches About Reinvention

Most companies don’t get anywhere close to their 20th anniversary, let alone their 130th. Coca-Cola, incorporated in 1892, just posted a 33% year-to-date stock gain while its biggest rival managed less than 3%. That gap isn’t an accident of one good quarter. It’s the compounding result of a company that has rebuilt itself, sometimes badly, over and over for more than a century.

Coca-Cola’s history is a working case study in what separates companies that last from the ones that quietly disappear. Here’s what it actually teaches.

Why Most Companies Never Make It This Far

Longevity like this is rare enough that it shows up starkly in the data. The average tenure of a company on the S&P 500 has fallen to roughly 15 years, down from decades-long norms just a few generations ago, according to research from Innosight. Extreme corporate mortality is real, and most businesses don’t survive long enough to face the kind of reinvention pressure Coca-Cola has weathered five or six times over.

Economist Sir John Kay , founding dean of Oxford’s Saïd Business School, has pointed to a related and more specific problem: The average S&P 500 company now survives under 20 years, down sharply from historical norms. His research ties the decline to short-term financial engineering, buybacks and quarterly-earnings management that flatter results temporarily while starving the long-term reinvestment that survival actually requires.

Coca-Cola’s current numbers argue for the opposite approach. Its Q2 2026 operating margin sits at 34.9%, more than double its main rival’s 14.4%, alongside 11% earnings-per-share growth and raised full-year guidance. That’s not a company coasting on its name. It’s a company still reinvesting in what made it work.

The Reinvention Nobody Remembers Going Right

Here’s the part of Coca-Cola’s history that gets left out of the highlight reel: One of its most famous moves was a genuine failure. In April 1985, the company reformulated its core product to fight declining market share, and the public backlash was immediate and fierce. Coca-Cola reversed course within three months, bringing back the original formula as Coca-Cola Classic.

That failure didn’t end the company. It became one of the clearest lessons in its history: know exactly which part of what you’ve built is the actual asset and which part was just habit. Coca-Cola had assumed the formula itself needed to change to compete. What its customers told it, loudly, was that the relationship with the brand was the asset, and it wasn’t up for negotiation.

The reinventions that actually worked came from expanding around that core instead of altering it. Diet Coke arrived in 1982, Coca-Cola Zero in 2005, and the Costa Limited acquisition brought the company into coffee in 2019. Zero Sugar, the newest of these bets, grew unit case volume 16% last quarter alone, more than triple the company’s overall growth rate, precisely because it met a shifting, health-conscious market without asking loyal drinkers to accept a different core product.

The Pattern Underneath It All

Line up Coca-Cola’s failed reinvention against its successful ones, and a pattern shows up that has nothing to do with the beverage industry specifically. The failure came from changing the thing customers actually valued. Every success came from building something new next to it.

That’s the mistake founders make most often when a business starts slowing down: They assume the fix is to alter the core offer, when the actual fix is usually to build a new offer alongside it and let the market tell you which one wins. Coca-Cola learned this the hard way in 1985 and has applied it deliberately in every expansion since.

The second pattern is just as important. None of Coca-Cola’s later reinventions happened in a moment of crisis. Diet Coke, Zero Sugar and the coffee acquisition were all built while the core business was still healthy, not after it started failing. Waiting until decline forces the question leaves you reinventing under pressure, with less capital and less room for a second failed attempt like New Coke.

How to Apply This Before You Need To

Start by naming, explicitly, the one or two things about your business that your best customers would revolt over if you changed them. That’s your version of the original formula, and it’s the part reinvention should protect, not touch.

Then look at where you’re spending your growth energy right now. If every new initiative is a variation on the same core offer rather than something built alongside it, you’re optimizing, not reinventing, and optimizing has a ceiling. Build the adjacent bet while your core is still strong enough to fund a few attempts that don’t work.

Finally, put a standing check on your calendar, quarterly or twice a year, to ask whether you’re still building something new or whether it’s been a while. Companies that last don’t reinvent once and coast. They treat it as a habit, long before the numbers tell them they have to.

The businesses still standing in a century won’t be the ones that never changed. They’ll be the ones that figured out early what never should.

Featured image from 8th.creator/Shutterstock